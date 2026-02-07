Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Newbury and Warwick

Our Trackside Live team are providing updates from the parade ring from Newbury and the graded races at Warwick this afternoon.

9 probably worthy favourite, like 3 or 4 at a longer price. Parade ring updates Holloway Queen - slim and fit, has hot a little warm Pour Les Filles - very keen to get on with the job, definition behind U Can't Be Serious - always presents well, but probably best sighting this season. Jig's Forge - falls into same category as other Pauling horses on the card, should sharpen up Captain Bellamy - big strong gelding, well defined behind, looks well Tune In A Box - slight and fit, straightforward to handle Silver Thorn - solid chasing type for all he’s not overly big. Looks in great order. Toss Of A Coin - well muscled and good shine to coat for time of year. Likeable. Itseemslikeit - big angular type, wears red hood but is forward, rather than strong. Fit Knight Of Allen - tends to appeal, slim type who presents very fit, fine 15:20 Newbury William Hill Hurdle Free video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result 1st Tutti Quanti 10/3 2nd Wellington Arch 12/1 3rd Faivoir 33/1

Verdict

13, 14, 4 all liked Parade ring updates: Faivoir - tends to present well, looks sharp Go Dante - seen look sharper, others appeal more Bucephalus - fair level of definition, fit and fine All In You - paddock pick at Sandown and looks similar again; doesn’t stand out the same way in this field The Hardest Geezer - red hood and a little warm, tense. Very fit though, can’t fault readiness. Bubble Dubi - should come forward for the run, lacking definition Dance And Glance - alert and keen; good level of fitness, no major negatives Milldam - red hood but easily managed, walking out well, fit. Lanesborough - probably the best Pauling horse seen today, but they look to be marginally lacking on fitness. Wellington Arch - preferred of the O’Neill runners. Good level of definition and has always had a touch of quality. Un Sens A La Vie - leggy and athletic. Still a little tense and having a look. Fit. Tutti Quanti - immediate eye catcher. Spot on fitness wise, high level of definition. Poet Laureate - some level of definition although have seen look better. Let It Rain - highly muscled, looks very well after a short break Wreckless Eric - hasn’t looked spot on yet this season and still might come forward

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result 1st Kingston Queen 5/1 2nd White Noise 9/2 3rd A Path To Ronda 15/2 Verdict

Hard call again. Couple have got keen - the 8 and 7 worst offenders. Love the 6 and she could outrun big odds but the 1 makes a lot.of appeal for today, she's spot on Parade ring updates Easy Love - more relaxed, she's more for today, much more a hurdling type. Fit, no issues Park Princess - has got herself in a bit of a tizz, she's on her toes and keen. Tall, strong sort Good Girl Kathleen - in, medium-sized, walking with some purpose to her; rugged up so hard to see fitness level - in, medium-sized, walking with some purpose to her; rugged up so hard to see fitness level Dream Shadow - a good model, fit and well, leggy with scope for better; just a bit on toes but that's the only small negative Kingston Queen next, looks fine but a little keen initially in the pre parade; settled now but others make more appeal at this stage Supreme Malinas fit and well, doesn't immediately leap out at you, but no issues A Path To Ronda first in, compact, and as such easy to get fit, which she is; has two handlers, she can be keen. Too keen now, two handlers only just keeping a grip Indannya next in, does not look outclassed despite a big price; lengthy, with plenty of scope for fences down the line, fit and relaxed White Noise next, another chaser in the making, quite tall and strong at the back, plenty of size about her; not unfit but she will sharpen up whatever she does here. Rug has come off the 9 and I might be doing her a disservice, she looks a lot fitter with it off 14:45 Newbury William Hill Game Spirit Chase

Lulamba turns the screw in the Game Spirit

Post-race reaction Nicky Henderson: “I really don’t think that was his ground, but they have done a great job. I was amazed how un-heavy it was. Nico and I walked around this morning and we were perfectly happy to run. He must better on good ground, and I think he will jump better on good ground. He didn’t need a race, but he needed the experience. Going with those older horses where they are going to go a proper good gallop is where you are going to learn. Running against novices, it finds it not easy, but he lacked the experience and these older boys don’t half teach you a bit as you have got to jump that stride quicker. “Nico said he was the same at Sandown (in taking time to warm up the race), but when he got down to the back straight he really latched on. The time was really good at Sandown, which suggested they had gone a good gallop. We know Saint Segal and Master Chewy can go a good gallop. It helps them to learn. “He has got loads of scope, and we have lots of time for a little practice. It (his jumping) has got a little bit of finesse to come, but that will be there, I hope, come the Tuesday of the Cheltenham Festival in March." Free video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result 1st Lulamba 4/11 fav 2nd Saint Segal 6/1 Verdict

