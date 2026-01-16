Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Berkshire Winter Million at Windsor

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the opening day of the Berkshire Winter Million at Windsor.

Parade ring updates 5 Georgi Girl - boots behind, moves well, relaxed demeanour, very defined. 8 Ostrava Du Berlais - deep girthed mare, walks with purpose, no adverse behaviour from hood being refitted, okay.

Full result 1. NO QUESTIONS ASKED 7/2

Verdict Be Aware best.

Parade ring updates 1 Alnilam - late to paddock (after jockeys), red hood. Heavy through mid section for a Murphy runner, definition behind. Least liked of trio. 2 Be Aware - can be quirky in the paddock and usually brought in late. Earlier than usual and very calm; has to be a positive. 4 No Questions Asked - looks improved from Newbury, quiet way about him, very defined behind.

Full result 1. GUARD THE MOON 11/2

2. Queensbury Boy 9/4 favourite

Winning reaction Sam Twiston-Davies: "It suits me horses like him, lazy and behind the bridle. He had to be good over the last four and thankfully he was. He wasn't so good at the first with a circuit to go but heh, safe and sound. He's brilliant fresh, the comparison between today and Aintree first time, he went round Aintree two and a half first time and was keen, now he's had a couple of runs he sits behind the bridle and races quite lazily but when everything does click it proves that it's there. "Positives out of the Long Walk, Grade 1 horses, not a bad bunch at all and giving Woodooh and Celtic Dino a run for their money the time before that on a nice surface. I think this is possibly what Potters Charm will really enjoy, soft ground, two and a half, can be relatively aggressive touch wood. Fingers crossed he goes really well. "You [Matt Chapman] referenced Davy Russell and Gigginstown, they had a cup of tea; hopefully Nicholls and I will have a beer."

Guard the Moon swoops to score at Winsor

Verdict Gamesters Guy best, King Of Answers second best.

Parade ring updates 4 King Of Answers - having a bit of a look around but fairly level headed. Well muscled and neatly put together. 5 Queensbury Boy - deep girthed type, never presents overly lean. Lacking neck, okay at best. 2 Guard The Moon - some definition throughout but may improve for the run. Yard's horses have been presenting very tight and this gelding doesn’t look at the same fitness standard. 1 Gamesters Guy - commands the eye when he enters the pre-parade, neat gelding, muscular with a nice attitude. 3 Saint Davy - good level of fitness but quite tense and tight.

Full result 1. MONEYGARROW 5/2

2. They Call Me Hugo 6/5 favourite

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "I had it in my mind that I wanted to follow Sean [Bowen] as he was on a strong stayer and I didn't want to set it up for him. This horse is going the right way. Jumped the last well and put the race to bed good. Stephen [Bough, owner], obviously Fortune De Mer won't be at Cheltenham but it's the ups and downs of racing and he understands that luckily and he's a fantastic owner to have; he's got another one now and a team of good horses and this lad might be able to go to Cheltenham. You've got the Albert Bartlett or Dan might decide to wait and go to Aintree over three miles, we'll see. It's fantastic prize money all weekend here and we can look forward to the spring now and decide where we want to go."

Harry Skelton celebrates with Moneygarrow

Verdict Good standard across the board, couldn’t put you off any. Marginal preference for They Call Me Hugo, he’s very fit and taken proceedings well.