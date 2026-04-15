The Trackside Live team were paddock-side for day two of the Craven Meeting from Newmarket; recap their thoughts plus results and free replays.

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Full result 1. ARCHERS BAY 16/1

2. Waterford Castle 15/2

3. Ranga Tang 5/1

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Verdict High Storm (5) best.

Parade ring updates 1 Evanesco - good level of fitness for return, coat will continue to improve. 7 Ranga Tang - leggy and athletic, in fair order. 5 High Storm - thought he needed the run when winning at Doncaster; has undoubtedly come forward. 2 Oratorical - compact and well balanced, fine. 3 Tailgunner Joe - lovely demeanour, relaxed. Never presents overly fit, fine for him. 4 Archers Bay - has presence and quality, little strong and a little green, might still come on a touch. 8 Waterford Castle - a little fussy but nothing of concern in the pre-parade, would expect to see looking sharper from the yard.

Full result 1. SO REGAL 6/5 favourite

2. Lyrics Of Life 5/1

3. Capichera 11/2

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Winning reaction John Gosden: "She ran how we hoped. She can be quite strong at home and Ryan was content just to settle her out of the gate and let her sit behind one then William went for that position so he eased forward. She's done it very comfortably, he didn't really move on her, he was more teaching her all the way. I think she's a filly with a lot of promise but time will tell, we'll go small steps and see how we go in a novice with a penalty and take it from there. "Asmeralda over-raced herself a little bit. She does too much to finish off and that was what I feared and that was slightly what happened. Hopefully with racing she will learn to settle more, we certainly have been asking her no questions at home. "Oxagon hated the ground at Donny but this will suit him. I think this will be fascinating to see, he could well be a horse who wants further than a mile, he could be a mile and a quarter horse but let's run him here and see how we are."

Verdict Capichera (1) best, Summer In Paris (8) overpriced.

Parade ring updates 4 Lyrics Of Life - heavily sweating and tense for a Meehan horse, others appeal more. 6 So Regal - still very green with two handlers, having a good look at everything. Not using body in the walk. 7 Star Of Hope - classic Dark Angel filly in the way she doesn’t overly appeal in the coat, seen better Godolphin horses over last few days. 8 Summer In Paris - very fit and tight over quarters; a little busy and keen but nothing of concern. 1 Capichera - very relaxed, not much through the neck, very fit. 2 Darzah - preferred of the Haggas pair, professional on debut and well shaped behind. 5 Silver Lake - walks well and loose in the body, looks okay. 3 Lady Fizz - a little plain compared to some, behind in the coat.

Full result 1. MAGIC EFFORT 20/1

2. Call Me Tomorrow 9/1

3. Bint Archange 4/1

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Winning reaction Ismail Mohammed: "We worked her on Saturday, she worked very well; before that we know that she is a classic how she is working with us. First sire [first of the sire's progeny to run] and first run we don't know what will happen but she has speed. She is strong, like her father who I trained, I took him to America, to Saudi Arabia and Dubai. He was with us a long time and gave us so many good days. His owner would like to give us some more horses, I have some of his brothers, I was the first one to be picking them at the farm. "This is his first runner and I hope she will be going to [Royal] Ascot [for the Queen Mary], this is our plan but we will see what will happen. I hope this filly will be special for all the team who work very hard. She reminds me of her father because of the way she looks, how strong she is. When we said to to the jockey to cover [in the race], she was gone. My opinion we will go directly [to Ascot] but we will see, if she needs one race and she is okay we have one and a half months then maybe [she could run again]."

Magic Effort makes a winning debut

Verdict Beauty Box (1) and Jazz Queen (5) liked, slight preference for Beauty Box.

Parade ring updates 6 Lady Jemima - strong with two handlers, definitely fit but will need to remain settled. 5 Jazz Queen - nice demeanour for a debutante, easily managed, good level of fitness. 7 Magic Effort - physically forward but a touch heavy, two handlers but easily managed. 3 Call Me Tomorrow - little plain through the coat and will improve. 2 Bint Archange - a little taller than some of these and looks like she’ll fill out into a nice filly, might come on for this though. 1 Beauty Box - keeps catching the eye, slight filly but physically forward for frame, fit. 8 Sea Of Sardinia - fair level of rib definition but looks a little weak in front. 4 Havana Lightning - very racy and agile, saddled outside as occasionally on edge, looks well.

Full result 1. AZLEET 50/1

2. America Queen 9/2

3. Act Of Kindness 9/2

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Winning reaction Marco Ghiani: "She has got a nice attitude, sometimes she can be a bit moody. We've done plenty of work in the stalls at home, she loved the track, it was nice that they watered the track last night, she really loved that ground. I thought she would get the seven furlongs when I was working her but obviously she's been racing quite keenly the last year. "She settled fine today, she only latched on really at the three but when I asked her to go for home she picked up really nicely and she was game when Rossa Ryan came up to me and it was nice to get her head in front. "The dream [1000 Guineas] is still alive. We'll see what happens but she done it fantastic. She flew left out of the gates, she was being a bit silly in there, but once she got into top gear she was hard to stop."

Azleet masters America Queen to spring a 50/1 Nell Gwyn surprise

Verdict Taken by Asmeralda (3). Mubasimah (12) always appeals from a professionalism angle.

