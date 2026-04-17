Live racing blog: Recap all of the Trackside live updates from Newbury on Saturday

Recap the Trackside Live team's updates from day two of the Greenham meeting at Newbury including paddock updates, replays and much more.
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16:55 - Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Handicap
Paddock Notes
3 Valedictory - big stamp, might improve a touch for all he’s fine today
7 Triple Double A - a little behind in the coat, okay
10 Baltic Voyage - will come forward for the run
9 Jupiter Ammon - lean, a little plain in the coat, but no major concerns
8 The Green Mile - should come on for the run
15 King Al - in fair order, fine
5 Marhaba The Champ - very fit, not big but tight
6 Sportingsilvermine - good level of fitness, likeable
1 Twisting Physics - two handlers and tense, in fair order fitness wise
14 Arcturus Flame - big solid gelding, has shine to coat and quality
12 Morcar - fit and well
4 Bulletin - caught the eye early, likeable type, good level of fitness
2 Rathgar - tense and sweating heavily, concern
Paddock Verdict
3 Valedictory has a lot of quality, but 9 Jupiter Ammon preferred on fitness. 12 Morcar best of opposition, one of the better Hannon horses this week from a fitness perspective.
Full Result
1st Rathgar 12/1
2nd Valedictory 5/6 fav
3rd Bulletin 7/1
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Paddock Notes
3 Eben Al Khawaneej - compact and sturdy, not an attractive physical, okay fitness
2 Blue Hercules - likeable type, has a strong top line and moves well, fit
4 Glory Of The Seas - heavy set colt, should improve for the run
7 Turty Tree - liked at Doncaster last time, hasn’t improved notably, good coat condition, fit
8 Water To Wine - big horse, all presence, two handlers but more from caution than need. Hard to fault.
5 Grilse - big colt, will come on for the run
6 Last Trump - slender and slight compared to many of these, will improve for fitness still
1 Alderman - another nice Hannon type, a little fussy and should come on a touch
Paddock Verdict
Lots of likeable types and 8 Water To Wine oozes quality. 2 Blue Hercules over priced on appearance.
Full Result
1st Water To Wine 1/1 fav
2nd Alderman 17/2
3rd Turty Tree 11/4
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Paddock Notes
15 Siwa Oasis - plain in the coat and will come forward
10 King Of Earth - lovely model, big chest, fit, likeable
18 Tambora - needs the run
16 Spirit Of Saxony - neat and better in the coat than a lot of the yards runners have been, like
3 Blue Aria - not one of the nicer Gosden horses we’ve seen this week, quite lengthy and might improve
9 Houndswood Willow - a little fussy and swishing tail, others appeal more
12 Long Reign - small and angular, fit enough but not an eye catcher in the coat
1 Atlas Mountain - neat and ready for the day
26 Rossa Raheen - one of the better models, likeable
11 Lightning Thunder - very fit, especially for a Gosden. Started tense and remains so, but well managed
13 Notable Charm - small and unassuming, others preferred
2 Battosai - walks well, relaxed and fine
24 Madame Passant - not great in the coat, okay at best
14 Oceti - not big but defined enough, likeable
10 King Of Earth and 16 Spirit Of Saxony early stand outs
17 Sponsor - a little fussy in the head but fit, little behind in the coat
5 Eagles Attire - smaller type, agile and a today type
19 The Golden Snitch - tall and slender, long neck; fit for frame
7 Fizzy Bear - nice type, shine to coat, fit
6 Exclusive Code - really nice type, well defined, like
23 Dijon Gone - very on toes, light framed, fit
8 Footstepinthewoods - neat and well muscled, little tense
20 Thomas Picton - late to paddock, will come on
4 Decade Of Time - late to paddock, fit enough
Paddock Verdict
Market would have this fairly right, 10 King Of Earth and 16 Spirit Of Saxony catch the eye. 11 Lightning Thunder has a lot of quality but a little tense. At longer prices, 5 Eagles Attire and 7 Fizzy Bear appeal.
