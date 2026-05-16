Live racing blog: Recap the Trackside Live updates from Lockinge day at Newbury

Recap the Trackside Live from Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes day at Newbury where Notable Speech won the big race.

17:40 World Pool Bet With The tote Handicap Free video replay

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Result 1st Euston Hall 8/1 2nd Law Court 7/1 3rd Arbaawy 10/3 fav Verdict:

3 and 8 best pair 1 Zennor Storm - big strong type but still looks a touch heavy, will keep improving 2 Loz Vegas - rangy sort, will improve over the ribs for the run 3 Lake Como - good looking horse, improved from last start at Newmarket 4 Tavana - very fit (tend to get them ready from the yard), red hood but relaxed 5 NON-RUNNER 6 Magnatura - narrow and fit, fine but no better against some of these 7 Sapphire Steps - very likeable filly, always appeals and has come forward from last Newbury run 8 Euston Hal - deep girthed type, fit and fine 9 Law Court - big rangy type, looks fit and well 10 Arbaawy - late to paddock and very edgy, does tend to present this way, fit 11 Media Legend - on toes for reappearance, might need a run to settle and improve 12 NON-RUNNER

Classic goes to the front at Newbury

17:00 Boyle Sports Home Of The Early Payout Handicap Free video replay

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Result 1st Classic 10/1 2nd Indalo 5/1 3rd Mezcala 11/4 fav Verdict:

Lots to like in this field, 13 and 3 best pair, honorable mention for 1 who has improved tremendously for last start 1 Ebt's Guard - much improved from last start, fairly level headed (can get on toes closer to the off) 2 Checkandchallenge - tends to carry a bit heavy these days but others appeal on fitness 3 Bullet Point - always been a classy type, presents like a group horse, looks well 4 Witch Hunter - backs up quickly, still not catching the eye for all he’s fit 5 Hard Endeavor - will come on for the run 6 Blue Rc - solid muscular type, fine 7 Houquetot - heavy for an Owen horse, needs the run 8 Classic - tends to present well, yards runners were looking a touch short of work at time, much improved 9 NON-RUNNER 10 Indalo - needs the run, heavy over ribs 11 Mezcala - a little tense, presented same way last start, fit 12 Spanish Voice - looks in great order, very fit 13 Man Of La Mancha - very eye catching, one of the better Beckett horses sighted recently 14 Talis Evolvere - little plain through coat, no fitness questions 15 Green Triangle - very lean after a short break but quite keen, needs to settle 16 Lir Speciale - backs up quickly, solid and fit

Kieran Shoemark wins on Far Above Dream

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Result 1st Far Above Dream 17/2 2nd Mirabeau 11/2 3rd Dark Ace 16/1 Verdict:

6 and 15 best pair, nothing to fault with the 8, looks great again. 3 and 14 would be negatives

1 Annaf - always a good looking sort, one of the better individuals 2 Wiltshire - has got a little warm and tense, fit 3 Berkshire Whisper - very keen, needs to settle 4 Purosangue - good looking stamp, not at his fittest yet, another run 5 Albasheer - little warm and plain through the coat but very fit 6 Far Above Dream - one of the better models, very lean 7 Mirabeau - tends to present the same, fine but no better 8 Addison Grey - caught the eye last start and difficult to fault again 9 Korker - always presents well, good looking type, fine at best for hi 10 Brosay - lightly on toes, fit enough 11 NON-RUNNER 12 Desert Cop - backs up quickly, race fitness shows 13 Dark Ace - fit enough, little keen 14 Thunder Blue - needs run 15 Yes I'm Mali - lean and well muscled, light framed

Lost Boys wins the London Gold Cup

15:45 Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap Winning reaction: David Menuisier: “He is still green so it didn’t do him any harm (to get squeezed up) and do a bit of that and learn the hard way. He might be running in races with more runners down the line so it won’t always open up for him. Until the handicapper has caught up with him I think it is worth keeping at this trip. We will have a look at all options, but it (the Golden Gates) could be on the cards.” Free video replay

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Result 1st Lost Boys 10/3 fav 2nd Sahara King 4/1 3rd Tierra Del Toro 8/1 Verdict:

