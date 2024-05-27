Sporting Life
Live In The Dream

Live In The Dream team considering Haydock ‘curveball’

By Ashley Iveson
12:17 · MON May 27, 2024

Adam West is considering a swift return to Haydock with star sprinter Live In The Dream following his encouraging seasonable debut at the Merseyside circuit on Saturday.

Making his first appearance since finishing fourth at the Breeders’ Cup in November, last year's surprise Nunthorpe hero showed all of his customary dash in the Group Two Temple Stakes before being edged out in a tight finish by the Clive Cox-trained Kerdos.

Prior to the weekend, West had been eyeing the Coral Charge at Sandown on July 6 as a likely next port of call, prior to defending his Nunthorpe crown at York the following month, but the Epsom-based handler is now eyeing another run in the meantime back at Haydock on Saturday week.

“He was out in the sunshine yesterday and this morning and he looks fantastic. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season really,” he said.

“I think Sean (Kirrane, jockey) showed a lot of maturity. He took him through the gears nicely and wasn’t hard on him, he just said in the last 50 yards he’s got a tiny bit leg weary, but he absolutely felt the best he’s ever felt and the maturity level of the horse has come on since last year, so we’re delighted.

“We’re still looking at Sandown, but we are actually going to throw a curveball in and look at the Achilles Stakes back at Haydock first.

“The dates have worked out so well for us and despite being a Group One winner in a Listed race, because the Nunthorpe was before the end of August he’s able to run, so it would be silly of us not to consider it.

“He’s run so well there on Saturday without being knocked about. The Coral Charge is about getting some confidence into him before the Nunthorpe, but we can go to the Achilles first, as I’d only be working him at home anyway. We’ll enter him and see what the ground is like.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

