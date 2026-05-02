Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the 2000 Guineas card at Newmarket

The Trackside Live team highlighted a 14/1 winner with their parade ring updates from the 2000 Guineas meeting at Newmarket; recap the day.

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Full result 1. SPANISH VOICE 5/1

2. Final Night 40/1

3. Sterling Knight 11/1

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "He broke well and I was able to dictate and he was fairly treated on his best form. For me, on this track, I always think space is important if you have the choice and it worked very well for me at the Craven meeting, it hasn't worked so far today or yesterday with all those seconds - I think I had four - but hopefully that will get the ball rolling into tomorrow. "Oxagon ran super. He didn't fly out of the gates, he got a little squeeze when he was a step slow. They went very quick, it rode like a proper race, end-to-end gallop, and he was a bit behind the bit but he stayed on without having a hard time, he was never in a position to finish in the first three." Is the winner in your view a real champion? "Yes, I think the winner and the second (Bow Creek and Gstaad) - they obviously raced on different parts of the track and Gstaad had to do a little bit of his own work whereas Billy got a nice draft into the race so it will be interesting to see."

Verdict Zryan and Classic Encounter best pair.

Parade ring updates 6 Cogitate - doesn't so much, sweating up quite badly. 9 I Still Have Faith - appeals, big , strong type, looks well. 12 Footwork - very lean after absence, almost too lean. 15 Final Night - fit, looks well, no issues. 8 Sterling Knight - his usual self, no issues, fine. 3 Man Of La Mancha - classy-looking for the grade and looks pretty fit for return, let down by the coat though. 14 Spanish Voice (below also) - strong, sturdy sort, is okay. 4 Advancing (below also) - very warm now, off-putting. Upgrade the 13 (Classic Encounter, below also) really looks well on a second look. 16 Slipper Time - bit on the smallish side, will tighten up a lot for this, looks to need it. 13 Classic Encounter - fit and well, relaxed in red hood, no issues. 10 Carron - absolutely drenched in sweat already, not keen. 5 Zryan - an early eyecatcher, that looks very well, plenty of ribcage on show, good coat. 1 Skipper - clearly fit and well, no issues. 14 Spanish Voice - poor coat (like a few from the yard recently, hasn't stopped them) but fit. 4 Advancing - fit but has already got himself a bit warm. Race 9, we've made it lads!

Full result 1. VELVET RHYTHM 14/1

2. Thaluna 17/2

3. Nanoscience 5/1

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Winning reaction Saffie Osborne: "She did it really nicely; obviously, two of her runs have been over six and stepping back up to seven furlongs. She broke from the stalls so well there was no point in taking her back and she got into a lovely rhythm. "They can be very well handicapped horses and then up into a grade, probably, higher than they can be running in so it can be hard so she's proved how well handicapped she is today and she was pretty straightforward for me."

Verdict Thaluna and Velvet Rhythm best.

Parade ring updates 7 Nanoscience - fit and fine. 3 Stellar Vision - sweating quite heavily, well muscled and compact. 1 Thaluna - very fit for a Haggas horse who tend to present a little heavy over ribs, notable. 4 Cotai Lights - straightforward and fit. 8 Try Storm Cat - very fit, on toes and needs to settle but been easily managed by one handler. 11 Velvet Rhythm - makes plenty of appeal, good attitude and ready for return. 5 Splash - angular and lanky, tends to present over quarters, oddly built filly. 2 Sierra Sands - no fitness questions but having a few moments in the preparade: looks in good order. 6 Lohoobb - small sprinting type, should improve a touch for the run. 10 Paroda Diva - very fit but very on toes, difficult to see how will be kept managed until off time. 9 King Of Chaos - backs up quickly and race fitness shows; well.

