Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Lockinge day at Newbury

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1 will come forward for the run: rest of are all fit, 2 preferred - has a bit of class about him, progressed from three to four.

Parade ring updates:

1 Kalpana - big mare; better than she looked last year on seasonal reappearance but will still improve over the ribs for the run

2 Arabian Force - likeable colt, walks well. Well balanced, not overly big with a good demeanour. Catches the eye.

3 French Master - looks reasonable, no major change from Newmarket when paddock pick. Fit and fine, but not an eye catcher.

4 Liberty Lane - very fit with notably good coat condition. Lightly framed and does tend to appeal

5 West Wind Blows - surprise factor in here: definitely looks improved on sightings from last season, strong and fit.