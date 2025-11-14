Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the November Meeting at Cheltenham

Recap the action as our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates from day two of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

4.00 - Cheltenham Guardians Safeguarding Team Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed Race) Paddock updates 3 Divine Diva - nicely relaxed, strong, fit, looks well 2 Celestial Tune - a strapping, tall unit, bit unfurnished 5 Eremenko - narrow, quite light-framed, rugged but appears straight enough 12 Midnight Musical - a much more roundy individual, just okay 16 Shotgun Shirley - quite tense, good size, early to post 4 Edith Pelham - good-sized unit, two handlers, good walk and fit 14 Rock Sensation - lengthy chasing type, athletic and makes plenty of appeal, easy in the eye 15 Shinealight - not overly big, but relaxed and taking prelims well 10 Kittys Glance - future chaser, plenty of size and scope, quite un-King like, makes appeal 11 Masked Mistress - quite tall, bit unfurnished, will improve 14 Rock Sensation - has got keen 13 Pollyanna's Dream - fine, relaxed, no issues 12 Midnight Musical - okay, not overly big though, others make more appeal 1 Amina - good, strong type, racey too, makes plenty of appeal Paddock Verdict

1 Amina and 3 Divine Diva the best pair Full Result 1st Celestial Tune 9/4 fav 2nd Shotgun Shirley 22/1 3rd Divine Diva 11/2

3.30 - Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle Paddock updates 8 Hamsiyann - very fit and well, no issues 9 Kap Boy - strong sort, just a touch keen early but nothing concerning yet. Now getting keen 7 De Temps En Temps - fit, looks fine 4 Holloway Queen - looks like she'll come on plenty, will tighten up for this 10 Lavender Hill Mob - okay, coat a little dull but fine otherwise 12 Give Him A Chance - compact type, just okay here 6 Littlefoot - okay, not overly big, lives up to her name! 5 Royal Rambler - needs run and has got very warm too Rug off the 3 Jurancon, and is fit Rug off the 1 Royal Infantry, strong, very fit Paddock Verdict

1 Royal Infantry the pick, 8 Hamsiyann at a price Full Result 1st Lavender Hill Mob 33/1 2nd Give Him A Chance 25/1 3rd Kap Boy 18/5

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Sam Twiston-Davies told Racing TV: “It was this day last year when he won the juvenile. Ever since then he’s been a bit questionable, but he was a lot better today. This time last year he would have put down at the last and just popped it. “It’s been two different models, but mixing the Flat and hurdles has helped his mind. James [Owen, winning trainer] has done an exceptional job. It shows that whatever they’re doing is working well.”

2.55 - From The Horses Mouth Podcast Handicap Hurdle Paddock updates 4 Londonofficecallin - fit and well, probably one of the better-looking Cromwell runners seen over the two days 10 Vee Dancer - a bit tense, also a bit on the small side against a few others First look at the 3 Supremely West - looks fine, but maybe hasn't come on as much as I expected he might for the run here last month 6 Kikijo - has tightened up for the Aintree run though, and looks terrific 1 Gowel Road - very fit, has also come on for first run of the year 5 Patriotik - okay, little keen at present 7 Prince Zaltar - fit and well, much as he was last time 2 Long Draw last in, and looks in excellent order too Paddock Verdict

6 Kikijo and 2 Long Draw the best pair Full Result 1st Kikijo 11/2 2nd Prince Zaltar 13/2 3rd Gowel Road 11/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Sean Houlihan told Racing TV: “There wasn’t any real chase target for him, so it was great to come here over hurdles and be competitive and to win it as well was just great. It's my second winner at Cheltenham – a long time between drinks!” Former jockey Richard Johnson, speaking on behalf of the winning syndicate, added: “I’m not a good spectator! “I sold him as a chaser to my syndicate but he’s a very straightforward horse. “I’m a little bit shocked [that he’s won], but he’s a lovely horse to have and we should have some fun with him going forward.”

2.20 - Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (In Memory Of Edward O'Grady) (Premier Handicap) Paddock updates 9 Theatre Native - early eyecatcher, looks well under the mesh rug, good business-like walk 4 Thecompanysergeant - on the other hand looks half asleep 10 Panic Attack - looks fit and well, no issues 8 Vincenzo - very fit and well, that's easy enough to see, in excellent order 7 Coming Up Easy - quite athletic sort, is fit under the mesh rug 2 The Other Mozzie - looks a bit big under the rug, await it coming off for confirmation 11 Conyers Hill - fine, good walk, no issues 14 Hunter Legend - okay, will tighten up for this 3 Bad - fit and well, no issues 6 Il Ridoto - early to post and is fit 12 Es Perfecto - will come on a touch for this, on toes 8 Vincenzo - has got very warm late, sweating up. Isn't upset with it so not a huge negative, but worth pointing out 13 Hoe Joly Smoke - last in, very fit and well Paddock Verdict

8 Vincenzo has given me an issue now as he was easily paddock pick before he started sweating. I'll have 9 Theatre Native as the pick now Full Result 1st Panic Attack 6/1 2nd Vincenzo 10/3 fav 3rd Hie Joly Smoke 9/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Harry Skelton told Racing TV: “She travelled and jumped, and I knew that she’d stay really well. She toughed it out well, and jumped the last nicely. “Anything can happen late on – she was having a bit of a wander – so I wanted to get her over the line. Credit to Dan and the team, she was spot on. She powered up the hill. “We got racing early enough but on an older horse like her I wasn’t worried – she knows how to keep digging in. It was a big day for her.”