Full Result
1st Exclusive Code 5/1
2nd Lightning Thunder 1/1 fav
3rd Decade Of Time 40/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning jockey James Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: “The race at Goodwood has worked out well.
“He was a big frame last year, but is stronger this year. It was a big field today and I’m just pleased that he's got his head in front. We will see what the handicapper does.
“As a two-year-old he was big and didn't do things 100% correctly, he's not without his quirks. We will seee how he manages that, but he has had a nice experience today.
“I think he's a seven furlong/mile horse.”
Paddock Notes
14 Tony Montana - will come on for the run
7 Fifth Column - good looking horse, presents well on reappearance
15 Classic - might improve a touch over the ribs
20 Oliver Show - will come on, especially given the stable
11 Rogue Diplomat - very fit, positive
3 Ebt's Guard - sweating (standard paddock behaviour) and a touch heavy
22 Stem - preferred of Hannon pair, but will still improve
16 Whip Cracker - behind in the coat, but fit
1 Checkandchallenge - should come on for the run
18 Nikovo - a little tense but race fitness shows
2 Linwood - one of the better Hannon horses sighted this week
24 Boyfriend - okay, has got warm
17 Back In Black - done a fair amount of work for reappearance, interesting
9 Shout - has looked sharper, will keep improving
21 Samuel Colt - very defined, likeable
8 Serengeti - has quality and a shine to coat, fit
7 Fifth Column, 11 Rogue Diplomat, 2 Linwood and 21 Samuel Colt all appeal early
13 Ancient Rome - compact and muscular, one of better horses from the yard this week
5 Urban Lion - looks top notch , muscular and hard fit
10 Nizam - neat and muscular, fine
19 Old Cock - lean enough, tends to present that way
4 Ozat - will come on
12 Hand Of God - such a quality looking horse but might tighten up over ribs
25 Hot Cash - fit and well
Paddock Verdict
5 Urban Lion, 7 Fifth Column, 11 Rogue Diplomat, 2 Linwood - best four
Full result
1st Linwood 10/1
2nd Classic 18/1
3rd Whip Cracker 28/1
4th Back In Black 6/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer Jamie Spencer told Sky Sports Racing: “He just likes to get out galloping and breathing. You’re a bit hostage to it if something takes you on early, but I got a good breather between three and two out. The last furlong was long!
“Carrying 9st 12lb, it’s hard to give that weight away.
“He’s more straightforward and lighter [since being gelded].”
Paddock Notes
5 Lion's Pride - stockily built grey who is very hard to judge on fitness; looked big when winning at Newmarket last year. Okay, nothing more.
4 Bellum Justum - some definition behind but should improve over the ribs for the run
1 Convergant - fit and well, shine to coat and high level of rib definition
7 Tenability - lean for a Haggas runner, plenty of definition behind
3 Al Aasy - another good looking horse from the Haggas yard, might come forward over ribs but given similar comments when winning fresh before
2 Phantom Flight - very fit, backs up after two weeks break and noticeable, small gelding
Paddock Verdict
Both 5 Lion's Pride and 3 Al Aasy can present heavy but hard not to be taken by the 1 Convergant.
Full Result
1st Convergant 4/1
2nd Al Aasy 7/2
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning jockey Clifford Lee told Sky Sports Racing: “The horse definitely got me out of jail. He was travelling really well, the race just unfolded and they got away from me, but luckily I had the horsepower underneath me to get back up.
“He’s a very good horse, he's beaten some quality horses there today.”
When asked if the horse may be good enough to end up in the Arc De Triomphe at the end of the season, he replied: “He travels very well, it all just depends what he does throughout the year, the Arc is a very tough race.
“He travels a little too well, he probably needs to relax a bit more, but he was lovely today.”
Paddock Notes
6 Needle Match - serious horse; immediately caught the eye. Ticks all the boxes, defined, big chest.
4 Ardisia - hasn’t developed physically from two to three, not much size, fit for frame
3 Aqpan - solid, heavy set type, would think it will come on but ran recently, okay
1 Albert Einstein - quality horse but saw on two year old debut when he was big and imposing and hasn’t changed notably. Fit after a run, good demeanour.
