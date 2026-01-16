Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Berkshire Winter Million at Windsor

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from all three days of the Berkshire Winter Million. Recap day one from Windsor.

Full result 1. OFFICER OF STATE 25/1

2. Tahmuras 22/1

3. Aviation 6/1

Verdict Aviation upheld condition from last time and looks excellent, Gericault Roque is fit after a break and could surprise.

Parade ring updates 6 Hold Up La Colmine - lean, looks well. 3 Gericault Roque - fit enough to do himself justice after a long break, wouldn’t oppose. 12 Officer Of State - solid and well built, okay fitness. 4 Margaret's Legacy - getting a little bit tight; looks in fair order. 11 Joe Cotton - backs up fairly quickly but doesn’t appeal on fitness. 2 Westerninthepark - tall gelding, has plenty of size, but leggy and athletic, okay. 7 Aviation - looked very well on latest start and presenting similar or marginally better. 8 As The Fella Says - quality individual, walks well, has a nice way about him, no negatives. 1 Tahmuras - narrow gelding, well defined, walks well. 5 Storminhome - still should come forward for another run.

Full result 1. HOT FUSS 10/1

2. Wilful 85/40 favourite

3. Live Conti 12/1

Winning reaction David Bass: "He's a cracking little horse. He had some good form last year and he was obviously second in that big race at Ascot and obviously Wilful was upsides me here but I knew he would keep going as he probably wants two and a half now. Fair play to Tom [Dascombe] because that's his third run in about five weeks in competitive handicaps but he kept telling me he was in great form and taking the racing well. It was a good buzz. "It's important to keep trying to have decent winners and the prize money here is brilliant and to win a pot like that is a real good buzz. I suppose I'm a positive rider, I obviously left Kim's [Bailey] and it meant that I was probably giving up some really nice horses but I thought I needed a challenge and it's definitely been that but let's hope we can have some more big winners this season."

Update 6 Bubble Dubi - withdrawn. 6 Bubble Dubi - loose on way to post. Verdict Great Fleet, Bubble Dubi and Melon best trio.

Parade ring updates 4 Go Dante - late to paddock, well tuned and defined. 16 Poet Laureate - fit and strong; typical from the yard, in good order. 12 Saligo Bay - heavy set gelding, okay for frame. 3 Knickerbockerglory - not the biggest gelding, plenty of definition, no negatives. 15 Stoner's Choice - okay at best, others appeal more from a fitness perspective. 11 Hot Fuss - undoubtedly fit, racy and athletic. 6 Bubble Dubi - deep chested gelding, likeable demeanour, fine. 5 Spectacularsunrise - big gelding with a nice way about him, fit. 9 Milldam - okay at best, yard's runners tend to look sharper. 1 Wilful - little fussy in the head and strong at times, okay definition. 13 Melon - good mover, rib fit, plenty to like. 2 Live Conti - has improved from last start but not the pick of the Skelton horses. 10 Great Fleet - keeps catching the eye, quality Doyen gelding with excellent coat for time of year, looks excellent. 14 The Hardest Geezer - very fit but tense and warm; tight through the neck. 8 No Ordinary Joe - still doesn’t appear 100% race sharp, others preferred.

Full result 1. POTTERS CHARM 2/1

2. Altobelli 5/1

Winning reaction Sam Twiston-Davies: "If you get into a scrap with this lad you're doing well to come out on top because he's a great attitude; he's a bit more genuine than the trainer [brother Willie]! He's just a pleasure to do anything with, he'll be a lovely chaser next season, very straightforward, good attitude. It was a winnable race on paper, there were Grade 1 performers in the Long Walk at Ascot whereas that's a different level. He's shown he's bloody good - sorry, excuse my language - but more fun next season again."

Sam Twiston-Davies returns in triumph on Potters Charm

Verdict Potters Charm is spot on today, pick with Take No Chances a second choice.

Parade ring updates 1 Nemean Lion - two handlers, straightforward, fit and well, not much to fault. 4 Altobelli - tends to present well but looked better on previous outing. A little busy on entry to pre-parade but that’s normal behaviour. 2 Potters Charm - two handlers and red hood but behaving well, improving with each run this season. Positive. 5 Royal Infantry - good looking individual and tends to present well, fit and fine. 3 Take No Chances - hasn’t stood out in the way she can in previous runs, but looks far better here. Good shine to coat and looks well in herself, likeable.

Full result 1. BLUEY 3/1

2. Largy Force 7/2

3. All The Glory 40/1

Winning reaction Emma Lavelle: "She is [special], she's just so tough and you'd have to say three out that it looked like she was going to be beaten and I thought 'this ground, the extra distance, it's not going to be the answer'. I think, probably, she's then got a bit of confidence by taking a big breath and she's been able to then go 'I've got my wind here' I'm going to be able to hit the line and she galloped out hard to the line. She's so versatile. She was a little bit keen in places and a little bit 'leany' and I sort of expected, at three out when it was just stretching her a bit, on this ground, that that was going to be it. I didn't expect her to then come back and hit the line as strong as she did. It's exciting because it opens up so many different avenues for her and the fact she stayed this distance, handled this ground. She's an unbelievable mare, she was an inexpensive purchase and she's as hard as nails, a joy to have anything to do with."