July Flower lands the Arkle Trial

Paddock updates 3 Brentford Hope - lacks a bit of size against a couple of these but cannot fault for fitness on the day, he's spot on 2 Breaking Cover - fine, although a busy schedule might be catching up with him, others look a little sharper 4 Burdett Road - another that looks on the smaller side compared to one or two. Rug on so hard to judge fitness at this stage. 6 Stencil - a proper chasing type, solidly built and looks well. Again, rugged up so will wait for it to come off for final assessment 5 July Flower - another good chasing type, and looks well here. Lean, athletic sort, makes appeal 1 Be Aware - out last, and looks well, certainly has the scope for chasing 5 July Flower - getting keen late. Second handler called for. Touch warm between back legs too. Paddock verdict

6 Stencil and 5 July Flower the best pair Full Result 1st July Flower 6/5 fav 2nd Be Aware 3/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Darragh O’Keeffe told Racing TV: “I thought she was very good today, she learned a lot. “She’s not a big filly but she has unreal scope for the size of her. I was good and long at the fourth last and she flew it. “She’s done nothing wrong over fences. I think she is more than capable of taking her place in it [the Arkle]. She wasn't beaten far by the best mares over hurdles and there’s no reason why she can’t be better over fences.”

Hung Jury (left) on his way to winning at Cheltenham

Paddock updates 14 Imperial Alex - very fit 18 Planned Paradise - just okay, never the flashiest 11 Sizable Sam - rugged up but looks fit enough under mesh rug on first look, will await rug off 6 Herakles Westwood - looks like he'll come on a bit for this. Good coat, but a little to work on. 9 Sound And Fury - fine 15 Kelce - going early to post - awaiting rug off to assess 10 Hung Jury - fit 2 Jubilee Express - looks like he needs the run. will come on a lot for this 16 Cheerful Chap - fit 7 Plan Of Attack - fit after absence 4 Ballycamus - just okay 17 Aurea Fortuna - very fit 13 Ideal Des Bordes - fine 12 Autonomous Cloud - rugged, will wait 5 Take All - very fit after absence, like 15 Kelce another that's very fit Rug off 11 Sizable Sam - plenty of rib on show, will come on all the same, he's such a big unit Rug off the 1 Chambard, looks better than quite a few Venetia runners seen lately, fit

Full Result 1st Hung Jury 22/1 2nd Herakles Westwood 13/2 3rd Cheerful Chap 18/1 4th Take All 9/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey James King told Racing TV: “I’ve got a lot of friends and family here and it’s great to have a winner at this prestigious meeting. It’s absolutely brilliant. “He’s a horse that I rode in a point to point. He stays brilliantly, loves that type of ground, and I just had to get a good start. It was an excellent job by the Keighley team.” Winning trainer Martin Keighley added: “He’s such a strong stayer so I thought if he was anywhere close coming down the hill then he’d be hard to beat. The rain suited him too. “James gave him a cracking ride. He said he could be the type of horse to run in something like the Welsh National.”

One Horse Town winning at Cheltenham

Paddock updates 9 One Horse Town - First in. Looks very fit for this, good racey type, ideal for races of this type this year. All positive 10 Secret Force - rugged up, will wait for full assessment, looks okay on what can be seen, a more solidly built sort than One Horse Town 6 Kasper Hauser - next, quite compact, fairly straight but handler having to keep a tight hold on him. Not as small as first thought 1 Precious Man - well muscled up at the back, quite tall, has rug on but makes appeal on what can be seen 12 Kate O'Riley - looks okay but less fit than a few and coat starting to turn, needs time 7 Lord - only okay, bit tense, quite an upright sort, on toes early here. Keen 4 Hallelujah U - out next, has the size for the hurdling game, is rugged up but does look like he will improve for this run fitness-wise 3 Galactique - very fit after a couple of recent runs, isn't overly keen on going in the box so will be saddled outside. Now has two handlers and has got a touch keen Paddock verdict

9 One Horse Town and 1 Precious Man the best pair Full Result 1st One Horse Town 100/30 2nd Precious Man 9/4 fav 3rd Kate O'Riley 14/1