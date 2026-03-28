Live racing blog: Recap the Trackside Live updates from the opening day of the Flat season at Doncaster

Recap our parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays from the opening day of the turf Flat season at Doncaster.

17:15 - William Hill NRMB On The Grand National Apprentice Handicap (Div 2) Paddock Verdict 3 Bearwith - solid and well muscled, fine 15 Scarfo - good level of rib definition, race fitness showing 4 Distinction - muscular over quarters despite break 13 Miners Gamble - has been tricky to saddle and got very warm as a result 7 It's Only Fun - a little plain, others preferred 14 Recobella - good level of definition behind, likeable 11 Relevant Range - another one from the yard with shine to coat, fit, positive 13 Miners Gamble - good shine to coat; on toes but manageable 1 Three Dons - fit and fine 10 Fire Eyes - tight over quarters; okay 5 Endless Whisper - walks well; easy mover 2 Dancing Tiger - should improve for first run back 8 Golspie - been kept busy and race fitness shows, not done through in coat yet 12 Hashtagnotions - very fit, likeable type Paddock Verdict

11 Relevant Range and 12 Hashtagnotions best pair Full Result 1st Dancing Tiger 15/2 2nd Golspie 7/1 3rd Recobella 16/1

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16:40 - William Hill NRMB On The Grand National Apprentice Handicap (Div 1) Paddock Updates 13 Sovereign Applause - has got warm and a little poor through the coat, others preferred 6 Avatar Jet - keen to get on with the job and needs to settle; fit 3 Yokohama - catching the eye, well muscled and good shine to coat 15 Blackwater Lily - strong mare; has definition 2 Mao Shang Wong - backs up quickly; slender frame. Fit. 10 Emery Down - another one that jumps out, coat looks well and very fit 5 Electric Avenue - shine to coat, well defined; likeable 12 Powerful Response - has a bit of quality about him, fit and fine 7 Up The Jazz - little plain in the coat, okay 4 Bownder - good level of definition, likeable 9 Glint Of Light - will come forward for the run 8 Dissident - doesn’t jump out, has looked sharper in the past 1 Expressionless - solid and compact, fit 11 Hibernate - good level of definition, likeable 14 Sassy Glory - plain through the coat Paddock Verdict

3 Yokohama and 11 Hibernate the best pair Full Result 1st Mao Shang Wong 7/2 fav 2nd Glint Of Light 12/1 3rd Expressionless 15/2

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16:05 - William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Stakes Paddock Updates 5 Sailor Song - small and compact type; professional attitude, fit and fine 3 Marasi Boy - imposing type, very strong n in pre-parade and throwing himself about at times, will improve for experience 2 High Storm - nice professional attitude, carries neck close to body rather than stretching out, fit 7 Three No Trumps - keeps taking the eye, not the biggest but delicate and slender, likeable. 6 Super Crown - easy going, playing with tongue, good attitude to a debutante, although veering on overly relaxed 4 Rebel Legend - straightforward attitude, walks out well, fit and fine 6 Super Crown - shouting without stablemate for company; green 8 Turty Tree - physically forward, a little fussy but no concerns, strong colt; wears red hood but easily managed 2 High Storm - getting increasingly keen 1 Faeberon - Red hood and quite sweaty, will improve for experience 9 Valenday - well muscled, nothing to dislike, in good order Paddock Verdict 8 Turty Tree best, like the 5 Sailor Song to outrun odds

Full Result 1st High Storm 15/2 2nd Sailor Song 12/1 3rd Turty Tree 10/11 fav

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Karl Burke told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m very happy with that. I thought he had a high rating so it was worth coming here for a novice rather than a handicap. “There were some nice horses against him today, but we were always going to make fitness tell, Sam [James, winning jockey] gave him a lovely ride. “He’s a nice horse – I don’t know how high he can go – but it’s great to get a win in those colours.”

