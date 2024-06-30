Los Angeles shakes off rivals and doom-mongers as Irish Derby weekend takes on Taylor Swift

Race is not for the Swift as LA shines in Kildare

They came from far and wide to witness a three-day spectacular.

But enough about Taylor Swift’s weekend Dublin takeover, what are we to make of racing’s latest dramatic mood swing veering from post-coital Royal Ascot bliss to a dose of Irish Derby day realism?

The mood music leading into the Curragh’s biggest weekend of the year had returned to cruel summer mode on both sides of the Irish Sea

Qipco withdrawing support for Newmarket’s Guineas Festival; Radio 4 binning its historic morning tips segment; Luke Comer having a doping appeal dismissed; and, to cap it all, the bizarre sight of Tony Martin emerging from his own anti-doping ban to give it large in the winner’s enclosure after Alphonse Le Grande’s Newcastle win.

And the hits keep on coming during the trip to Kildare.

Ruby Walsh and the RP’s Irish Editor Richard Forristal harrumph in print about punters having nine Sunday World Pool races “inflicted” on them as if arriving late or leaving early is a capital offence.

A bloodstock agent buttonholes me at the airport to bemoan the fact that “the arse is dropping out of the middle market.”

And young Lee Duffy at the Europcar desk waxes lyrical about days when his dad and all his football club pals used to “pile into a 60-seater coach and get on the gargle” for a race that drew a modern-day record crowd of over 31,000 when Hurricane Run and Kieren Fallon drew the sting from Aidan O’Brien’s 25/1 chance Scorpion in 2005.

Nearly twenty years on, the gargling contingent isn’t what it once was and the hoardings leading up to the Curragh trumpet food, style and fashion for “The Unmissable Irish Derby.”

Sharinay confirms Ronan Whelan’s view that he is “a stakes horse in a handicap” in the opener, while Henri Matisse upsets stablemate Tunbridge Wells and puts Aidan level with the mighty Vincent by giving him a 14th success in the G2 Railway Stakes.

Colin Keane and My Mate Alfie come out on top in a Listed dash run at an arse about face pace for hot favourite Commanche Falls, while Billy Lee ploughs a solo furrow to steal the Rockingham on Amazon Lady and Lord Massusus follows Gus Rodin by polishing White Birch’s Tatts Gold Cup form in the Colm McLoughlin Celebration Stakes.

And then comes an ‘unmissable’ Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby that can be viewed in two very different ways.