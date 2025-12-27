Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Christmas Meeting at Kempton

Our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates from day two of the Christmas Meeting at Kempton. Recap their views along with the results, replays and reaction.

Full result 1. WILLIETHEBUILDER 5/1

2. Trustintimes 7/2

Verdict Wandering Ego best overall, but could see Washington outrunning odds, is in fine shape.

Parade ring updates 6 Wandering Ego - last in and that's fit too. 1 Washington - red hood, looks very fit and well here. 5 Indemnity - just okay, others a touch better. 4 Trustintimes - has got a little warm early but no signs of distress, is fine. 3 De Temps En Temps - red hood on but perfectly calm, fine. 7 Williethebuilder - a good-looker, should jump fences, fit and well.

Full result 1. VIROFLAY 5/1

2. Bective Abbey 9/1

Winning reaction Olive Nicholls: "Amazing, I don't think I'd enjoy any horse as much as him, he's just awesome. Absolutely amazing day, couldn't have written it. He absolutely loves it [at Kempton], he loves a right-handed flat track. When he won in the hunter chase, he was on that form today. It's amazing to be able to ride for Dad."

Viroflay and Olive Nicholls go clear

Verdict Wiseguy the pick of a decent-looking field.

Parade ring updates 6 Prince Zaltar - lacks a bit of size against a few of these, but fine. 2 Beachcomber - fine, others make more appeal though. 3 Kap Vert - another in tremendous shape, very fit and excellent coat - this looks open. Nothing wrong with Montregard (5), plenty of ribcage on show under the mesh rug. 1 Viroflay - looks match fit, excellent definition across the hind quarters. Both the Henderson pair of Wiseguy (4) and Bective Abbey (7) look well, Wiseguy getting the vote of the pair, very fit.

Full result 1. THISTLE ASK 15/8

2. Saint Segal 9/2

Winning reaction Dan Skelton: "A quite remarkable horse, I don't know why he's improved like he has. We've just got him fit, fair play to the whole team; everyone's played their part with him. He gets ridden sparingly at home, we don't have to be super hard on him now. He just loves racing, he loves going fast. When we started work with him, we knew we had a winner on our hands but then when he won at Wetherby I thought he could just be a bit better than average and then he took us all by storm really. To do what he did in the Haldon Gold Cup was remarkable, it's a proper race, and then to back it up today..... "I did fancy him today, I thought he'd win today but that's only because he's so fresh and well at home and I thought everytime he'd gone out in this type of form he's won so I'd no reason to not believe you. He'll go to the Clarence House and if he won that then he'd probably have to go to the Champion Chase but there won't be as many ticks in the boxes going left-handed as right-handed so we maybe go to the Clarence House and if he didn't win or if he did win but it was a scrappy affair.....whatever, we'd have to take advice and you've got to remember there's the Celebration Chase at the end of the season which arguably he could be made for. He's got to come up against different horses, we've got to see how we fare against the Champion Chasers; we've obviously got L'Eau Du Sud and I'd say he's catching him up, he hasn't overtaken him but he's catching him up."

Thistle Ask is out on his own

Verdict Ryan's Rocket gets the vote, Boothill to outrun odds.

Parade ring updates Rug off Boothill (2), fit but a touch warm. 3 Thistle Ask (see below also) - a little stiff in the walk, if I'm being picky. 1 Saint Segal - now in, very fit and well, just a little on his toes. 6 Gabriel's Getaway - in, fit and fine. No sign of the 1 (Saint Segal) yet. 2 Boothill - loose-rugged but looks in tremendous nick, it would appear. For all Calgary Tiger (7) looks outclassed on paper he doesn't in the pre-parade, and he's as fit as you'll get him. 5 Ryan's Rocket - has a mesh rug on but clearly very fit underneath, has developed into a good-looking individual. 3 Thistle Ask - has impressed all season and is keeping his fitness well. The progression in fitness of Sans Bruit (4) can be seen with each start and he has taken another step forward here.

