Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the November Meeting at Cheltenham

Our Trackside Live team are braving Storm Claudia to provide parade ring updates from the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

Parade ring updates VERDICT Can see Imperfectlyperfect outrunning big odds. Heads Up very fit but behaviour a concern.

6 King's Bucks - also fit and well. 3 Great Fleet - fit and well. 8 No Drama This End (see below also) - rug off and will definitely come on for this. 1 Destination Dubai - very settled and looks fine. 7 Moneygarrow - another fit but on toes. 4 Heads Up - very keen, is fit but on toes and tried ducking out of the parade ring. Second handler now on. 5 Imperfectlyperfect - a big chasing type, makes appeal here as a galloping type and looks fit under mesh rug. 8 No Drama This End - first look at the 8, rugged up but looks like there's a bit to work on for first start of the season. 10 Intosomethinggood - unsurprisingly very fit after autumn campaign, no issues. 9 Welonlyhavedone - first into pre-parade, very tight at the back, not lacking for fitness.

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "He felt unbelievable. He's very good fresh. Last year it wasn't lost on him, the experience that we got into him; Dan likes to run his horses, he likes them competitive and he got loads of experience last year. Maybe this year, now he's out of that novice company, we campaign him a little differently. We'll go, probably, to the Tingle Creek. He's done it today but he never felt out of first gear. I wasn't so sure last year if he really enjoyed it really heavy; today is really wet and they're getting through it, Sandown last year was really hard work. He goes on really soft ground, he's very good fresh. This is a great race and not to be missed; this horse is going the right way and it was his day today."

Parade ring updates VERDICT Libberty Hunter and Matata the best pair.

6 Libberty Hunter (see below also x 2) - rug off 6 late and is very fit, more than first thought. 4 Edwardstone - okay for reappearance but like pretty much all of them there's something to work on here. 2 L'Eau du Sud - another that will come on a bit, just okay. 1 Jonbon - here's the 1 and there’s little doubt he'll come on for this, plenty left to work on. Very well behaved. 6 Libberty Hunter (see below also) - upgrade the 6 a bit, there's some ribcage showing now. 5 Haddex Des Obeaux - looks big and well, will await the rug off before judging fitness. 6 Libberty Hunter - first sight of the 6, rugged up but perhaps needs the run on what can be seen at present. 7 Matata - first thing to say is he is a lot fitter than last time out, has come on plenty, makes a lot more appeal.

Winning reaction Olly Murphy: "I'm some trainer aren't I? Don't worry about the jockey! Great ride by Sean. Oh he's a little toerag, I called him so many names on the way round. He's not as slow as he makes out. I'm not saying he's ungenuine, he just saves a little bit for himself but I've always believed in this horse and he actually bolted up in the end. He stays well and I'm going to have to train him for the National Hunt Chase [at The Festival]. He's got a lot of ability, he's got more to give as well. One run and straight there [to the NH Chase]. "John Hales is obviously not with us and I'm chuffed to bits to train a winner in his colours. Ged [Mason] and Sir Alex [Ferguson] are in Bahrain and these are the people to train winners for." Post-race Trackside update One Big Bang was still blowing hard on the return to the stables.

Parade ring updates VERDICT Like Leave of Absence best.

2 Double Powerful - early to post, looked fit when the rug came off, no issues. 4 One Big Bang - just okay, of those seen so far is the one that might come on most for the run. 3 Isaac Des Obeaux - has always made appeal on looks. Perhaps hasn't quite grown as much as I expected but still makes appeal as a chaser. 5 Wade Out - a narrower, leaner sort. Looks fit after recent win, no faults. 1 Leave Of Absence - again in superb shape, was pick of the paddock here last time and once again looks in great order.

Winning reaction Joe Tizzard: "He's an absolute star. He goes really well fresh, his first time out form has been unbelievable. I was going to take him to Wincanton for a qualifier a few weeks ago and we lost that meeting so we said we'd wait and the horses have come into form and it was a pleasure to watch. He looked a real smart horse in his novice hurdle days and then had a little injury; he's just a consistent, lovely chap. He has the best box in our yard, he's the first horse you see when you walk in, and he deserves it. "Alexei has [a big chance in the Greatwood on Sunday]. The ground will be something we haven't come across before, he bowled up on decent ground at Ascot last time. He comes here as an improving young horse. We haven't had too many in big two mile handicap hurdles so looking forward to it."

Eldorado Allen wins the veterans' handicap chase at Cheltenham

Parade ring updates 1 Gunsight Ridge - fine, good coat, will again come on a touch. 6 Dreal Deal - not the biggest and, as such, easier to get fit, which he is. 9 Can You Call - looks fine, although another run will bring him on again. 4 Mister Coffey - looks like he'll come on plenty for this. 3 Eldorado Allen - fit for reappearance, no issues. 7 Escaria Ten - a big unit, he's okay. 5 Numitor - nothing wrong fitness-wise but coat is going quickly. 2 Fugitif - first in, rugged up but looks very fit at the back and an excellent, business-like walk, looks ready.

1.10 Lycetts Insurance Brokers Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Full result 1. A Pai De Nom 11/2

2. Lucky Manifest 10/1

3. As Legends Have It 10/1

4. El Capitaine 12/1

Winning reaction Dan Skelton: "He's done really. Tristan gave him a great ride, made up a bit of ground down the back straight; it always felt it was going to be hard to get into it from turning in today's conditions. He had really good form last year, he was behind a really good bumper horse at Chepstow, and then lost his way and we needed to do his wind but that was a brilliant start to this horse's career and hopefully he can be a good horse. "He started so well and it was disappointing when he ran moderately at Sandown but it was his wind that caught him out that day and he's just improved and improved. He's called A Pai De Nom which means I've got no name and for so long we've called him The horse with no name and he has kind of slipped under the radar for a lot of his life but he isn't now."

A Pai De Nom wins at Cheltenham

Parade ring updates VERDICT No huge negatives from what could be seen. Kap Vert and Bective Abbey the best pair.