Bluey completes a double for Ben Jones

Verdict Largy Force favoured, Georgi Girl to run well at a price.

Parade ring updates 4 Alfie's Princess - in good order, yards runners have been presenting well. Likeable. 1 Bluey - has got warm and a little on her mettle, can get on edge but probably tighter than recent runs. Fit. 2 Hollygrove Cha Cha - always has a nice way about her, never strong in the preliminaries, okay fitness but have probably seen her sharper. 9 Followango - heavy set type, typical of the yard, plain compared to some. 3 All The Glory - nicely alert with cheekpieces, others appeal more on fitness. 7 Largy Force - wears red hood but not putting a step wrong, very easy going, defined. 6 Malaita - been kept busy and upholding fitness, doesn’t jump out compared to the quality of others. 5 Georgi Girl - boots behind, moves well, relaxed demeanour, very defined. 8 Ostrava Du Berlais - deep girthed mare, walks with purpose, no adverse behaviour from hood being refitted, okay.

Full result 1. NO QUESTIONS ASKED 7/2

Winning reaction Ben Jones: "I made a couple of mistakes as well, that's why I was on the backfoot early doors. He's never been that fast in his life and it took him a while to get into the groove of it. He hasn't been firing as much as we'd like him [to] at home but he's done that nicely in the end. He's just kept surprising us. Two out I thought he'd go and win by 10 lengths, but he's had a good old look out in front and everytime Harry [Skelton] came to my girth he kept finding so I'd like to think there's a little bit left in the tank. Three out I thought I'd nearly win because when I overtook Sean [Bowen] this lad pricked his ears and filled up one more time and I knew he had a little bit left then; decent performance that."

No Questions Asked leads Be Aware over the last

Verdict Be Aware best.

Parade ring updates 1 Alnilam - late to paddock (after jockeys), red hood. Heavy through mid section for a Murphy runner, definition behind. Least liked of trio. 2 Be Aware - can be quirky in the paddock and usually brought in late. Earlier than usual and very calm; has to be a positive. 4 No Questions Asked - looks improved from Newbury, quiet way about him, very defined behind.

Full result 1. GUARD THE MOON 11/2

2. Queensbury Boy 9/4 favourite

Winning reaction Sam Twiston-Davies: "It suits me horses like him, lazy and behind the bridle. He had to be good over the last four and thankfully he was. He wasn't so good at the first with a circuit to go but heh, safe and sound. He's brilliant fresh, the comparison between today and Aintree first time, he went round Aintree two and a half first time and was keen, now he's had a couple of runs he sits behind the bridle and races quite lazily but when everything does click it proves that it's there. "Positives out of the Long Walk, Grade 1 horses, not a bad bunch at all and giving Woodooh and Celtic Dino a run for their money the time before that on a nice surface. I think this is possibly what Potters Charm will really enjoy, soft ground, two and a half, can be relatively aggressive touch wood. Fingers crossed he goes really well. "You [Matt Chapman] referenced Davy Russell and Gigginstown, they had a cup of tea; hopefully Nicholls and I will have a beer."

Guard the Moon swoops to score at Winsor

Verdict Gamesters Guy best, King Of Answers second best.

Parade ring updates 4 King Of Answers - having a bit of a look around but fairly level headed. Well muscled and neatly put together. 5 Queensbury Boy - deep girthed type, never presents overly lean. Lacking neck, okay at best. 2 Guard The Moon - some definition throughout but may improve for the run. Yard's horses have been presenting very tight and this gelding doesn’t look at the same fitness standard. 1 Gamesters Guy - commands the eye when he enters the pre-parade, neat gelding, muscular with a nice attitude. 3 Saint Davy - good level of fitness but quite tense and tight.

Full result 1. MONEYGARROW 5/2

2. They Call Me Hugo 6/5 favourite

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "I had it in my mind that I wanted to follow Sean [Bowen] as he was on a strong stayer and I didn't want to set it up for him. This horse is going the right way. Jumped the last well and put the race to bed good. Stephen [Bough, owner], obviously Fortune De Mer won't be at Cheltenham but it's the ups and downs of racing and he understands that luckily and he's a fantastic owner to have; he's got another one now and a team of good horses and this lad might be able to go to Cheltenham. You've got the Albert Bartlett or Dan might decide to wait and go to Aintree over three miles, we'll see. It's fantastic prize money all weekend here and we can look forward to the spring now and decide where we want to go."

Harry Skelton celebrates with Moneygarrow

Verdict Good standard across the board, couldn’t put you off any. Marginal preference for They Call Me Hugo, he’s very fit and taken proceedings well.