Jack Channon celebrates with Urban Lion after an afternoon to remember

Paddock Updates 2 La Botte - looks impressive, good in the coat and well muscled 10 Eternal Force - not come through in the coat, fit enough 12 Rogue Diplomat - very fit and very forward in coat, likeable 4 Great Acclaim - plain and sturdy, others preferred 6 Anno Domini - has a bit of quality about him, solid and together 5 Thunder Roar - still might come forward for a run 9 Eternal Force - should come forward for the run still 11 Galeron - slender type, tends to appeal on fitness 13 Greek Order - holding head high, usually looks considerably better in coat 17 Alpha Crucis - fair definition but no better than fine 20 Christian David - notable that he’s had a run; very fit 8 Tarkhan - a little tight and tense but looks fit enough 7 Urban Lion - seen looking better in the coat, will improve 14 Mirabeau - keen to get on with things, looks in fair order 18 Tribal Chief - fit enough, in fair order 22 La Trinidad - strong and keen to get on with things, okay 19 Metal Merchant - one of the better runners, in good order 16 Theoryofeverything - walks well, still might come on 3 Shout - slender type, fit 1 Botanical - late to paddock; very fit Paddock Verdict

2 La Botte, 12 Rogue Diplomat and 20 Christian David the best trio Full Result 1st Urban Lion 9/1 2nd Rogue Diplomat 11/1 3rd Tribal Chief 14/1 4th Botanical 11/1

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Reaction from winning connections "I thought I just got beat," the winning rider Eddie Greatrex told ITV Racing. "But what an effort from this lad and everyone at West Ilsley who is involved with him. I'm delighted for Jack and chuffed for the horse. "I didn't want to be as handy as I was if I'm honest but we pinged the gates and Sam (James on Botanical) has gone a good gallop in front and always had a target on his back. He just took me there and I let him. The ground is probably sticky enough for my horse and I'm so pleased he stuck at it. "This is why we get up everyday. I'm probably on the cold list after the last couple of weeks so this is great" Channon added: "We joked about a month ago that we had two we fancied for both races and this is a good horse and Eddie has given him a brilliant ride. I thought we were beaten if I'm honest so I'm chuffed. He was unlucky in the Hunt Cup last year so that's brilliant. "It's a great start to the new year, everyone at West Ilsley has done an unbelievable job."

A smooth Doncaster Mile win for Docklands and Jamie Spencer

Paddock Updates 5 Volterra - shine to the coat and well muscled, has been catching eye 3 Qirat - not come through in the coat yet, will come on 4 Treble Tee - tall and athletic, always appeals, fit 1 Docklands - not come through in the coat properly yet, fit enough to do himself justice but still will improve 2 Excellent Believe - small and very fit, bit toey Paddock Verdict 1 Docklands not as good as he can be but potential still good enough here; like the 5 Volterra and 1 Docklands as a forecast Full Result 1st Docklands 8/11 fav 2nd Volterra 7/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Harry Eustace told Sky Sports Racing: “It was great to watch, but I cant say I enjoyed a second of it. The assumption is that he’s going to win but it was hard going. “It's great to see him getting his head back in front. As you go up in class it gets harder, but with no penalty today he should have done it. “He’s a cool horse and we are lucky to have him. “He will run in Hong Kong in April next.”

Mezcala sweeps clear in the Spring Mile

Paddock Updates 3 First Ambition - catching the eye early, has shine to coat and very well defined 8 Desperate Dan - wears red hood, not the best mover, lightly on toes, fit enough 1 Sterling Knight - not physically imposing, still might come on 17 Milteye - poor in the coat but has definition, okay 16 Lir Speciale - another eye catcher, keen to get on with things, plenty of definition 9 Vincent Rocks - slender type and therefore presenting well 21 On The River - excellent level of definition, not much to him but well defined 22 Zowal - compact and together, defined 13 Empirestateofmind - probably the preferred of the Quinns, better in the coat 7 Carron - excellent level of fitness as expected from the yard, forward in the coat 18 Prosperitas - light and athletic, looks well 6 Perfect Part - tends to present well, in fair order 12 Mezcala - on toes and getting warm 4 Principality - two handlers but easily managed, ok definition 14 Naples - quite keen and on toes, might come on a touch over the ribs 11 Classic Encounter - two handlers, good level of fitness 15 Rainbow Nebula - little plain in the coat, fit 2 Far From Dandy - has a nice way about him, walks well, fine 10 Intrusively - late to paddock, a little warm, okay 5 Cadarn - should come forward for the run Paddock Verdict