7 and 11 best pair

1 Bourbon Blues - looked like he might improve for first run back and still will step forward 2 Port Of Spain - well built, good looking stamp, likeable 3 Spyce - looked quite poor at Sandown and outclassed, different horse today; coat looks better and has more of a presence 4 NON-RUNNER 5 Tierra Del Toro - very fit, rangy type, behind in the coat but yards runners are presenting that way 6 Sahara King - heavy set colt but still looks like he’ll improve - presented similar at Newmarket last time 7 Al Azd - late to paddock with two handlers but very eye catching, well muscled 8 Capall Rasa - has improved from Sandown, good level of fitness 9 Lost Boys - on toes and a bit jibby, doesn’t overly appeal on fitness (presented similar at Sandown). very on toes, concern 10 Pearl River 11 Sintra - good looking colt, backs up quickly and race fitness shows; walks well

Song Of Clyde gets the better of Albert Einstein

15:10 Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes Winning reaction Clive Cox: “It was a very warm renewal. He became very streetwise last year in those sales races as you have to be hardy in them. I was a little bit worried that he was quite fresh before the race today, but clearly he was full of exuberance and well being. He never turned a hair before and he is pretty tough. "He has taken that step into stakes company, which was a hot renewal of this race in everyone’s opinion, and I’m very happy and we can now look forward to some more better days than last year. The dip at Newmarket was a bit questionable last time, but he was giving lumps of weight away to big improvers in the three year old ranks. I was keen to come here, and thankfully he has more than returned our confidence in his well being and performance. It was wonderful. “Coppull is another wonderful horse and I’m thrilled to have him on my hands as well and he goes for the Sandy Lane next Saturday all being well. I don’t see why we wouldn’t roll the dice in the Commonwealth Cup with this lad at this stage. He has got every reason he should be there and I would be disappointed if he wasn’t.” Free video replay

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Result 1st Song Of The Clyde 18/1 2nd Albert Einstein 6/4 fav 3rd Havana Hurricane 22/1 Verdict:

Has to be the 3 - he couldn’t look any better and is a clear stand out against these. 10 second best and 6 looks vastly overpriced. 1 Wise Approach - was an impressive juvenile type and hasn’t got the same wow factor at three. Fit and well though. 2 Ardisia - slight gelding, fair walk for size, fit 3 Albert Einstein - different horse compared to last start at Newbury; almost grown in demeanour and presence, better without headgear 4 Aqpan - should come forward for whatever he does today 5 Egoli - heavy set type as a juvenile and presents similar this year; hasn’t progressed physical as you’d hope 6 Frescobaldi - lighter than some of these powerful types but very fit with alert demeanour 7 Ghost Mode - unusual coat colour and therefore never shines in same way as others - well muscled 8 Havana Hurricane - a surprise from two to three, has filled out and looks like a proper sprinting type; might improve a touch for run but one to note 9 Sirius A - plenty of definition, big sturdy type 10 Song Of The Clyde - powerful sprinting type, calmer than he was at Newmarket with two handlers, always appeals 11 Royal Fixation - on toes, has developed well as a three year old but should improve for this

Notable Speech scorches home in the Lockinge

14:35 Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes Winning reaction: Charlie Appleby: “The Queen Anne is the obvious next step. We did it last year. I felt that, we weren’t unlucky in the Queen Anne, but they went very slow and to be fair to Will we have learnt about this horse. Had Will known what he is like now in the Queen Anne last year I think we would have been very close to the Queen Anne last year. Naturally he is going to go straight to the Queen Anne now. Opera Ballo is going to go as well so that will be a good race for ourselves. “I go there more relaxed with Notable Speech now as all I wanted him to do was win a Group One (as an older horse) in Europe for his stallion career and he has gone and done that now and it is richly deserved. “I’ve never been worried, and I feel it is a sign of weakness if you start worrying. Some horses just aren’t good enough and they are finding their level. Of course it was lovely to have those couple of winners yesterday to springboard into the weekend, but it wouldn’t have worried me if they hadn't won as I knew this horse was one hundred and ten percent ready." Free video replay

