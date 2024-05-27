Live In The Dream team considering Haydock ‘curveball’

Making his first appearance since finishing fourth at the Breeders’ Cup in November, last year's surprise Nunthorpe hero showed all of his customary dash in the Group Two Temple Stakes before being edged out in a tight finish by the Clive Cox-trained Kerdos.

Prior to the weekend, West had been eyeing the Coral Charge at Sandown on July 6 as a likely next port of call, prior to defending his Nunthorpe crown at York the following month, but the Epsom-based handler is now eyeing another run in the meantime back at Haydock on Saturday week.

“He was out in the sunshine yesterday and this morning and he looks fantastic. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season really,” he said.

“I think Sean (Kirrane, jockey) showed a lot of maturity. He took him through the gears nicely and wasn’t hard on him, he just said in the last 50 yards he’s got a tiny bit leg weary, but he absolutely felt the best he’s ever felt and the maturity level of the horse has come on since last year, so we’re delighted.

“We’re still looking at Sandown, but we are actually going to throw a curveball in and look at the Achilles Stakes back at Haydock first.

“The dates have worked out so well for us and despite being a Group One winner in a Listed race, because the Nunthorpe was before the end of August he’s able to run, so it would be silly of us not to consider it.

“He’s run so well there on Saturday without being knocked about. The Coral Charge is about getting some confidence into him before the Nunthorpe, but we can go to the Achilles first, as I’d only be working him at home anyway. We’ll enter him and see what the ground is like.”