3 First Ambition, 16 Lir Speciale and 7 Carron all liked Full Result 1st Mezcala 11/2 joint fav 2nd Far From Dandy 11/2 joint fav 3rd Lir Speciale 16/1 4th Perfect Part 50/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Jack Channon told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s a nice horse, his work had been good this spring. “I was worried about the draw but he cruised through it. We're very pleased. “Fair play to George [Bass, winning jockey] who has ridden a lot of his work at home and he knew he was on the best horse.”

Aramram gets on top late to win the Cammidge Trophy

Paddock updates 4 Aramram - doesn’t look out of place stepped up in class; has done plenty of work and catches the eye. Does tend to appeal. 10 Myal - very on toes and needs to settle; will come forward for the run. 1 Annaf - has shine to coat compared to these (perhaps winter sun). Well muscled and looks in good order with himself. 3 Spycatcher - looks okay, occasionally has been a touch fractious, have seen coat look better. Fit enough to win, but opposable. 11 My Mate Alfie - solid, sturdy sort. Definition behind, might improve over ribs. 8 Mitbaahy - keeps taking the eye, well in the coat and alert. Consider. 2 Art Power - looks in fair order for him; tends to appeal and always better when good in the coat, which he is today. 7 Jasour - swishing and playing about in the paddock, tends to present heavy but have to think he’ll come on. 9 Montassib - waiting for rug off 5 Caburn - small; compact but with athleticism; fine 6 James's Delight - toey and keen; standard behaviour for him. In fair order. 9 Montassib - rib fit, shine to coat, positive Paddock Verdict

9 Montassib best, 4 Aramram to outrun expectations Full Result 1st Aramram 12/1 2nd Jasour 6/1 3rd Caburn 25/1

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Reaction from winning connections Following a second winner on the card, winning trainer Richard Hannon told Sky Sports Racing: “The rest of the season is cancelled! “Sean [Levey, winning jockey] made me run him here, I wanted to go the handicap route. “He’s always been a gorgeous horse - he did a lovely bit of work at Kempton the other day – and he always does his best and runs his race. “He always goes well fresh. You’ll see him at all the big meetings.”

A Bear Affair and Sean Levey win the Brocklesby

Paddock updates 11 Rlasthope - very on toes, jogging and will take holding. Fit but concerns. 2 Arrbob - early positive, neighing but physically forward, has some height and size. 7 Dance A Jig - plenty of physical improvement to come. Small and sturdily built. 8 Downloadmylife - keen and starting to sweat. Okay fitness but plain compared to some. 1 A Bear Affair - compact and professional; fit, shine to coat 15 Nevernotrememberu - very green. Definition but others are more professional. 6 Brandenburg - two handlers but fairly professional, doesn’t standout on fitness. 14 The Kalonji Man - potentially the nicer of the Hannons going forward, but less of a today horse. Will grow and come forward. 9 Invincible Isaac - keen but not overwrought, athletic and likeable. 4 Blixen Force - rearing on occasion and green in the pre-parade, wouldn’t be an over concern yet. Second handler added. Physically forward compared to some of these, no fitness questions. 5 Bloutblummintime - straight forward and well balanced; no issues. 10 Ocean Club - two handlers and physically strong. A few tail swished but likeable at this stage. 3 Bill The Bull - keen and on toes, little green and inexperienced. 4 Blixen Force - has calmed considerably with second handler added. No concerns. 12 Seathegulls - slender and slim, athletic. 13 Step To Glory - lacks physical presence of some but well balanced for size. Keen but easily managed. 9 Invincible Isaac - unseated and loose 10 Ocean Club - also unseated but quickly caught, not a concern Paddock verdict

1 A Bear Affair and 10 Ocean Club favoured, have no issues with Blixen Force Full Result 1st A Bear Affair 9/2 2nd Dance A Jig 6/1 3rd Blixen Force 7/2 fav

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