Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Betfair Chase day at Haydock Park

Parade ring updates VERDICT Plenty look well. Esprit Du Potier - Hartington - Joyeux Machin the best three.

5 Ma Shantou - definitely not as sharp as Cheltenham. 7 Horaces Pearl (see below also) - is fine, just a touch keen. 6 Joyeux Machin - also very fit. 4 Red Risk - on toes, but very fit. Rug off 1 (Shoot First), needs the run. 7 Horaces Pearl - out, fit but on toes, needs monitoring. 12 Phantomofthepoints - needs run and has got warm. 1 Shoot First - just okay. 8 I Love My Baie - rugged up, will wait. 14 Nab Wood - very fit, relaxed, makes appeal. 3 Harbour Lake - fine, just needs this. 5 Ma Shantou - was bang fit at Cheltenham for reappearance and to my eyes isn't maybe as sharp here. 17 Hartington - big chasing type for next year, very fit. 16 Karafon - okay, fit. 10 Electric Mason - fit and well, maybe hasn't come on much from Cheltenham. 15 Esprit Du Potier - lovely sort, fit, excellent walk. 11 Ace Of Spades - fit but has already got warm. 9 Navajo Indy - very fit and well. 2 Jingko Blue - first out, needs the run, will come on plenty.

Post-race update On return - The Jukebox Man barely blowing. Iroko small blow, soon recovered. Knappers Hill blowing heavily, needed it most. Winning reaction Ben Jones: "To be honest, I thought he'd be a little bit more 'on it' going around, he was full of it going down to the start, full of it at the start, jig-jogging and proper enjoying being back at the track. To be fair to him, as soon as the flag went down he was very professional; took everything in his stride, his jumping was probably the most accurate he's been. I knew, once I turned for home, that I lit him up at one he was going to take off and it was just a matter of hoping his fitness was going to hold out. He gave me my first Grade 1 and he's always going to have a spot in my heart. I think he's going to improve from today. Ben and the team have done a brilliant job in getting him back and if we can just kick on now through the season and hopefully enjoy more good days like today. He obviously liked the track [at Kempton], we were wondering whether he needed to go left-handed but he put that under the carpet last year and I think, now, that will do his confidence the world of good and he'll come on for it and, hopefully, he's got a little bit left up his sleeve."

The Jukebox Man has the measure of Iroko

Parade ring updates VERDICT Hard call. The Jukebox Man should be fit enough, can see Mr Hope Street outrunning big odds.

4 Iroko - fine, will come on, far from tight. 2 The Jukebox Man - fit enough - no issues. Rugs coming off. 3 Butch - in last, rug already off, he'll come on a lot for the run. The 4 (Iroko) isn't as sharp at the back as the 5 (Mr Hope Street). 1 Knappers Hill - lacks the size of the others and makes less appeal as such. Will come on a lot for this too. Can't fault the 5 (Mr Hope Street) for fitness, he's pretty much spot on, regardless of form. 4 Iroko - out next, also rugged. Again, will wait for removal but he looks fine. 2 The Jukebox Man - first out and has been out for a few minutes now. Been watching him walk round, good as gold. The rug is on, but he looks tight at the back. Will wait for the others to appear.

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "I was just wary of letting Sean off in front too far; he jumped down the back quite well, went and got up as close as I could to him just so I could give him a bit of a chance then so once we did straighten up he was ready to go. As soon as I've asked him he's put the race to bed well, hit the line strong, good. I think he's raced at two miles quite a bit, just bumped into one, but I think going further might just open a few doors for him. He's only young, first time at two and a half, he won well, finished through the line strong, he needs to keep improving but he could, couldn't he? [He's a graded horse isn't he?] Yeah, so we'll see where he takes us. Good to soft, lovely, no excuses."

It's very straightforward for Kabral Du Mathan at Haydock

Parade ring updates VERDICT Florida Dreams and Milldam the best pair.

