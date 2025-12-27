Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Christmas Meeting at Kempton

Our Trackside Live team were among the winners on the first day of the Christmas Meeting at Kempton, join us for their parade ring comments on day two.
- Click here for all today's fast results
- Click here for racecards and free video form
- Click here for today's Timeform tipsheet
All times GMT. Please refresh for updates
12:45 "Get Your Ladbrokes Free Kempton Bet" "Introductory" Juvenile Hurdle
Verdict
Maestro Conti is fine but overall Tetsworth has made the best impression. The Moores' have a strong hand with Zarakerjack as well, who looks a good sort for hurdles this year.
Parade ring updates
Rug off the 3 (Chartwell Jock, see below also), that'll come on for this.
7 Whatsgoingonmarvin - fairly compact, fine.
Rug off the 6 (Tetsworth, see below also), that's fit.
4 Provision - a good unit, plenty of size about him, looks like he'll need this run.
1 Maestro Conti - has a lot more substance to him than most of these, already well developed if a touch keen, but nothing too concerning as yet.
5 Tenadaay - fine, looks well, fit with no issues.
3 Chartwell Jock - compact, neat sort, looks fine.
8 Zarakerjack - athletic sort, ideal for a test such as this; clearly very fit and well.
9 Miss Raffles - very keen early here, won't concentrate; quite compact, light-framed to boot, making little appeal at the moment.
6 Tetsworth - tall, quite a long neck to him, strong back; been off 84 days but looks fit on a first look at him. Bit green, having a good look round.
2 Brave Guest - first in, a reasonable size for a Sheena West juvenile, normally compact sorts; looks fit and well.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.