Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Friday of the December Meeting at Cheltenham

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the opening day of the December Meeting at Cheltenham.
All times GMT. Please refresh for updates
Parade ring updates
To follow
Full result
1. FORTUNE DE MER 16/5
2. Continuance 14/1
3. Melon 28/1
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Verdict
Kel Du Large the pick, Fortune De Mer next best.
Parade ring updates
1 Iberico Lord - has got quite warm late here, isn't upset with it.
5 Stoner's Choice - fine.
8 French Emperor - rug off, still looks in terrific order.
7 Leloopa - fit, no issues.
Interesting they brought Fortune De Mer into the paddock early, looks like they are trying to get him settled better earlier, and it is working, to a point.
10 Moutarde - just okay.
Few others rugged up, we'll wait for removal.
1 Iberico Lord - fine, just getting a touch warm.
3 No Ordinary Joe - his usual self, never the most impressive physically but he's fine.
4 Fortune De Mer - early in the paddock, isn't normally the case; two handlers, very fit but quite wound up.
6 Melon - fine after absence, bit stiff in the walk at present.
2 Brentford Hope - fit and well, back over hurdles today, no issues.
9 Continuance - not the biggest, but looks fine.
11 Kel Du Large - very fit and well, in excellent order.
Fyi, nothing to do with the racing but they are evacuating one of the main buildings (fire alarm) we may have a small delay here.
Full result
1. SIXMILEBRIDGE 2/1
Winning reaction
Kielan Woods: "The two married man beside me weren't really going a married man's gallop were they? They were keeping me honest the whole way, they're supposed to be getting older. It was a true run race for a three runner race, no hiding places, I thought he's done everything right, jumped really well and it rode like a good race so really happy. He learned a lot up in Ayr, he was a bit sticky up in Ayr, I don't know, the ground was a bit tacky. I spoke to a senior jockey that has retired a couple of days ago and he said 'I wouldn't worry about it, all the times I've ridden at Ayr the fences look really small and handy but horses can jump like that' and he was probably right.
"I think he's probably better off getting on with it rather than trying to showjump him around, if you try and ride him quietly he can get a touch ignorant on you; riding him forward suits him better. I think getting on with it over two miles would be better than hanging on to him over three miles. He'll probably run in the Scilly Isles the next day and that will answer a lot of questions. If the ground was heavy I'd have no queries about coming back in trip because he'll definitely get through the heavy ground but on better ground they'd get away from him over the first three or four."
Verdict
Royal Infantry gets the vote on overall fitness and demeanour.
Parade ring updates
Rug off Califet En Vol - not unfit but, as suspected, will come on for the run
Rug off Royal Infantry and that's come on a bit fitness-wise, looks well.
Again Sixmilebridge making noises, he's not happy about something it appears....
1 Sixmilebridge - is very fit, of that there's no doubt, but he's keen and has just had a little growl as he walked past me.
3 Royal Infantry - nicely keen and fit for this, has the size for chasing, probably the most relaxed of the three.
2 Califet En Vol - nice chasing type, first look at him (is still rugged) says he might come on a touch, see what he's like once the rug comes off.
Two handlers already on Sixmilebridge in the pre-parade and is keen, already started sweating between back legs. Going to need to be monitored.
Full result
1. OLD PARK STAR 5/2
2. Glance At Midnight 11/1
3. Kingston Queen 2/1 favourite
Winning reaction
Nico de Boinville: "His jumping was very good, he's a real sort of chasing type in time. I don't know how long we'll be sticking at two miles but we didn't go very quick either, I thought, but then we quickened it up well and he's got plenty of gears. Even from the top of the hill we were gradually increasing the speed but after jumping two out, he really has quickened on into the home turn and then all the way up the hill. He's grown up an awful lot from Kempton, we haven't done too much with him since then but that race seems to have really sharpened him up. I think we'll probably see him at two and a half I would suspect, particularly if the ground quickens up and the tempo of these races gets faster but for now, in the middle of the winter, I don't think you need to move from two.
"Act Of Innocence is not as heavy a type, they're both big strong horses but Old Park Star looks a more solid, chasing type. They've got similar profiles, we'll have to see what's on the planning of it all. Califet En Vol has been good [schooling] so far, can't fault him so fingers crossed he can show what he was doing over hurdles in the Sidney Banks and brings that sort of form."
Verdict
Old Park Star and Lisbane Park the best pair from the paddock.
Parade ring updates
Probably doing Kingston Queen a disservice, she's fine for size, its just stood next to Old Park Star anything looks small.
6 Our Boy Stan - another chaser in the making, has got a bit on toes since moving to the paddock.
7 Can't Resist It - also very compact, fit enough but others make more appeal.
9 Kingston Queen - is a compact mare, somewhat dwarfed stood next to the 5, she's fit and well.
8 Sherminator - in next, more a hurdler than chaser at this stage, looks like he'll sharpen up plenty for this.
Moving to the parade ring from the pre-parade, no sign of (the 9) Kingston Queen as yet.
1 Glance At Midnight - is fine, perhaps lacks the size of a few of the others but clearly fit and well.
5 Old Park Star - tall, leggy type, still some signs of greenness, having a good look around; will continue to progress whatever he does here, you feel.
3 Minella Marathon - a bigger unit, again plenty of filling out still to do, looks okay.
10 Delta Blues Belle - still a lot of filling out to do on her topline, does look outclassed.
4 Mullaghgloss - nice walk, fit, has size and does not look out of place here.
2 Lisbane Park - first in, lovely chasing type for next year but not overly big yet, right size for today. Fit and well, no issues.