5 Gonna Fly - behind in the coat like the Beckett horses have been generally, will com forward for the run
8 Zavateri - has grown since two year old season, narrow and toey, similar presentation to last year. Still a bit behind in the coat. More of a sprinting type, seen looking sharper fitness wise.
2 Alparslan - has been tight and keen at times, fit enough.
7 Title Role - stockily built type, has shine to coat after stint in Dubai, fit and fine
Paddock Verdict
Between 1 Albert Einstein and 6 Needle Match, very taken by the last-named
Full Result
1st Alparslan 9/1
2nd Zavateri 5/2
3rd Albert Einstein 9/4 fav
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer Karl Burke told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m sure he will turn up in one of the Guineas. Hes got time to go English and Irish if we wanted to. Longchamp might not suit him as well as the Curragh, he’s won there.
“He’s a high class horse with a great mind, but he’s on the lazy side. He’s idle. He will come on fitness wise.
“The mile trip is the big question, but when you watch the last 50 yards he's not stopping – if anything, he's going away from the placed horses.
“It's a nice conversation to have with the owners, anyway.”
Paddock Notes
9 Spinning Lizzie - hasn’t grown a considerable amount from two to three, race fitness shows; high level of definition over ribs
10 Splish Splash - small filly, very behind in the coat compared to these; fit for frame but doesn’t appeal physically
15 Zooming - early eye catcher, big, deep chested filly, physically forward to a lot of these, oozes quality
13 Touleen - a lovely, alert way of walking and having a look at everything. Not developed considerably from two to three, fit an well though.
8 Silenciosa - wears red hood but has got warm, tall filly with presence, fair level of definition
4 Ellusive Butterfly - racy type, compact and together, fit after two runs
6 K Sarra - behind in the coat but a couple have been from the yard and not prevented a good showing, fit
11 Stimulative Trip - small and behind in the coat, doesn’t appeal agains some of these
3 Domina Ignis - two handlers and a little fussy, poor through neck, doesn’t appeal physically
7 Princess Petrol - plenty of definition behind but might improve over ribs, small sturdy filly
5 Figjam - leggy and angular, very fit but lacks quality of opposition
2 Catching The Moon - lengthy and a little flat rumped, coat could be better, okay at best
6 K Sarra - very joggy switched to paddock, concern
12 Sukanya - late to paddock with red hood but very fit, on toes but clearly anticipated.
1 Blingy's Sister - leggy and a little raw still, will full out and improve. Lean to the point of light.
A few of these getting on toes in paddock but 13 Touleen not turned a hair.
Paddock Verdict
13 Touleen, 15 Zooming and 12 Sukanya are the best three, latter pair on toes but manageable. 6 K Sarra best to post
Full Result
1st Sukanya 16/1
2nd Touleen 5/4 fav
3rd Domina Ignis 14/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer Jack Channon said: “She is a very good filly. My two year olds were very backwards last year, but she was always the stand out. She put in some really good performances in behind some very good fillies. She was an unlucky fourth behind Precise in the Prestige, she finished second to Diamond Necklace at Leopardstown and then she was a bit over the top in the Rockfel.
"Her work has been exceptional. These last two weeks, anyone that has listened who’ve I told that this won’t be out of the three. She is high class and she has got a devilish turn of foot. She has beaten the third favourite for the 1000 Guineas on merit today.
“She is a very good filly and we look forward to the rest of the year. If you don’t suit Newbury where do you suit as it is a beautiful flat track. It is down the road and it is perfect.
“This filly is a bit tricky, so that probably helped (coming here), but she is a high class filly and we will campaign her in the big ones now.
“We would obviously have to supplement her for the 1000 Guineas. My gut feeling before this was that she wouldn't handle the dip so that is why she is in the Irish 1000 Guineas. She needs top of ground so we will see. We will discuss it with the Opulence team and make a plan. My first reaction is that I would like to go to the Irish 1000 Guineas, but if my arm was twisted I don’t mind having a runner in the 1000 Guineas either.”
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