Kempton will be the beneficiary of Ascot’s abandonment this weekend with the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle rescheduled for their meeting on Boxing Day.

With the King George VI Chase, Christmas Hurdle and Kauto Star Novices’ Chase already on the card on December 26, racegoers who have been starved of action over the last two weekends will be in for a treat. All races will be sponsored by Ladbrokes with the Long Walk second on a seven-race card. The Long Walk at Ascot on Saturday was due to feature another edition of Paisley Park versus Champ, before the weather intervened. Champ came out on top in last year’s Long Walk, with Paisley Park turning the tables in the Cleeve at Cheltenham. The pair were third and fourth in the Stayers’ Hurdle, with Paisley Park just in front, while Nicky Henderson’ Champ came out on top in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month. Henderson confirmed to Sky Sports Racing that Champ would be heading for the rearranged race.