Full result 1. DAIQUIRI BAY 16/5

2. Gamrai 2/1 favourite

3. Hopewell Rock 9/2

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Winning reaction Alan King: "He just got a little bit colty last year so obviously gelded him earlier in the year and I think he's improved a lot. Just ready to start back today so delighted with that. We beat the right horse, the second was very impressive at Kempton. "(Has it exceeded expectations?) Probably not. Royal Ascot has got to be on the agenda, definitely; favourite week of the year so we've got to try and get a few up for that but I would have thought he'd go for something like that."

Verdict Gamrai looks a class above these and Bellum Justum worth noting as come forward significantly from Newbury.

Parade ring updates 3 Military Academy - very warm and sweaty, would be a concern. 8 Nolton Cross - big, sturdily built sort, fit and fine, sweating lightly. 7 Oneforthegutter - neat and well presented as they tend to be from the yard, will come forward for the run. 6 Daiquiri Bay (below also) - taken red hood off as he was getting agitated. 4 Hopewell Rock - fit on return as you’d expect from the yard; lightly sweating, fine but no better. 2 Nightime Dancer - okay for return, not a stand out but neither unfit. 1 Bellum Justum - definitely muscled up since Newbury when needed the run, will keep coming forward. 9 Pride Of Donegal - typical type from the yard, stocky build, fit and fine. 6 Daiquiri Bay - slender frame type, tends to present fit and does so after a break. 5 Gamrai - has a touch of quality about him; big chest and ribcage, nice prospect.

Full result 1. TEN CARAT HARRY 28/1

2. Man Of Vision 11/4 favourite

3. Comical Point 9/1

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Winning reaction Saffie Osborne: "He's just such a cool horse. I felt I hadn't given him my finest rides the last two starts, at Newcastle I was stuck on the wing going into a headwind and at Wolverhampton I got stuck too far back and they didn't go very fast. This was only his second time on the turf, especially at a track like this on quick ground, I felt that was going to be the biggest question mark and he just showed how tough and gutsy he was, especially under top-weight. "I'm so excited [to ride Touleen in the 1000 Guineas]. I thought her work before Newbury was very impressive and I had a sit on her on Wednesday and she felt like she'd taken a big step forward from Newbury and is really fresh and well in herself."

Verdict Not a stand out field, Comical Point best.

Parade ring updates 5 Sovereign Spell - in fair order, coat doesn’t look as good as it has. 7 Man Of Vision - fit and fine. 12 Kesta - small compact type, muscled enough for return. 10 Naval Light - slender frame, fit and well. 3 Comical Point - quality model, big chest, sprinting type. 1 Ten Carat Harry - very on toes and jogging about (atmosphere post Guineas), fit. Starting to settle as noise calms down. 9 Front Line Fury - needs the run. 4 Rydale Frosty - very busy and tense on reappearance, might need the run to settle. 6 First Legion - should tighten up over the ribs again. 8 Pilu - taller type, good level of fitness. 2 Advertised - will still come forward a touch for the run.

Full result and race report 1. BOW ECHO 9/2

2. Gstaad 3/1 joint-favourite

3. Distant Storm 3/1 joint-favourite

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Winning reaction Billy Loughnane: "I've wanted to be a jockey since the day I was born and to be competing in these races is what you want and to find a horse like this at 20 years old is a dream come true; I can't thank everyone involved with the horse.....George who rides him out....I can't put it into words, I've never had a feeling like that in my life. "I didn't [expect him to win so easily] but he's a horse who's asleep but as soon as he jumped out he found that perfect rhythm, there was more pace in the race than what he's ever faced. "George has been everything to me since I've started. I've been riding out for George since I was 16 years old, a 7 lb claimer and he's really pushed me to the next level. For him to have a horse like this is everything, he's done it with Cachet before and now Bow Echo - what a trainer."

Billy Loughnane celebrates Bow Echo's 2000 Guineas win

Verdict Distant Storm, King's Trail and Oxagon best trio.

