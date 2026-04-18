Fred Darling Stakes report and replay: Sukanya springs surprise

Sukanya continued Jack Channon’s fine start to the season when springing a 16/1 surprise in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury.

All eyes were on the well-backed 5/4 favourite Touleen who went to the front approaching the final furlong under Saffie Osborne. However David Probert had tracked her through aboard the eventual winner and his partner showed a good turn of to sweep past the leader and score by three-quarters-of-a-length. The lightly-raced Dominia Ingis shaped well in third.

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Channon said: “She is a very good filly. My two year olds were very backwards last year, but she was always the stand out. She put in some really good performances in behind some very good fillies. She was an unlucky fourth behind Precise in the Prestige, she finished second to Diamond Necklace at Leopardstown and then she was a bit over the top in the Rockfel. "Her work has been exceptional. These last two weeks, anyone that has listened who’ve I told that this won’t be out of the three. She is high class and she has got a devilish turn of foot. She has beaten the third favourite for the 1000 Guineas on merit today. “She is a very good filly and we look forward to the rest of the year. If you don’t suit Newbury where do you suit as it is a beautiful flat track. It is down the road and it is perfect. “This filly is a bit tricky, so that probably helped (coming here), but she is a high class filly and we will campaign her in the big ones now. “We would obviously have to supplement her for the 1000 Guineas. My gut feeling before this was that she wouldn't handle the dip so that is why she is in the Irish 1000 Guineas. She needs top of ground so we will see. We will discuss it with the Opulence team and make a plan. My first reaction is that I would like to go to the Irish 1000 Guineas, but if my arm was twisted I don’t mind having a runner in the 1000 Guineas either.”

Sukanya leads them home in the Fred Darling