Rug off the 2 (Kabral Du Mathan) and he's fit enough, no issues 5 Minella Missile (see below also) - better with the rug off. Rug off the 3 (Milldam), and that's very fit. 7 Tax For Max - much more settled these days, fit and well. 1 The Four Sixes - fine, fit. 2 Kabral Du Mathan - has the rug on, so will wait for removal before full assessment; I'd say he will come on for this, though, seen a few from the yard look sharper recently. 9 Kinbara Firstdraft - good coat but needs the run on initial assessment. 4 Florida Dreams - very fit, barely anything on him; just a touch keen but you'd struggle to get him any fitter. 6 Andashan - fit, relaxed, no issues. 3 Milldam - loose-rugged but looks very fit underneath given long absence; relaxed, makes appeal. 5 Minella Missile - next, okay, doesn't stand out. 8 Cormier - first in, just fine, coat just starting to turn.

Winning reaction Chris Gordon: "It's fantastic, I'm over the moon. It's a long way for us to come to Haydock but got two more though so let's hope it goes well with those guys. He's riding great, I think we're getting towards the end of his 3 lb, we might only have two left, anyway he's using it on the right day. "John [Costello] caught myself and Dan at a weak moment at Punchestown, probably after about three Bloody Marys and things, so luckily Dan puts his money where his mouth is and got stuck in [to buy Diamond Hunter]. John has been a fantastic source of horses for us and so have the Doyle boys who David's Well came from. "Eleven months off and he had a little injury after his last run. The softer the better for the horse and I was a bit worried they hadn't had quite as much rain as we wanted but it worked out really well. Maybe we'll go to Sandown one day. Funnily enough Andy Gibson keeps on going on about that particular race [Castleford Chase, Wetherby] for him so that might be one we might have to look at. "Andashan seems in very good form at home, he had a really nice run at Newbury and finished off his race very well over two miles and it wasn't really soft enough for him; fingers crossed, we're hoping for a good run but our luck has to run out at some point."

Davids Well on his way to victory

Parade ring updates VERDICT Miralago best of the paddock.

Rug late off David's Well (4), looks straight enough but might improve a touch for it Gentleman Bill (2) also a little warm now. Rug off Escapandevade (5), very fit but has got a touch warm underneath. 4 David's Well - a big unit, on toes a touch, rugged up - will await removal. 5 Escapandevade - wouldn't be what you'd call your archetypal chasing type, maybe lacks the size of one or two of these, but he's fit. Two handlers too. 1 Cossack Chach - another that definitely needs the run, looks on the big side. 2 Gentleman Bill - looked very well at Aintree and does again here. Fit, nice chasing type, no issues. 7 Sunnyvilla - has clearly done plenty of work looking at the back but there's plenty to work on under the cloth, and he'll come on plenty for this. 3 Miralago - loose-rugged but clearly fit underneath. Very relaxed, nice walk. Makes appeal.

Winning reaction Freddie Gordon: "We've got a cracking strike rate here, 100% I think, and it's lovely, we always send nice horses up here and we've got three more today, hopefully we can keep going. "He jumped off a bit keen but once I let JJ get on with it he settled lovely, I almost had to go and wake him up a few times because he just, sort of, dropped it a bit but once we got going he just keeps ploughing along. He loves that ground, he's a good hardy horse and it's brilliant to have such a nice horse for my old man. "He's been in training since he was four and I think we were very lucky to pick him up because they say he was very keen in his races pointing and that's why he didn't finish as well as they [the Costello family] thought he would but they've always said he was a lovely horse of theirs and thought he was a real, real nice one and luckily he is; just brilliant for my Dad. "We did bolt up that day but it's Plumpton and the race probably wasn't the strongest so it's hard to tell but today really showed us what he's made of. It's the biggest win of my career so far and happy days to do it on a big day like this."

Parade ring updates VERDICT Sticktotheplan gets the vote again. Looks in superb condition. Double Measure (3) second best.