Parade ring updates 9 Lord Britain - walks well, fit and fine but doesn’t stand out. 14 Thesecretadversary - very fussy, throwing his head around, fit enough. 4 Bow Echo (below also) - worth noting that he’s been better in the paddock, settled with two handlers. 7 Into The Sky - big, lengthy, angular type; relaxed nature, fine at best. 12 Padraig Dawn - small stocky type, fine but doesn’t stand out. 8 King's Trail - preferred of the two Godolphin runners, not the biggest but very solid and muscular, nicer model of the pair. 5 Distant Storm - filled out since a juvenile although hasn’t grown plenty. No major negatives; professional attitude which may prove important. 3 Billecart - fit and slender, lacks the class edge compared to some. 10 Needle Match - lovely stamp, plenty of chest and girth, little green with two handlers, tentative rather than silly. 15 Venetian Prince - quiet as a lamb in preliminaries, fit and fine but doesn’t stand out against better physicals. 4 Bow Echo - has got warm in the pre-parade, second handler added, wound up by the atmosphere and needs monitoring, sweating; no fitness questions. 2 Avicenna - close coupled and tight over quarters, looked well for Craven and improved again, a little fussy; but easily managed. 6 Gstaad - always been a big physical, very quiet in the pre-parade and has been keen before, looks like he’ll improve for the run. 11 Oxagon - catching the eye early, tightened up over the ribs and hind end since the craven, impressive top line, powerful. 13 Power Blue - small and slender, very fit on a narrow frame, a little nervy.

Full result 1. NIGHT RAIDER 9/1

2. Rumstar 7/2 favourite

3. Shagraan 13/2

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Winning reaction James Doyle: "He's very fast, he led them up in the July Cup for a very long way and just petered out. That's what he is, he's all about speed. Interesting whether he'd go another furlong, I know Karl has mentioned that, but my gut instinct is he's very fast. He jumped super clean and just dipped his toe and I just didn't want to interfere with him too much. I probably tried to ride too much of a race on him last year and it didn't seem to suit him, just letting him use his stride certainly works and he's gelded now so he's much more amenable, he's more relaxed going to post and down at the gates he doesn't waste energy. "King's Trail is probably the horse that we know least about. Hopefully there's plenty of upside, he's never been on turf but he has galloped here and would have worked on grass plenty of times at Moulton Paddocks so that, to me, isn't a worry. He's in good form, he did a lovely piece up here Craven weekend and he did a nice piece last week as well; I'm happy I'm riding him."

Night Raider wins the Palace House

Parade ring updates 9 Washington Heights - tends to present similar, dull coat but standard for him. 11 Miss Attitude - needs the run, sweating heavily. 6 Quinault - always presents well, appeals as always. 13 Beckford's Folly - has got warm, benefit of fitness shows but doesn’t catch the eye. 12 Town And Country - heavy set sort, looks in need of the run. 1 Asfoora - looks in excellent condition, much better than last year, shine to coat, well muscled behind, nicely keen. 5 Night Raider - always a good looking physical, might improve for the run. 8 Shagraan - like on first start for Cox yard, more relaxed than in the past with shine to coat. 4 Jm Jungle - expected to tighten up for the outing. 14 Five Ways - getting warm, will come forward for the run. 3 First Instinct - small filly, defined behind. 2 Ain't Nobody - will sharpen up over the ribs. 7 Rumstar - looks in fair order for him; doesn’t tend to appeal from a paddock perspective. 10 Frost At Dawn - always presents heavy; difficult to judge fitness.

Full result 1. ERZINDJAN 17/2

2. Fifth Column 13/2

3. Tycoon 22/1

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Winning reaction Ray Dawson: "I'm so happy for this horse, he's an absolute gentleman. His owner has been a huge supporter of mine for the last five or six seasons, he's supported TJ over the last three or four years here and he's an absolute gentleman and I'm so happy for him as well. I know how much this means to TJ and his two sons, it's a family style operation and this means the world to be a part of this. "TJ is a very good trainer and we've always had a lot of belief in this horse. He was desperately unlucky in the Cambridgeshire last year, we beat our side by four or five lengths but unfortunately the other side were too far ahead. He's got bags of ability. When they go a nice gallop and he can cruise into the race. He's obviously got a lot of talent, he's a hard horse to win with but not because he's not genuine, just he's an older horse and when it works out it's very good. I seen Will and thought it's never a bad option to be following Will in them colours and he took me into the race quite nicely. "Avicenna is drawn bang in the middle, he's come on from his run, he looks a picture. There's going to be pace on, he'll stay well, the ground should suit so really looking forward to it."