LULAMBA best, Master Chewy looks well at a price with visor livening him up

Parade ring updates: Lulamba - early to paddock, looks far better than Sandown, very lean for a Henderson horse. Meetmebythesea - not convinced on fitness level, similar to a Pauling horse earlier in the card. Seen look sharper. Master Chewy - tends to present well, shine to coat and fit Calico - very fit tor a horse after a break, good level of definition Saint Segal - rangy type; to post early, okay fitness Libberty Hunter - tends to present lean on best days an looks that way today, couldn’t have got fitter 14:10 Newbury William Hill Denman Chase

Post-race reaction Rebecca Curtis: “I’m delighted with that. I was so nervous coming here today, but I don’t know why it was just probably because he had he so much expectation of is he a Gold Cup horse. I’m just glad it is out the way. That is the way he likes to be ridden. He likes dictating from the front so we weren’t going to change that. We just wanted to keep it as simple as we could really. I don’t think he was doing a lot in front. He has gone through that ground, but I don’t think he loves it as much as a slightly better surface. That is what is nice with these types of races as you can just freshen him up now rather than being hard on him at home. “There was a lot of expectation today as he either had some sort of chance in the Gold Cup or he was just an old handicapper. I’m not saying he has beaten a Gold Cup field, but L’homme Presse is a good yard stick to beat today. I was confident he wasn’t just an old handicapper as it wasn’t like he was beaten in a handicap as you know where there mark is, but is practically unbeaten in most handicaps so we don’t know where his ceiling is. “The up and down hills will suit him and he loves undulating tracks. Sean said going fast downhill is what he likes as he is quite a balanced horse.”

Free video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result: 1st Haiti Couleurs 5/6 fav



Verdict:

L'HOMME PRESSE the best

Parade ring updates Haiti Couleurs - a little wide eyed and veering on tense. Fit but tight L'Homme Presse - much better in the coat and general appearance than Cheltenham. Improved. Leave Of Absence - well defined and solidly built. Walks well, likeable. Riskintheground - thought he was heavy last time and hasn’t come forward a considerable amount. 13:50 Warwick Bet Smarter With Oddschecker Kingmaker Novices' Chase

Free video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result 1st Steel Ally 10/11 fav

Verdict

STEEL ALLY gets the vote here, with the late slight keenness of Mambonumberfive swinging it his way Parade ring updates: Steel Ally is now out. Lengthy, very fit, ideal size for chasing, there's plenty of definition at the rear and he's clearly very fit Mambonumberfive has come bouncing out looking full of himself. A much taller model, more rounded than the Mirabad, he looks fit and fine. Has two handlers now, got a grip of him but he's quite toey now Mirabad is on his toes almost immediately. Good type, not overly big for fences but athletic and makes appeal. Loose-rugged but looks plenty fit enough. 13:35 Newbury William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap Hurdle

A Pai De Nom is in control at Newbury

Post-race reaction Dan Skelton: "He ran really well in the Lanzarote and finished third, but he didn’t go up in the handicap. He needed to go up in the handicap to get in the Martin Pipe and that is where we are heading. A fast run race like that will suit him. We are still unexposed as the handicapper can’t catch up with us yet as I don’t know what he is capable of yet.” Free video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result: 1st A Pai De Nom 11/8 fav

2nd Alentejo 14/1

3rd Below The Radar 11/2 Verdict

Below The Radar best Parade ring updates: Kapal Layar - one of the better ones. Compact and well defined. Alentejo - good coat quality for time of year. Okay fitness, others appeal more. Kyntara - big solid type, tends to present this way. Fine. Below The Radar - first one to really catch the eye. Well defined and fit. Might I - some definition and fit enough to do himself justice, will tighten up over ribs. Crebilly - still should keep improving for fitness, have seen look sharper. A Pai De Nom - has a fair level of fitness but doesn’t stand out. Leggy. Tranquil Sea - perhaps the preferred of the two Skelton horses. Small, business like in the walk. Well defined. Goshhowposh - needs the run. Yards horses tend to present very fit, will definitely come forward. 13:00 Newbury William Hill Racing Epic Boosts Novices' Hurdle

Sober Glory storms to victory

Post-race reaction: Philip Hobbs: "He doesn’t necessarily need that ground, but he did that very well, and jumped very well apart from the one down the back. I’m very happy. “He (Harry Cobden) wasn’t worried about it (Kadastral), but he was very much getting a breather into him because he wanted to go fairly quick to start with and he just gave him a bit of an easy time around the bottom bend and into the straight. “Of course it takes some doing under a double penalty, and they left the others a long way behind, so I’m very happy. We wanted to go to Exeter as there was more money there, and it was a Listed race, but at the end of the day this was a good opportunity. “Nothing came up after that Sandown run, but it was his worst run by a mile. I think his form before that, and since then, has been much better, so I don’t know why we got beat on that occasion.”

Free video replay

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Result: 1st Sober Glory 1/3 fav

2nd Kadastral 2/1

3rd Last Round 20/1

Verdict: