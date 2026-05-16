Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Lockinge day at Newbury

The Trackside Live with their paddock views from Newbury today where the feature race is the Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes.
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1 will come forward for the run: rest of are all fit, 2 preferred - has a bit of class about him, progressed from three to four.
Parade ring updates:
1 Kalpana - big mare; better than she looked last year on seasonal reappearance but will still improve over the ribs for the run
2 Arabian Force - likeable colt, walks well. Well balanced, not overly big with a good demeanour. Catches the eye.
3 French Master - looks reasonable, no major change from Newmarket when paddock pick. Fit and fine, but not an eye catcher.
4 Liberty Lane - very fit with notably good coat condition. Lightly framed and does tend to appeal
5 West Wind Blows - surprise factor in here: definitely looks improved on sightings from last season, strong and fit.
14:00 Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes
1 Allaire
2 Esna
3 Fractional
4 Golden Orbit
5 Lady Roisia
6 Sacret Ground
14:35 Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes
1 Cicero's Gift
2 Damysus
3 Dancing Gemini
4 Jonquil
5 Mississippi River
6 More Thunder
7 Notable Speech
8 Sahlan
9 The Lion In Winter
10 Zeus Olympios
15:10 Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes
1 Wise Approach
2 Ardisia
3 Albert Einstein
4 Aqpan
5 Egoli
6 Frescobaldi
7 Ghost Mode
8 Havana Hurricane
9 Sirius A
10 Song Of The Clyde
11 Royal Fixation
15:45 Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap
1 Bourbon Blues
2 Port Of Spain
3 Spyce
4 NON-RUNNER
5 Tierra Del Toro
6 Sahara King
7 Al Azd
8 Capall Rasa
9 Lost Boys
10 Pearl River
11 Sintra
16:20 Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap
1 Annaf
2 Wiltshire
3 Berkshire Whisper
4 Purosangue
5 Albasheer
6 Far Above Dream
7 Mirabeau
8 Addison Grey
9 Korker
10 Brosay
11 Redalign
12 Desert Cop
13 Dark Ace
14 Thunder Blue
15 Yes I'm Mali
17:00 Boyle Sports Home Of The Early Payout Handicap
1 Ebt's Guard
2 Checkandchallenge
3 Bullet Point
4 Witch Hunter
5 Hard Endeavor
6 Blue Rc
7 Houquetot
8 Classic
9 NON-RUNNER
10 Indalo
11 Mezcala
12 Spanish Voice
13 Man Of La Mancha
14 Talis Evolvere
15 Green Triangle
16 Lir Speciale
17:40 World Pool Bet With The tote Handicap
1 Zennor Storm
2 Loz Vegas
3 Lake Como
4 Tavana
5 NON-RUNNER
6 Magnatura
7 Sapphire Steps
8 Euston Hal
9 Law Court
10 Arbaawy
11 Media Legend
12 Chapter
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