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Get the Trackside Live updates from Newbury
Get the Trackside Live updates from Newbury

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Lockinge day at Newbury

Horse Racing
Sat May 16, 2026 · 16 min ago

The Trackside Live with their paddock views from Newbury today where the feature race is the Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes.

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

All times BST. Please refresh for updates...

13:25 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes

Verdict:

1 will come forward for the run: rest of are all fit, 2 preferred - has a bit of class about him, progressed from three to four.

Parade ring updates:

1 Kalpana - big mare; better than she looked last year on seasonal reappearance but will still improve over the ribs for the run

2 Arabian Force - likeable colt, walks well. Well balanced, not overly big with a good demeanour. Catches the eye.

3 French Master - looks reasonable, no major change from Newmarket when paddock pick. Fit and fine, but not an eye catcher.

4 Liberty Lane - very fit with notably good coat condition. Lightly framed and does tend to appeal

5 West Wind Blows - surprise factor in here: definitely looks improved on sightings from last season, strong and fit.

14:00 Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes

1 Allaire

2 Esna

3 Fractional

4 Golden Orbit

5 Lady Roisia

6 Sacret Ground

14:35 Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes

1 Cicero's Gift

2 Damysus

3 Dancing Gemini

4 Jonquil

5 Mississippi River

6 More Thunder

7 Notable Speech

8 Sahlan

9 The Lion In Winter

10 Zeus Olympios

15:10 Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes

1 Wise Approach

2 Ardisia

3 Albert Einstein

4 Aqpan

5 Egoli

6 Frescobaldi

7 Ghost Mode

8 Havana Hurricane

9 Sirius A

10 Song Of The Clyde

11 Royal Fixation

15:45 Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap

1 Bourbon Blues

2 Port Of Spain

3 Spyce

4 NON-RUNNER

5 Tierra Del Toro

6 Sahara King

7 Al Azd

8 Capall Rasa

9 Lost Boys

10 Pearl River

11 Sintra

16:20 Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap

1 Annaf

2 Wiltshire

3 Berkshire Whisper

4 Purosangue

5 Albasheer

6 Far Above Dream

7 Mirabeau

8 Addison Grey

9 Korker

10 Brosay

11 Redalign

12 Desert Cop

13 Dark Ace

14 Thunder Blue

15 Yes I'm Mali

17:00 Boyle Sports Home Of The Early Payout Handicap

1 Ebt's Guard

2 Checkandchallenge

3 Bullet Point

4 Witch Hunter

5 Hard Endeavor

6 Blue Rc

7 Houquetot

8 Classic

9 NON-RUNNER

10 Indalo

11 Mezcala

12 Spanish Voice

13 Man Of La Mancha

14 Talis Evolvere

15 Green Triangle

16 Lir Speciale

17:40 World Pool Bet With The tote Handicap

1 Zennor Storm

2 Loz Vegas

3 Lake Como

4 Tavana

5 NON-RUNNER

6 Magnatura

7 Sapphire Steps

8 Euston Hal

9 Law Court

10 Arbaawy

11 Media Legend

12 Chapter

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