Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Gold Cup Meeting at Newbury

Follow the action as our Trackside Live team provide parade ring updates from day one of the Gold Cup Meeting at Newbury as Impose Toi won the Long Distance Hurdle.

3.35 - Coral "Pipped-At-The-Post" Payouts Handicap Hurdle Paddock Updates 7 Keable - not entirely unfit, some definition over the quarters, okay after a break 5 Diamond Ri - lovely stamp of a horse, deep girth and chest, will come forward for the run 8 I'm A Lumberjack - can be quirky, wears red hood but has been a gentleman so far, fit and fine 11 Kruger Park - walks out well. Good definition behind, powerful. 10 Blue Carpet - doesn’t have the size of scope but in good order for frame, fine 1 Classic King - in fair order, no major negatives 6 J J Moon - big solid gelding, sturdy. Fine. 4 Samuel Spade - some rib definition, walking well, okay 2 Thunder Rock - good walker, should come forward a touch but not entirely unfit 3 Punctuation - needs the run a touch, will improve 9 Permis De Tuer - busy in walk, fit for a horse returning after a lengthy break Paddock Verdict

8 I'm A Lumberjack best, 11 Kruger Park at a price

3.00 - Coral Long Distance Hurdle (Grade 2) Paddock Updates 1 Strong Leader - big gelding. Showed physical improvement at the start the 2024/25 season and has levelled out. Can be a little stuffy in the walk, but moving easily. 2 Doddiethegreat - better paddock appearance of the two Henderson horses. Two handlers, but he’s easily managed, fit and well. 7 Take No Chances - the early eye catcher on fitness. Good level of definition throughout, showing rib and moving well. 6 Impose Toi - sturdily built gelding, never jumps out on fitness - that’s just him. Fine. 5 Hewick - small and unimpressive compared to some of these, typical presentation for him. 2 Doddiethegreat - lit up on switch to paddock, wouldn’t be a concern, normal behaviour for him. 4 Botox Has - front boots, not entirely unfit but should come forward a touch. 3 Ahoy Senor - still might come on a little, definition over quarters but some more to find over ribs. Paddock Verdict

7 Take No Chances best Full Result 1st Impose Toi 6/5 fav 2nd Strong Leader 5/2

Reaction from winning connections Sir AP McCoy, representing winning owner JP McManus, told Sky Sports Racing: “He [Nico De Boinville] gave him a very good ride, with lots of bottle. “Strong Leader is obviously a strong stayer, so Nico timed it well but he didn't think he jumped as well as he did at Aintree. “He’s got plenty of pace, but you couldn’t fault him there. It’s nice for him to step up from handicaps into that company. “He could head to Ascot next if he comes out of it okay.”

Twinjets is in complete control under Harry Cobden

Paddock Updates 5 Western General - struggle to find a negative about the Tizzard horses in the last week another very fit, well-presented gelding 1 Telepathique - lacks the presence against some of these geldings, looks in fair order 2 American Mike - first Olly Murphy horse of the day to pre-parade, fit and well for yard debut 7 Filanderer - very on toes for an experienced handicap chaser, fit but second handler needed in pre-parade 3 Twinjets - round body, but defined behind - he’s a stocky type rather than unfit. Fine. 4 Heltenham - looks well, good rib definition, couldn’t put you off Paddock Verdict

5 Western General best Full Result 1st Twinjets 3/1 2nd Heltenham 11/4 fav

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Paul Nicholls told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s an improving horse, we were surprised when he won at Fontwell and he has improved since that, but I didn't think he’d win like that. “He’s had a few problems, but we will have to think about a higher grade now.”

Wendigo - opened account over fences at Newbury

Paddock Updates 1 King Of Kingsfield - still definition to find, plain in the coat and doesn’t make a positive impression. 6 Wendigo - has come forward from reappearance, a proper chasing stamp, built uphill, powerful behind 5 Regent's Stroll - Red hood. Fit after a break; plenty of rib definition. Messing and tense, might need a run to settle him. 2 Crest Of Fortune - nice stamp and makes appeal, but has got very warm. Second handler been added, jogging. 4 No Questions Asked - big, chasing type. Powerful behind and built uphill. Likeable enough. 3 Kingston Pride - has some quality. Left till late to paddock, wears red hood and busy, but a really likeable type. Strong and powerful. Paddock Verdict

6 Wendigo best Full Result 1st Wendigo 5/2 2nd No Questions Asked 5/1

Reaction from winning connections Winnng rider Gavin Sheehan told Sky Sports Racing: “There’s always a moment on him, but I thought je jumped brilliantly and travelled great and I was happy most of the way. “I got a couple of good jumps down the back and just had to wake him up turning in. “Once we got rolling I knew it was going to turn into a fight and I knew he had plenty of fight in him. “I thought he did very well to win today as the ground was quick enough for him and the trip was probably a bit short – he's going to want three miles in soft ground. “He’s my horse for the year, the one I'm most excited about.”