Erzindjan wins under Ray Dawson

Verdict Bullet Point best.

Parade ring updates 3 Botanical - fit and well, lengthy sort with no negatives. 11 Al Arbeed - isn't the biggest but pretty straight for this. 6 Erzindjan - often presents quite big and does so again today, but even allowing for that, looks in need of the run, plenty to work on. 4 Fifth Column - has come forward for his run last month, no issues. 2 Astro King - after long absence, clearly needs the run. 9 Mister Winston - fine, fit after recent win but others look better overall, coat a bit dull. 1 Bullet Point - fit and good coat for first start of the season, all good. Nothing wrong with the 7 (The Lost King), fit and well, nicely relaxed. 13 Thunder Wonder - almost at peak fitness, maybe the one more run required, but good coat and overall, looks well. 5 Marhaba Ghaiyyath - looks very fit after a couple of starts and seems happy in the new headgear, lot to like there. 10 Tycoon - fit enough but already getting a bit warm, have to monitor that. 12 Alcarath - looks on the big side for first start of the season, needs the run and will improve plenty for it.

Full result 1. DOUBLE RUSH 4/6 favourite

2. Addison Grey 9/2

3. Apollo One 18/1

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Winning reaction Shane Foley: "He is a really nice horse. We always loved him last year and he was probably a bit weak and immature but came with a lofty reputation last time, obviously Andrew liked him and Oisin loved him; it was push button really. It's great for the guys who put a lot into the game. I think he's out of handicaps after today! "Evolutionist is a little bit of an outsider, she was very good in France, she has some track form here which is always a help and she could be a sneaky outsider."

Double Rush wins on the Rowley Mile again

Verdict Double Rush has clear class edge and Addison Grey very fit, best pair.

Parade ring updates 7 Coul Angel (below also) - now awash with sweat and is a negative now. 1 Invictus Gold - looked well when finishing third last time and presents similar. 8 Brian - fit but has got very warm, concern. 10 Indian Run - needs the run, heavy over the ribs. 5 Sir Les Patterson - fit and well. 9 Addison Grey - improved from Newbury, tightened up considerably, very fit. 7 Coul Angel - tense and jogging; ears back and needs to settle. 6 Double Rush - looked well when winning here last month, and arguably even better here; strong. 4 Apollo One - the old boy isn't quite at full fitness yet, wait for another day.

Full result 1. FLORA OF BERMUDA 7/2

2. Rosy Affair 11/2

3. Sayidah Dariyan 11/4 favourite

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Winning reaction Richard Brown: "She's been great for us although that's her first victory for us. We were keen to come here, get her season started, and we were hoping that she would be the class filly in the race. She was really tough there, she's battle hardened. Since we've owned her she's been pitched in in all the top sprints so it's great to get her head in front. "She had a long break. She went to Whatton Manor Stud and had six weeks out in the field, they did a great job and she's put on a load of weight over the winter, she's really thickened out. Hopefully we can build from here. I'm going to have a word with James but I've always thought about trying to explore seven with her. I imagine with our brief we'll be aiming towards Royal Ascot but later in the year trying seven might be something we'd like to do. "Night Raider was gelded over the winter. He's got some high level form on the all-weather he hasn't quite transferred on to the turf but we retain faith. I just spoke to Karl and he said he looks great so I'm looking forward to seeing him and hopefully he can run a good race."

Flora Of Bermuda gets up at Newmarket

Verdict Sayidah Dariyan and Rosy Affair best pair.