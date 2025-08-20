Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York

Our Trackside Live team - who selected 16/1, 13/2 and 10/3 winners on day three - are providing updates from the parade ring throughout the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York. Recap the action here.

Friday

5.20 - Sky Bet Mile Handicap Paddock updates 4 Montpellier - catching the eye early, good rib definition and notable shine to coat 10 Sea Force - quite tense and tight through neck and back, has got very warm under cloth as a result 2 Dividend - fit after a short break, ready to get on with the job 7 Fifth Column - very fit, tends to present well 6 Tiger Mask - in good order despite a short break, no negatives 5 Yah Mo Be There - marginally looks better than Goodwood last time, fit 11 King Casper - no fitness questions, others appeal more 1 Fearnot - tends to present the same, upholding fitness after busy period 12 We Dare To Dream - fit and well muscled, no major negatives 17 Knights Gold - relaxed and easy going, good level of fitness 9 Big Leader - occasionally toey in pre-parade, starting to sweat 14 Sir Paul Ramsey - no fitness questions, doesn’t overly stand out 15 Point of Contact - straight through into paddock, not much to dislike, well muscled 13 Impartiality - lean, good definition over quarters 3 Supido - Red hood, starting to get busy in the paddock but nothing overly offputting 16 Miami Matrix - in fair order, no negatives 8 Teroomm - catching the eye, compact and muscular, likeable Paddock Verdict

4 Montpellier and 8 Teroomm the best pair Full Result 1st Fifth Column 11/4 fav 2nd Big Leader 15/2 3rd Sir Paul Ramsey 28/1 4th Teroomm 9/1

4.45 - British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes Paddock updates 6 Ice Cube - compact grey colt, still looks like he’ll come forward fitness wise 2 Bond - two handlers but very relaxed, very lean and match fit for the day 11 Night Wolf - two handlers, but babyish rather than green. Will sharpen up for the run. 1 Beny Nahar - still quite green for a colt that’s had two runs, having a good look around. 14 Spyce - been relaxed enough in the pre-parade, looks to be one that might improve as he goes on 15 Isle of Fernandez - big filly, has come forward since Goodwood whilst still looking relatively inexperienced 9 Naval Light - straightforward and professional compared to a lot of these, likeable 7 Inishbeg - nice stamp of a colt, might sharpen up a touch for the run 13 Sea The Power - small sort, nice demeanour but others jump out more 12 Red Spells Danger - dwarfs a lot of these, big gelding. Little tense and on his toes but physically impresses 3 Ephron - very green and toey in the main paddock, needs to settle 5 Frescobaldi - doesn’t look like he’s returning after a short break, quite a delicate, fine limbed colt, not much to dislike 10 New Monarch - always tends to present well and does so again, relaxed demeanour Paddock Verdict

5 Frescobaldi the best, in a different league to some of these Full Result 1st Frescobaldi 10/3 2nd Spyce 28/1 3rd Naval Light 3/1 joint fav

4.10 - Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap Paddock updates 1 Akecheta - big grey mare, quite physically imposing but very fit 13 Blessed Star - smart type, has started to get a little warm, fine 5 Zgharta - tends to present the same, smaller sort, fine 3 Power of Destiny - a little dull in the coat, not appealing hugely 11 Cape Flora - big filly, very fit for frame, likeable 9 Jujubella - not the best coat, nice and relaxed, no fitness questions but others appeal more 4 Roarin' Success - sweating through preliminaries, been well managed but not catching the eye 10 Brielle - come into the pre-parade keen and ready to get on with things, okay 7 Wonder Star - one of the better individuals, good level of fitness 8 Bint Al Daar - compact and well muscled, okay 12 Callisto Dream - starting to get a little on toes, fit enough 6 Fiver Friday - two handlers and heavily sweating, been well managed but others appeal more 2 Ciara Pearl - might come forward for the run, touch heavy Paddock Verdict

11 Cape Flora and 1 Akecheta the best pair Full Result 1st Cape Flora 13/2 2nd Akecheta 13/2 3rd Blessed Star 14/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Kieran O’Neill told Racing TV: “She found the ground a little on the quick side as she is so big and you won’t see the best of her until next year as she was slow to come to hand. She could be a Black type filly next year. “Shes still a baby, a massive, big filly, but she’s progressed and just got better and better. She travelled well, finished off her race nicely, and was just a little lonely in front.”

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1) Paddock updates 10 Asfoora - notably better than the last few times we’ve seen her, more like last year. Keen, which she hasn’t been and worth noting. 12 Mgheera - looks in good condition, lovely relaxed mare, never jumps out as overly fit due to her build 15 Sayidah Dariyan - no fitness queries, small fine limbed filly who tends to present very fit, fine 7 Washington Heights - tends to present similar, still got a good shine to coat, okay 8 Ain't Nobody - lacking quality compared to some of these, plain in the coat 1 Jm Jungle - another horse who tends to present in a similar fashion each time, no major change from Goodwood 6 Spartan Arrow - looks in very good order, nicely keen to be getting on with things, likeable 14 Celandine - a little fussy; lean enough, no fitness concerns 16 Lady Iman - taking the busy proceedings well, has presented a little babyish in preliminaries on last few outings and it’s clearly just her. Looks in great order, couldn’t put you off. 11 Frost At Dawn - coat colour and type means she never looks overly stand out and tends to present similar, fine again 13 She's Quality - probably the best we’ve seen her this season, looks in excellent order 5 Rumstar - on his toes, standard paddock for him, fine 17 Spicy Marg - big filly, has got a little nervy with two handlers, first experience of busy paddock, being well managed; fine 9 Arizona Blaze - good looking individual and tends to present well but he’s catching the eye, well muscled and balanced 4 Night Raider - tends to present well, looks similar to his usual, fine 2 Kerdos - another one who has been consistent over last few months, looks well again 3 Manaccan - strong with two handlers and has got warm as a result, does tend to do this Paddock verdict