Full result 1. MAMBONUMBERFIVE 85/40

2. Hansard 14/1

Winning reaction Ben Pauling: "That was cool. I must admit turning down the back, even jumping the last in the back, I thought he had a lot to do because I was a little concerned the ground was going to be quick enough for him over two miles. Benny said he jumped okay but he took one with him down the back just because he was going as fast as he's ever been before but he'll have learned a lot again from that and that's really promising. "We've always believed. He's a big, strong boy - even though he's only four - and I knew he was just going to get better and better with time. We are literally biding our time until we step him up in trip but this season it looks as though we're going to have to keep him at two miles and look forward to the future. "I think I always thought he was probably good enough to run in an Arkle. The question mark there will be the track; the French tracks are all flat, we took him to Cheltenham once, first run last year, and it was a complete disaster. He was too fresh, pulled really hard and pulled up coming down the hill but I think he's a more mature horse this year and I think, actually, the stiff test will suit him very well. I think he needs to run [before March], if you try to take this lad off the boil he will probably lose too much fitness and become almost unrideable - he's a big, strong boy at home - so he probably needs to run again. You've got options of Kingmakers and various other races like that but I will try and pick my way, without being not competitive, I don't think you necessarily need to go and take Lulamba on. I think Lulamba is an exceptional horse and I think this is a very good horse. I'm not saying we're not good enough to compete but I don't think we need to do it before March."

Mambonumberfive powers clear

Parade ring updates Rug off Mambonumberfive (5, see below also), maybe he looked a touch better at Newbury last time. Rug off Alnilam (1, see below also), might well come on a bit for this. 2 Hansard (see below also) - a touch keen now. Rug off Lump Sum (3, see below also) and you cannot fault him, he's ready for today. 1 Alnilam - quite a roundy individual, looks fine but others make more appeal. 2 Hansard - perhaps lacking the scope of a couple, but is fit. 5 Mambonumberfive - fresh as he came in, made a bit of noise - really does have some size for a 4yo, in good order. 3 Lump Sum - rugged up but very tight at the back, fit as a fiddle. Only the one horse in the pre parade and that's the 4 (Mirabad), who is having a good look round, not fully concentrating on the job as yet.

Full result 1. STAR WALKING 7/2 favourite

2. Holly Hartingo 14/1

3. Porter In The Park 9/1

Winning reaction Noel Fehily: "That was a bit nerve wracking. I thought jumping the last we were coming to win, then I thought we were beat, then I thought we were going to win.......pretty exciting to watch. I'm not sure what Harry will be thinking for her next, I'm sure the handicapper will have his say. She's a good, tough mare and she's progressive I hope. "The Wayward Lad looks very tough but Hansard won nicely at Lingfield the last day so has his chance and hopefully he can pick up some prize money. Ryan's Rocket was very good at Newbury, I think the race will be run to suit him and he's got a good chance I hope."

Star Walking battles to victory at Kempton

Verdict Holly Hartingo the pick.

Parade ring updates 4 Porter In The Park - late in, red hood, touch warm but fit. 2 Greyval (see below also) - now starting to get on her toes, perfectly normal for her at this stage. 6 Star Walking - another that's a little keen, is fine. 9 Audacious Annie - fit, touch on toes. 10 I've Madeupmymind - a very compact sort for a Pauling horse, fit but others better. 5 Holly Hartingo - looks superb, tuned up to the minute, very fit. More coming in now. 3 Musique De Fee - fine, clearly done plenty of work, good definition. 2 Greyval - another that looks very well and calmer than is sometimes the case with her, that's a positive. 7 Miss Cynthia - very fit, little bit on toes early here. 1 Della Casa Lunga - ready for today, fit and well, strong. 8 Gaye Legacy - compact type, fit.

Full result 1. MAESTRO CONTI 8/13 favourite

2. Brave Guest 28/1

3. Zarakerjack 7/2

Winning reaction Lisa Hales: "I think he did that quite well. Harry said there's a lot to come, he thought we'd come two weeks too early which surprises me because he didn't tell me that beforehand! A very nice start. We've got some new owners in the syndicate and some familiar faces as well. Harry said he's a stayer. "Everytime my dad bought one they were going to win him a Gold Cup, that was the belief he had. He never got to it but I'm going to believe the same thing that one day, one of them is going to win us a Gold Cup. That's how we wanted to carry on his legacy. It's lovely to come back here, it's a fabulous racetrack and I just hope they can keep it. There's nothing like this track anywhere in the country, it's a special place."

Maestro Conti makes an impressive start for the Skeltons

Verdict Maestro Conti is fine but overall Tetsworth has made the best impression. The Moores' have a strong hand with Zarakerjack as well, who looks a good sort for hurdles this year.