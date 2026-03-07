Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live from Betfair Imperial Cup day at Sandown Park

Our Trackside Live team provided paddock updates from Sandown's Betfair Imperial Cup card before heading to the Cheltenham Festival.

Full result 1. NORN IRON 4/6 favourite

Verdict All three look well, no issues. Norn Iron (2) best.

Parade ring updates 2 Norn Iron (below also) - has settled much better now. Fit, quite a leggy type, looks well. 1 Here Comes Georgie - fine but in terms of physique, he lacks what the other pair have got; is okay, no better. 3 Toothless - lovely, lengthy sort, attractive; fit, striding out well, all positive. 2 Norn Iron - fit but just a touch keen early on here - monitoring.

Full result 1. SOLDIEROFTHESTORM 9/4 favourite 2. Glen Road 4/1

Verdict Soldierofthestorm best.

Parade ring updates More open than betting suggests, I'd say. Left the rug on Mr Hope Street (1, below also), annoyingly; think he'll come on on what could be seen. Wrong about Soldierofthestorm (5, below also), that's fit. 3 Just Over Land (below also) - very fit. Rugs off. 5 Soldierofthestorm - good chasing type, good walk, maybe comes on a touch for this. 6 Akimos - fit, not overly big for chasing, okay. 1 Mr Hope Street - on toes, can be sometimes, tall, strong sort; isn't striding out as yet, will monitor. 3 Just Over Land - fit, bit quiet early on here, but fine 7 Glen Road - fit and well, nicely keen at present, good definition at the rear

Full result 1. CALIMYSTIC 11/5 favourite 2. Tune In A Box 9/4

3. Certainly Red 50/1

Post-race reaction Nico de Boinville: "He's a very good jumper, probably a bit careful for that ground, he clears every single fence and he did land a bit steep where there are a few drops round here but smashing horse going forward and, hopefully, he'll keep improving for the spring. They've been fantastic [the Potters, owners], they've got a few people here who work for them so they've given them a nice day out and they're huge supporters of all of us really. "Very much looking forward to it [Cheltenham Festival], it's one we all look forward to. We've got some nice horses going forward and, let's hope, some good racing. The horses are in great order and I think that just showed. I'd like to start off [next week] with a bang, that would be nice."

Verdict It's the Tom Lacey pair that make most appeal, Imperial Alex just getting the vote over Tune In A Box.

Parade ring updates 3 Sound And Fury - a big unit, fine. 9 Yes Day - keen in the first time cheekpieces, fit. 6 Calimystic - fit and well, no issues. 5 Bucksy Des Epeires - fit, bit keen, coat just starting to turn, but nothing to concern yet. 8 Tune In A Box - very fit, touch keen early but otherwise fine. 1 Certainly Red - as expected looks in need of the run, plenty to work on around the middle. 7 Imperial Alex - looks okay after break, awaiting rug off for full assessment.

Full result 1. TI'MAMZEL 8/1 2. Millstatt Abbey 3/1 favourite

3. Lennon Grove 8/1

Post-race reaction Gary Moore: "She relaxed a lot better today than what she did in her first two races. Caoilin has given her an exceptional ride as well I felt and when he asked her to pick up, she picked up and got the job done. It's pretty obvious [to come stands' side] isn't it? Stevie Wonder could see that that's the place to come, even before Ryan went there it was the obvious place to go. I say to all the boys 'make sure you come up that stands' side rail whatever you do'." "Some people don't get up in the morning do they? I don't think I ever done it [when riding]! Probably done it everywhere else but not up there. It works doesn't it so you stick to it. We haven't schooled her so I don't know how well she'll jump. She now goes to Liverpool for the mares' race there and that will be her finished for the year. We'll put her away, probably come back here and win a novice hurdle with her hopefully! She's going to get bigger and stronger so I think it could well do [when asked if more of a test of speed would show her in a better light]."

Update Burds Of A Feather (3) withdrawn. Burds Of A Feather (3) has gone down badly, overshot the start and has basically has bolted at this point. Verdict The Flaggy Shore easily best. Gidge to outrun odds.

