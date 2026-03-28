Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the opening day of the Flat season at Doncaster

Check out our parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays from the opening day of the turf Flat season at Doncaster where the team highlighted the 9/2 and 12/1 winners of the opening two races.

14:25 - William Hill Epic Boosts Spring Mile Handicap Paddock Updates 3 First Ambition - catching the eye early, has shine to coat and very well defined 8 Desperate Dan - wears red hood, not the best mover, lightly on toes, fit enough 1 Sterling Knight - not physically imposing, still might come on 17 Milteye - poor in the coat but has definition, okay 16 Lir Speciale - another eye catcher, keen to get on with things, plenty of definition 9 Vincent Rocks - slender type and therefore presenting well 21 On The River - excellent level of definition, not much to him but well defined 22 Zowal - compact and together, defined 13 Empirestateofmind - probably the preferred of the Quinns, better in the coat 7 Carron - excellent level of fitness as expected from the yard, forward in the coat 18 Prosperitas - light and athletic, looks well

13:50 - William Hill Price Boosts Every Day Cammidge Trophy Stakes (Listed Race) Paddock updates 4 Aramram - doesn’t look out of place stepped up in class; has done plenty of work and catches the eye. Does tend to appeal. 10 Myal - very on toes and needs to settle; will come forward for the run. 1 Annaf - has shine to coat compared to these (perhaps winter sun). Well muscled and looks in good order with himself. 3 Spycatcher - looks okay, occasionally has been a touch fractious, have seen coat look better. Fit enough to win, but opposable. 11 My Mate Alfie - solid, sturdy sort. Definition behind, might improve over ribs. 8 Mitbaahy - keeps taking the eye, well in the coat and alert. Consider. 2 Art Power - looks in fair order for him; tends to appeal and always better when good in the coat, which he is today. 7 Jasour - swishing and playing about in the paddock, tends to present heavy but have to think he’ll come on. 9 Montassib - waiting for rug off 5 Caburn - small; compact but with athleticism; fine 6 James's Delight - toey and keen; standard behaviour for him. In fair order. 9 Montassib - rib fit, shine to coat, positive Paddock Verdict

9 Montassib best, 4 Aramram to outrun expectations Full Result 1st Aramram 12/1 2nd Jasour 6/1 3rd Caburn 25/1

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A Bear Affair and Sean Levey win the Brocklesby

Paddock updates 11 Rlasthope - very on toes, jogging and will take holding. Fit but concerns. 2 Arrbob - early positive, neighing but physically forward, has some height and size. 7 Dance A Jig - plenty of physical improvement to come. Small and sturdily built. 8 Downloadmylife - keen and starting to sweat. Okay fitness but plain compared to some. 1 A Bear Affair - compact and professional; fit, shine to coat 15 Nevernotrememberu - very green. Definition but others are more professional. 6 Brandenburg - two handlers but fairly professional, doesn’t standout on fitness. 14 The Kalonji Man - potentially the nicer of the Hannons going forward, but less of a today horse. Will grow and come forward. 9 Invincible Isaac - keen but not overwrought, athletic and likeable. 4 Blixen Force - rearing on occasion and green in the pre-parade, wouldn’t be an over concern yet. Second handler added. Physically forward compared to some of these, no fitness questions. 5 Bloutblummintime - straight forward and well balanced; no issues. 10 Ocean Club - two handlers and physically strong. A few tail swished but likeable at this stage. 3 Bill The Bull - keen and on toes, little green and inexperienced. 4 Blixen Force - has calmed considerably with second handler added. No concerns. 12 Seathegulls - slender and slim, athletic. 13 Step To Glory - lacks physical presence of some but well balanced for size. Keen but easily managed. 9 Invincible Isaac - unseated and loose 10 Ocean Club - also unseated but quickly caught, not a concern Paddock verdict

1 A Bear Affair and 10 Ocean Club favoured, have no issues with Blixen Force Full Result 1st A Bear Affair 9/2 2nd Dance A Jig 6/1 3rd Blixen Force 7/2 fav

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