13 She's Quality and 9 Arizona Blaze the best pair Full Result 1st Asfoora 11/1 2nd Ain't Nobody 100/1 3rd Frost At Dawn 10/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Henry Dwyer said: "We had to keep a bit of faith. Obviously things didn't go to plan the first couple of runs and there were a few naysayers and doubters. "You doubt yourself because when they're not winning you worry about things and you need to see it. We were confident we'd see it today, but there's always that lingering doubt." Full of praise for travelling groom Chanelle Ellis, Dwyer added: "Chanelle jumped off her on Tuesday morning, she'd galloped her, and said 'she wins'. She's done an amazing job and whatever results we get over here is full credit to her because she's the one who has been here the whole time and looked after her like nobody has ever looked after a horse before. She's done an amazing job."

Lifeplan pictured with winning connections after the Gimcrack at York

Paddock updates 4 Irish Fighter - has got very warm and on his toes, has done one lap of parade ring (perhaps error?) and back in pre-parade, behaviour would be a concern 5 Lifeplan - well managed by handler but a little busy in the paddock, have a bit of a tail swish and a few green moments. Fit, but others appeal more on behaviour. 6 Reciprocated - really appealed at Ascot when running poorly and perhaps doesn’t look in the same order. Still fit, and couldn’t massively put you off. 2 Do Or Do Not - has been a little tense in the paddock when sighted previously but the cheekpieces have relaxed him notably. Fit and well. 7 Rock On Thunder - well balanced and solidly built, likeable sort for a sprinter. No issues. 1 Comical Point - looks well after a small break, in fair order. 3 Egoli - has so much chest and girth, strong looking colt and always impresses with demeanour. Likeable: 8 Yorkshire Puds - presenting similar to Goodwood, looks fine, smaller type. Paddock verdict

3 Egoli best Full Result 1st Lifeplan 13/2 2nd Rock On Thunder 7/2 3rd Do Or Do Not 2/1 fav

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Zak Wheatley told Racing TV: "There's no feeling like it, it's brilliant. "He was a bit keen going down, we did have a plan to try and get a lead but he jumped smart, he did come back underneath me after a few strides and I was happy to follow Kevin [Stott, jockey of Rock On Thunder] and just get a bit of a lead into the race. It is a long old straight and I didn't want him idling or anything but those later stages, he really took off. "I thought at one stage I was getting him and then I thought we're going to struggle. It's just amazing really how he picked him up and found that last gear to go by. We've always liked him at home. He's a lovely looking horse and he's a beast of an animal really, he's got such an engine in him and we really have liked him a long time. "For the owners and the boss to put me on him, it's massive really to be trusted with him."

Trawlerman beats stablemate Sweet William in the Lonsdale Cup

Paddock updates 4 Dubai Future - lean over the quarters and probably the sharpest we’ve seen him this season, for all he’s an unusual physical type 1 Trawlerman - no fitness queries but hasn’t got the same edge as at Ascot, when he was absolutely match fit for the day 6 Shackleton - can get himself into a bit of a mess pre-race and whilst he’s warm and sweaty in the pre-parade, he’s probably more relaxed than recent outings. Big physical and always impresses but others appeal more. 5 Sweet William - handsome type, always presents well in the paddock but not jumping out 2 Al Nayyir - looks like they’ve got him quite spot on for the day, looks in excellent order 3 Al Qareem - tends to present quite reliably these days, fine Paddock Verdict

2 Al Nayyir best Full Result 1st Trawlerman 5/6 fav 2nd Sweet William 3/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey William Buick told Racing TV: "We thought that they might want to make use of Shackleton so we weren't surprised with the scenario. Trawlerman can do it himself and he can follow so as long as he's on an even keel, he's happy. John reminded me that he was down half a mile in trip from the Gold Cup so let's make them come to him. "He's just a super horse. He goes through the gears from passing the four and he's as strong at the line as what he is at the two pole. You always feel like you're in control, he always gives you more, and every time I've ridden him - even when he's been beaten - he always feels like he's got more. "He was clear second best behind Kyprios last year, that takes a bit of doing; now he's the kid on the block and it's a privilege to have him. We've probably got more confidence in how we approach him in these races and we're probably playing to his strengths better than what we did last year but he hasn't got Kyprios to deal with this year. There will be other horses coming through, there always is, but he ran to a very high level last year and is doing so again this year."

John Egan all smiles on Asgard's Captain

Paddock updates 6 Champagne Prince - seen him look better this season, perhaps lacking a touch of definition over ribs, others appeal more 9 Asgard's Captain - looks in excellent order, shining coat and well defined 10 Marhaba The Champ - first run for a new yard and looks really well, good muscle definition 2 Naqeeb - tends to present similar, okay 5 French Duke - tall, angular sort, can’t fault appearance, fit 1 Mount Atlas - Red hood but very relaxed, no fitness queries after short break 4 Insanity - powerful sort, sturdily built, fine 7 Chillingham - defined, okay, others preferred 11 Austrian Theory - no fitness questions, touch plain in the coat 8 Zanndabad - late to paddock, notably fit, looks in excellent order Paddock verdict

8 Zanndabad and 9 Asgard's Captain best Full Result 1st Asgard's Captain 16/1 2nd Insanity 10/1 3rd French Duke 11/2