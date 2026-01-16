Menu icon
Guard the Moon swoops to score at Winsor

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Berkshire Winter Million at Windsor

By Trackside
Horse Racing
Fri January 16, 2026 · 0 min ago

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the opening day of the Berkshire Winter Million at Windsor.

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates

14:25 Fitzdares Telephone And Text Betting Service Mares' Handicap Chase

Parade ring updates

5 Georgi Girl - boots behind, moves well, relaxed demeanour, very defined.

8 Ostrava Du Berlais - deep girthed mare, walks with purpose, no adverse behaviour from hood being refitted, okay.

13:50 Fitzdares Your Personal Bookmaker Lightning Novices' Chase

Full result

1. NO QUESTIONS ASKED 7/2

Video Play Button

Verdict

Be Aware best.

Parade ring updates

1 Alnilam - late to paddock (after jockeys), red hood. Heavy through mid section for a Murphy runner, definition behind. Least liked of trio.

2 Be Aware - can be quirky in the paddock and usually brought in late. Earlier than usual and very calm; has to be a positive.

4 No Questions Asked - looks improved from Newbury, quiet way about him, very defined behind.

13:15 Ronald Fletcher Baker LLP Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

Full result

1. GUARD THE MOON 11/2
2. Queensbury Boy 9/4 favourite

Video Play Button

Winning reaction

Sam Twiston-Davies: "It suits me horses like him, lazy and behind the bridle. He had to be good over the last four and thankfully he was. He wasn't so good at the first with a circuit to go but heh, safe and sound. He's brilliant fresh, the comparison between today and Aintree first time, he went round Aintree two and a half first time and was keen, now he's had a couple of runs he sits behind the bridle and races quite lazily but when everything does click it proves that it's there.

"Positives out of the Long Walk, Grade 1 horses, not a bad bunch at all and giving Woodooh and Celtic Dino a run for their money the time before that on a nice surface. I think this is possibly what Potters Charm will really enjoy, soft ground, two and a half, can be relatively aggressive touch wood. Fingers crossed he goes really well.

"You [Matt Chapman] referenced Davy Russell and Gigginstown, they had a cup of tea; hopefully Nicholls and I will have a beer."

Guard the Moon swoops to score at Winsor

Verdict

Gamesters Guy best, King Of Answers second best.

Parade ring updates

4 King Of Answers - having a bit of a look around but fairly level headed. Well muscled and neatly put together.

5 Queensbury Boy - deep girthed type, never presents overly lean. Lacking neck, okay at best.

2 Guard The Moon - some definition throughout but may improve for the run. Yard's horses have been presenting very tight and this gelding doesn’t look at the same fitness standard.

1 Gamesters Guy - commands the eye when he enters the pre-parade, neat gelding, muscular with a nice attitude.

3 Saint Davy - good level of fitness but quite tense and tight.

12:40 Thorn Plant Hire Novices' Hurdle

Full result

1. MONEYGARROW 5/2
2. They Call Me Hugo 6/5 favourite

Video Play Button

Winning reaction

Harry Skelton: "I had it in my mind that I wanted to follow Sean [Bowen] as he was on a strong stayer and I didn't want to set it up for him. This horse is going the right way. Jumped the last well and put the race to bed good. Stephen [Bough, owner], obviously Fortune De Mer won't be at Cheltenham but it's the ups and downs of racing and he understands that luckily and he's a fantastic owner to have; he's got another one now and a team of good horses and this lad might be able to go to Cheltenham. You've got the Albert Bartlett or Dan might decide to wait and go to Aintree over three miles, we'll see. It's fantastic prize money all weekend here and we can look forward to the spring now and decide where we want to go."

Harry Skelton celebrates with Moneygarrow

Verdict

Good standard across the board, couldn’t put you off any. Marginal preference for They Call Me Hugo, he’s very fit and taken proceedings well.

Parade ring updates

3 They Call Me Hugo - wears red hood, started in the paddock relaxed but having the occasional jig. Lengthy and big moving.

2 Swindon Village (see below also) - second handler (trainer) added and settled.

4 Hawthorn Street - done enough work to do himself justice after a break, may fitten up over ribs.

6 Pop's Folly - very fit, lean over quarters, on toes but well-held by handler.

2 Swindon Village - busy and strong. Big, muscled grey, on toes though and probably needs to settle a touch.

5 Lifetime In Milan - hard muscled rear quarters, yard tend to get them very fit. Professional on Rules debut.

1 Moneygarrow - relaxed with lowered head in pre-parade, no tension and moves well as a result. Fit.