Parade ring updates 1 Ti'mamzel - in late, has some size, fit and well. 7 Kamille Au Kanada (below also) - on toes late. 8 Lennon Grove - a nice type, racey, fit, getting a touch warm but nothing terrible. 2 Babs - fit and well, no issues. 5 Gidge - a strapping sort, plenty of scope for better next year; might find one or two quicker but she makes plenty of appeal. Green too, having a good look round. 7 Kamille Au Kanada - has length to her, still filling out a bit, is fine. 13 Western Charm - a bit on toes, fine, quite strong, appeals. 3 Burds Of A Feather - quite a close-coupled sort, red hood but relaxed, fine. 4 Capricciose - compact, fit but dwarfed by the 12 on all metrics. 12 The Flaggy Shore - a gorgeous looker, lot of size and scope about her; very fit and has to be on anyone's shortlist here. 10 Millstatt Abbey - a smaller model, fit and well; quite sparely made, fine. 9 Lune Brillante - first in. Has some size to her, lengthy, well built; busy early on here, could do with settling it down.

Full result 1. MONDO MAN 5/2 favourite 2. Wreckless Eric 11/1

3. We're Red And Blue 12/1

4. Messerschmitt 50/1

Post-race reaction Caoilin Quinn: "He's a very classy horse. I'd say it's taken us until now to learn how to ride him. As I said when he won at Plumpton the other day, he's settling so much better now and it makes my job much easier to ride him and he's got plenty of talent. "He was left alone in front for a while and he was having a good look around. It's heavy ground and I didn't want to go asking him for a big one so I let him go in and pop it and he shifted one way and I went the other. It was my fault, terrible bit of riding. I was going to try and get the one [iron] back but I felt the better option would be to kick both out and keep kicking on forward. Luckily I stayed aboard and got the job done."

Mondo Man wins the Imperial Cup under Caolin Quinn

Verdict General Briar and Star Of Guiting best pair.

Parade ring updates 4 Go Dante - fit and well, no issues. 1 Fingle Bridge - strong, tall, quality; maybe looked a bit sharper at Warwick last time. Here they come. Waiting on the Olly Murphy runners. 14 Wreckless Eric - in, fine, touch keen but nothing too concerning. 20 Game Colours - not the biggest but fit and well. 13 Jack Hyde - fit and well but on toes, never massively appeals on looks. 11 Gooloogong - fine, others appeal more though. 7 Rubber Ball (below also) - getting on toes a bit. 19 Star Of Guiting - looked well at Musselburgh when winning and does again here, very fit. 6 Top Jimmy - very fit but red hood and too keen at present, needs to settle better. 7 Rubber Ball - a barrelly individual, strong, looks well here, fit. Moving to parade ring. Pre-parade 21 Afadil - his usual self, always looks fit and well, no issues. 12 Spirits Boy - fine, fit, others appeal more. 23 Brace For Landing - fine, another chasing sort, built a bit downhill, some filling out still to do; fit. 22 General Briar - not the biggest but very fit and well, athletic; one of the better ones so far. 18 We're Red And Blue - strong sort, you'd think they'll give chasing a go at some point; fine. 8 Bubble Dubi - fit, would like to see him striding out a bit better, but fine. 17 Mondo Man - fit and well, much as he was at Plumpton last time; perhaps hasn't stepped forward from that as much as I thought he would. 16 No Ordinary Joe - the type that rarely impresses on looks, quite a barrelly sort but this is about as well as I've seen him this season. 9 Messerschmitt - first in, very fit and well, relaxed.

Full result 1. SCORPIO RISING 9/2 joint-favourite 2. Get On George 33/1

3. Gee Force Flyer 20/1

4. Kaka's Cousin 9/2 joint-favourite

Post-race reaction Sean Bowen: "He cantered through the race and got a bit lonely up the straight on his own but he goes on that ground very well. He jumped as bad as he's ever jumped to be honest, he missed loads of hurdles; I think that was just first run in a real, good handicap where he had no room down the inner. He'll only get better, he's an exciting one to go chasing with next season. It's proper heavy ground so perfect for this lad and Go Dante hopefully. "You want to be in form going in to Cheltenham and this is my first winner since last Saturday so hopefully the ball will start rolling a bit better this time."

