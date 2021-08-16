Ascot’s Coral Hurdle winner Buzz will return to his favourite track in the Long Walk Hurdle on December 18, after taking Saturday’s exertions well, according to Thurloe Thoroughbreds founder James Stafford.

Stayers’ Hurdle sponsors Paddy Power cut the galloping grey, trained by Nicky Henderson, to 8/1 (from 12s) for their race, following the cosy three-and-a-quarter-length success in the extended two-mile-three-furlong Grade Two contest. Stafford feels the seven-year-old, who was previously seen winning the Cesarewitch at Newmarket under Oisin Murphy, is a “natural athlete” and should continue to progress. He said: “It was a great thrill to see him do that, especially as there is always the worry that he may not bounce back after his exertions in the Cesarewitch. “He was in great form and it was marvellous to see him do what we always thought he was capable of doing. He has always looked as if he wants two and a half miles and probably further – and he definitely wants further. “They went a good pace and it was a good test for them. It was a truly-run race and Song For Someone was always going to ensure there was a good pace.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“As soon as we know everything is OK – and I think everything is OK, as he has come out of the race all right – the plan is to make sure he is tickety-boo for the Long Walk Hurdle on December 18. “He has been a revelation, really. We knew he was a nice horse when we bought him, but that does not automatically transfer from being a nice horse into hurdling, but he has done really well. “He jumped three or four flights of hurdles in his build-up to this race and he just takes things very naturally. He is a natural athlete and it is very exciting."

READ: Becher Chase preview