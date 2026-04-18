Greenham Stakes report and replay: Alparslan floors big guns

Alparslan kept it simple to win the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

Karl Burke’s charge took a prominent pitch by the stands’ rail under Clifford Lee and it was clear a furlong out he was going to take some catching. Zavateri and Albert Einstein tried to throw down challenges inside the distance but neither could land a telling blow, although connections of the former, who finished second beaten a length, will be encouraged by his return. Quite where the third goes from here remains to be seen and he was left unchanged at 6/1 for the Commonwealth Cup by Sky Bet and Paddy Power. The winner was cut to 20/1 for the Betfred 2000 Guineas by the same firms.

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The winning trainer said: “I said that we were coming in under the radar. He has only run three times and he was entitled to improve off those three runs, and he has been working very well at home. “I knew we were coming in under the radar, but they are trials, and you never know what else is going to pop up, but he has beaten the right two horses. He is a very good horse that has been working very well. He is a beautiful looking horse and he has a great mind on him. I watched him down at the start and he was looking at all the other runners. “There wasn’t a care in the world on him. He is idle, and I’m sure there is another gear there for him. The trip was the big question mark, but has probably answered that eighty or ninety percent today. Today would give me a lot of hope over the trip (of a mile). “He has been to the Dewhurst, so he has been to Newmarket, but he didn’t really like the undulations of the track, although that could have been two year old immaturity as it was his third quickish run, and he came back a little bit sore. That might not be an issue, but it is a question mark. “Clifford has just said there that he is a bit of a big, heavy, gawky horse, so whether racing around a bend at Longchamp would be his cup of tea, I don’t know. The Curragh would probably suit him well as he has won there. He has got time to go to the English and Irish 2000 Guineas if we want to.”

Trainer Karl Burke at Newbury

Burke also had news of his Betfred 1000 Guineas contender Venetian Sun. "We went to Southwell on Thursday morning for a piece of work. She galloped really well and I’m very happy with her. We galloped her over a mile with Fallen Angel and another very good filly and she galloped very well. I was a little bit concerned how quick the ground was at Newmarket and down there was an overnight trip whereas we could do a day trip to Southwell. She galloped very well and that one there confirms where we are with her," he said. Eve Johnson Houghton said of Zavateri: "I think he has run a lovely race. He was a bit fresh, but I was pleased to be here. He had nowhere to go off a slow pace. Ryan (Moore) did his job and put him in a pocket, and kept him in a pocket. “He has then picked up nicely when he has had the opportunity. The winner is a lovely looking horse and he has clearly done well over the winter, but I’m not disappointed in my boy. “I don’t know which Guineas we are going to yet and no decision will be made until next week. The French would be the least likely, but we are not going to make a decision until next week. It is probably between two.”