Parade ring updates 8 Fitzella - light frame and slender filly, always presents fit and similar comments apply. 1 Act Of Kindness - more impressed by this filly as a two year old, fairly similar from two to three, started to he a touch warm but looks fine. 7 Cherry Baker - one of the better fillies in regards to fitness, has some size, well. 6 Beautify - looks fitter than stablemate in previous race, fairly slender framed, fit and fine. 3 Asmeralda - really like as a physical, elegant and leggy, fit. Wears red hood but has a nice calm demeanour. 11 Inis Mor - fit and toned but very on toes, two handlers and has got warm as a result. 12 Mubasimah - low to the ground fully, business like and has always been professional, one of the better models. 2 America Queen - hasn’t progressed noticeably from two to three, has enough definition to do herself justice. 10 Harlequin Breeze - fit and compact. Getting a little warm and edgy at times, but easily managed. 5 Azleet - has a pony. Relaxed demeanour, fair-sized frame, might sharpen up for this. 9 Golden Palace - fit but very tense, jogging and hard to hold. Can’t fault fitness level but energy expenditure would be a concern. 4 Awaken - big, unfurnished frame, clipped and hasn’t come in the coat, will improve physically.

Full result 1. DAMYSUS 7/4 favourite

2. King's Gambit 8/1

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Winning reaction James Doyle: "It's an interesting dilemma that we face; obviously we did run him in the Derby but it wasn't not staying that got him beat that day - he got himself in a bit of a stew down at the gates, kicked the stalls and got a nasty cut behind - but I've always felt that he was quite quick. He travels powerfully, last year he travelled strong when he won the Darley here, he won but not as I would have hoped but today he showed he's got gears. John and Thady have done a fantastic job, just minding him and bringing him on slowly and hopefully it's paying dividends. "He's a stronger horse and he's been working like he was going to go and do something like that so it's always nice when they back it up. I'll speak to John and the guys, Richard Brown and everyone and see what they're thinking [about the Lockinge] but I don't know, let the dust settle I think, sometimes we can get lured into things but he's got that entry so it's a possibility. "Oh good, that's nice. I didn't realise the other horse [King's Gambit] was second so that's nice, I'll speak to Jamie in a second but hopefully he's in for a good campaign as well; he's hit the crossbar slightly for us but he's due a big day."

Damysus is out on his own in the Earl Of Sefton

Verdict Siding with Boiling Point (2) here, Persica (4) okay for reappearance but looked sharper last year. No great stand out.

Parade ring updates 3 King's Gambit - one of the fitter runners in the field, quiet demeanour, fine. 1 Damysus - has got warm between back legs, some definition behind but doesn’t stand out considerably. 5 Prague - two handlers and staying fairly level headed, very warm and sweating (fairly standard behaviour for him), muscled enough. 4 Persica - moving well, wears red hood but very relaxed, sharp enough for reappearance. 6 Skukuza - warm between back legs, tense and tight but does present that way; well muscled. 2 Boiling Point - good level of rib definition, shine to coat, can get warm but fairly level headed in the pre-parade.

Full result 1. MORSHDI 14/1

2. Poseidon's Warrior 9/5 favourite

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Winning reaction Tom Marquand: "Genuinely I think the only way you can sum him up is as a stereotypical Dubawi. He's tough, he's not very big but it doesn't seem to matter and it's interesting that galloping with him and stuff like that, he just won't let anything take a gallop off him, he'll always hang in there for the fight. I love how he got competitive going down into The Dip and was just trying to hold onto him a little for the rising ground but he made it very straightforward. He travelled well off a strong pace and had a bit of kick to go and put the race to bed. "This fellow is an interesting one, he definitely doesn't lack any pace and he'll obviously get a little bit further; his attitude is his biggest attribute and hopefully he can keep moving forward now. I think the mile and a quarter options sound attractive at the moment off that [list of early entries]; William will have a masterplan I'm sure, as will the team, but he's going to be a really fun horse for the year and we can throw in a few of those harder assignments and see how he stands up to them and take it from there. A horse like this is fantastic to have because he's so easy and straightforward to deal with."

Morshdi wins the Feilden Stakes

Verdict Poseidon's Warrior (6) best, Shayem (2) best alternative.

Parade ring updates 4 Isaac Newton - walks well, will tighten up for the run. 1 Command The Stars - two handlers and tense, okay fitness but others appeal more. 2 Shayem - likeable. Good shine to coat, very tight and muscular. 3 Bourbon Blues - walks well, caught the eye as a two year old, nice and loose, fine. 6 Poseidon's Warrior - different quality to the ones sighted so far, relaxed, well muscled, shine to coat. 5 Morshdi - tend to present heavy from the yard but will come forward for the run, compact type. 7 Wareeth - tense through body, has got very warm in pre-parade already, concern.

Full result 1. DOUBLE RUSH 11/10 favourite

2. Coul Angel 14/1

3. Invictus Gold 11/1

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "Andrew was very high on the horse since he arrived, his work had been really smart and I think he's a horse people can follow. The six furlong sprint calendar is pretty packed with races, kind of all self-explanatory, it maps out for itself. I really think he's a horse with a high degree of ability, he was push button there and put a kind of decent field to the sword and I'm very pleased with him. "Shane Foley rides most of them [for the owner] and I'm standing in for him today, he knew the horse was in very good shape but he had to ride in Ireland so it's nice to be his deputy. It will take more than a shower to make it slower than good, I think we've probably recorded a fairly decent time there."

Double Rush coasts to victory under Oisin Murphy

Verdict Double Rush (7) best of these by a fair way, Invictus Gold (1) also liked.