Highland Crystal surges clear at Newbury

Paddock Updates 2 Golden Falls - can’t fault for fitness after a break, well defined but keen, needing two handlers and tense 4 Highland Crystal - straightforward attitude, taking everything in her stride which is important in these races. Doesn’t stand out from fitness, but acceptable. 5 Kate O'Riley - preferred of the three Owen fillies. Having a look and still a little clueless, narrow light framed filly, very fit. 8 Sopelana - fresh and feeling good about herself, dancing around the paddock. Good definition. 10 Tralee Girl - come forward from Wetherby, rib fit and ready for the day. Straightforward demeanour. 3 Babychino - heavy through the body, neatly put together but others appeal more on fitness. 7 Mystical Mabel - has the profile to grow into herself further, still development to find. Having a good look at everything. 11 Wonderfulwonderful - raw and unfurnished compared to these, babyish. 6 Madame De Labrunie - smaller filly, hasn’t the height of some of these angular types. Another solid one from the yard - not presenting poorly or overly well, just fine. 12 Zahra Dodville - bigger type than her stablemates, less of a Flat profile. Fit and fine. 1 God Cast - will come forward for the run, fair demeanour. 9 Trad Jazz - tense and babyish, light framed and fit. Paddock Verdict

10 Tralee Girl best. Like 2 Golden Falls as an each way prospect Full Result 1st Highland Crystal evens fav 2nd Tralee Girl 3/1 3rd Zahra Dodville 10/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Gordon Elliott told Sky Sports Racing: “She looks like all she will do is stay. “I didn’t do much with her the last few weeks, and she was a bit green today, but the further they went the better she was. “[Last year’s winner for the yard] Wodhooh is like an old-fashioned chaser, but this one looks like a Flat horse that’s gone hurdling for all she is actually National Hunt-bred. “She has an engine. “We will look at what Wodhooh went last year and work backwards from there. She’s had two quick runs, and I don’t think you will see her this side of Christmas.”

Mambonumberfive wins at Newbury

Paddock Updates 4 Mambonumberfive - tends to present like he needs to the run; did the same at Aintree when returning 1 Bluey - lovely keen mare, always is a little busy in the paddock. Fit and well. 7 Koapey - easily the biggest in the field and you’d think he’ll still fill into his frame, still could develop in the neck. 6 Captain Bellamy - fit after a break, rib cage on show. Won’t come forward a lot, likeable. 3 Palacio - very relaxed demeanour, has a length to him and moves well as a result. Fit. 2 Mighty Bandit - Red hood but easily managed, muscled behind but still might come forward a touch. 5 Secret Des Dieux - rib fit, no queries regarding fitness. Red hood but hasn’t been wayward in any way. 4 Mambonumberfive - starting to get warm and keen late on. Didn’t show same behaviour at Aintree. Paddock Verdict

No particular stand outs, would side with the 3 Palacio. Full Result 1st Mambonumberfive 5/2 fav 2nd Mighty Bandit 50/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Ben Jones told Sky Sports Racing: “He probably shouldn’t be winning over this trip; he's just a big galloper. “He came there swinging, looking flashy on the bridle, but when I asked him he just doesn’t really have that turn of foot. “It takes him a long time to hit top gear. But he put his head down and galloped all the way to the line. He wasn’t green or looking around.” Winning trainer Ben Pauling added: “For a horse so young to be able to fight and compose himself so beautifully in handicap company that’s his strength. “There’s no point going to the graded races until we are where we think we should be in the handicap. He gets the four-year-old allowance and that’s a big tick in his box for this season. “He’s a very exciting horse.”

Act Of Innocence on his way to victory at Newbury

Paddock Updates 13 Sinnatra - big, imposing gelding. Typical chaser in the making. Still will fill out and develop. Fit. 12 Shabra Diya - front boots. Smaller type compared to some of these scopier sorts. Fit and fine. 9 Nice One Eric - typical Ben Pauling horse: neat and well put together rather than overly big. Likeable demeanour. 5 Gone Country - plain compared to some of these. A little weak through the front end and edgy. 8 Jorah d'Alma - similar to other O’Briens in the last few weeks reappearing. Done some work but will come forward. 11 Rap Soul - one for the future, strong chasing type which will only improve. Boots in front. 4 Fashion Hunter - raw and unfurnished, will come forward for debut run. 1 Act Of Innocence - nice model but should come forward for whatever he does today; a little heavy over ribs 15 Wings On Wheels - Red hood, having a good look around. A little tense. 14 West Hill Verde - lovely, strong gelding with a nice demeanour. Walks well, fit, likeable. 10 Park Talk - two handlers and tense, been well-managed but keen. Fit. 3 Constellation Walk - fit but tense, remaining in pre-parade till late, still more to learn 7 In The Purple - Green and having a good huff at everything, on toes. Lovely type, but will keep learning. 6 Harbour Island - has starting to get warm and looks like he’ll still come forward a touch for the run over ribs. 2 Berkenshtaaap - fit, good stamp, straightforward despite wearing red hood. Paddock Verdict

13 Sinnatra best, 14 West Hill Verde at a price Full Result 1st Act Of Innocence 11/10 fav 2nd Sinnatra 15/8 3rd West Hill Verde 28/1