Scorpio Rising wins at Sandown

Verdict Wide open. Four Springs and Laguna Beach best pair. Worth reiterating this is a good field for this, should work out well over time.

Paddock updates 11 Race To Base - quite plain, not the biggest, fine. 1 Gentleman Toboot - very fit and well, strong, red hood and some small signs of keenness; attractive. 16 Gee Force Flyer - chasing type, fine but others look quicker, one for the future. 3 Scorpio Rising - red hood, tall, lengthy and appeals; fit. 12 Unknown Entity - tall, almost leggy; still some signs of greenness, will keep improving. 18 The Boss Bear - out [non-runner]. 15 Wolf Walker - more for now, athletic, looks well, almost a Flat type; interesting on that alone. 8 Cinquenta - good core, strong and excellent coat to him; no issues, looks well. 9 Rathkenny - made appeal at Doncaster and does again, strong, robust sort; fit and well. 10 Tennessee Tango - a giant, chaser all day long, definitely one for the future; galloper, may find one or two too quick, but not dismissed on the slowing ground. 14 Precious Metal - similar comments to Roi Du Risk (below) apply, fine but lacks scope of a few of these. 17 Roi Du Risk - lacking size of a few, fit but others appeal more. 7 Draco Malfoy - fit and well, plenty of size about him; might just tighten up a bit for the run. 18 The Boss Bear - strong, lengthy chasing type, perhaps one for the future rather than today, others look racier sorts. 2 Get On George - looks half-asleep, so relaxed is he; tall, chasing sort, fine. 5 Jury's Inn - a future chaser, strong, attractive and relaxed; likeable. 13 Four Springs - rib-fit, prepared for today; lovely athletic sort, couldn't be any fitter; relaxed and all positive. 4 Laguna Beach - much more for now, a little "stompy" in the walk if I'm picky; lengthy type, fit. 6 Kaka's Cousin - a big unit, quite upright and a bit tense early on here; having a good look round, still some signs of greenness.

Full result 1. BIBE MUS 7/4 favourite 2. Only One Blue 4/1

Post-race reaction Paul Nicholls: "That [the Fred Winter] is where he is going to run. Colm [Donlon, owner] asked me a month ago if I would find something for him for the Fred Winter because he likes to have a runner so I rang Anthony [Bromley] and he said the guys would sell him so we put the deal together and bought him. 122 is normally safe to get in but he wasn't going to get in so we had to run today to get a 5 lb penalty so he will go if he is alright. It's deep ground out there today, he's a tough horse, it's not ideal but we'll give it a go. "I like what I've seen of him. He's done really well, he's filled out, he's strengthened up, he's loved our system. Anthony said he'd never been up a hill in his life before but he wings up over that hill twice; bonny little horse, I'd say next season he'd be a fun horse for races like the Imperial Cup. "I love that race [Fred Winter]. I've also got Pourquoi Pas Papa to run who ran very well at Haydock the other day, bit annoyed he went up 7 lb but if he hadn't gone up 7 he wouldn't be getting in the race, he'll run well. I asked Harry who he'll ride and we'll talk about it tomorrow! He was impressed with him [Bibe Mus]. "Before we went to Newbury the other day we never thought he [Tutti Quanti] wanted heavy ground, I was a bit nervous about that. The weight didn't stop him, he's got form on all sorts of ground and I don't think it will be a problem; I think the first day will be good to soft. Lorcan Murtagh has been riding him all the way along the line and said this morning he's the best ever. He physically seems to have improved, I don't know why, but he's definitely improving mentally and physically. Big challenge as you well know but we're going to give it a go and I think he'll run okay. "No Drama This End worked nicely with Regent's Stroll this morning. They've finished all their preps now and they've done everything right, can't do anything more. We've some nice chances really so looking forward to it."

Bibe Mus wins at Sandown

Update 2 Turenne - getting warm between back legs late. Verdict The quality of Bibe Mus shines through here and is easily best. The Bellhop next best.