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Result 1st Notable Speech 2/1 fav 2nd More Thunder 9/1 3rd Zeus Olympios 4/1 Verdict:

Quite taken by 9 in here, nothing wrong with top of market but not an obvious stand out between them. 1 Cicero's Gift - tends to present fit and well; very similar to Sandown 2 Damysus - tends to carry a little over ribs, looks very similar to Newmarket; fit and well without being a stand out 3 Dancing Gemini - still looks like he’ll come forward a touch for the run, improvement to come 4 Jonquil - always been a stocky built type, getting a little tense which he can do, fit and fine 5 Mississippi River - heavy set colt, a little busy and keen 6 More Thunder - has been a little keen and tight at times; okay for reappearance but suggest we’ll see him look better later in the year 7 Notable Speech - stocky build and powerful, another that carries over the ribs, looks in good order 8 Sahlan - small and solid, powerful type, two handlers but settled, good shine to coat 9 The Lion In Winter - matured into frame as a four year old, filled out with an easy demeanour. Good level of rib definition. 10 Zeus Olympios - marginally improved from Sandown but doesn’t catch the eye like he did at the end of his three year old season. Fit and well; but doesn’t jump out against these.

Esna wins at Newbury under Ryan Moore

14:00 Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes Winning reaction: Brian Meehan: "I think maybe a mile and a half might be out of her stamina limit. To be honest a mile and a quarter I always felt would be more comfortable with her throughout so we are in good shape. We could possibly (go for the Prix de Diane), but we will regroup now. I hadn’t overly planned for two runs in the spring with her as she caught me by surprise a bit at Newmarket. “I was expecting a little bit more at Newmarket as she had been away for a racecourse gallop and she was really well. I did think this week when I looked at her on Wednesday evening and I just said that was the best she had looked all spring. "She has obviously just taken that little bit longer to come to herself. The run was okay last time and today has been really good. The Diane is there and that is a speed track, and she travelled well today so it is a possibility. There is also the Hampton Court, but I would say that the discussion would revolve around the Diane and we will speak to the owner and see what he wants to do.” Free video replay

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Result: 1st Esna 13/2 2nd Sacred Ground 3/1 Verdict:

1 best, 5 looks overpriced now she’s settled Parade ring updates 1 Allaire - liked when second at Newbury last time, light framed filly who has improved again for fitness 2 Esna - has improved from Newmarket, tightened up over quarters 3 Fractional - slender, narrow filly who is very fussy, throwing her head about. Very keen, concern now 4 Golden Orbit - raw physical, still backwards in the coat, has definition behind but still quite babyish in demeanour 5 Lady Roisia - small and compact filly with athleticism, fit but fussing, playing about with her head 6 Sacret Ground - low set, stocky build filly. Has got warm (did at Newmarket). Fit, but little change from Newmarket fitness-wise.

Ka[pana holds off West Wind blows

13:25 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes Winning reaction Andrew Balding: "The fitness was telling a bit in the last half-a-furlong, but it looks like she has still got the appetite for it, and the desire, which is the most important thing when you very sportingly keep horses in training as five-year-olds. “Twelve months ago we were taking on the colts in a Group One in Ireland, and it was a tough ask, whereas this was more calmer waters. “I think she was just getting a little tired but she was entitled to win the race on ratings, but you never know first time out while she is carrying a bit of extra condition, and she hasn’t run for a good while, so we are thrilled. 12 months ago we were taking on the colts in a Group One in Ireland and it was a tough ask whereas this was more calmer waters. “I think the Fillies & Mares will be the big plan for her. We tried the Arc last year, and it didn’t work out obviously, but I don’t think any horse has won three races consecutively on Champions Day so that would be a nice target, but all things are possible. “I think the next step will be something at Royal Ascot depending on the opinions of the owners and we will see where we go from there. Both (the Hardwicke and Prince Of Wales’s) will be kept open and available and we will make a decision closer to the time. I think if the ground was very soft it might make the Prince Of Wales’s more attractive. “She was second in the King George last year and that would be a nice mid-summer target.” Free video replay

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Result 1st Kalpana 11/10 fav 2nd West Wind Blows 11/4 Verdict: