Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Christmas Meeting at Kempton

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates

Maestro Conti is fine but overall Tetsworth has made the best impression. The Moores' have a strong hand with Zarakerjack as well, who looks a good sort for hurdles this year.

Parade ring updates

Rug off the 3 (Chartwell Jock, see below also), that'll come on for this.

7 Whatsgoingonmarvin - fairly compact, fine.

Rug off the 6 (Tetsworth, see below also), that's fit.

4 Provision - a good unit, plenty of size about him, looks like he'll need this run.

1 Maestro Conti - has a lot more substance to him than most of these, already well developed if a touch keen, but nothing too concerning as yet.

5 Tenadaay - fine, looks well, fit with no issues.

3 Chartwell Jock - compact, neat sort, looks fine.

8 Zarakerjack - athletic sort, ideal for a test such as this; clearly very fit and well.

9 Miss Raffles - very keen early here, won't concentrate; quite compact, light-framed to boot, making little appeal at the moment.

6 Tetsworth - tall, quite a long neck to him, strong back; been off 84 days but looks fit on a first look at him. Bit green, having a good look round.

2 Brave Guest - first in, a reasonable size for a Sheena West juvenile, normally compact sorts; looks fit and well.