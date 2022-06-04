There's been a wet start at Epsom Downs for Cazoo Derby day with conditions expected to ease a little but we're set fair for some thrilling action on the track.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

£100,000 on the line! 🤑



The perfect way to celebrate #CazooDerby Day! 🏇



Enter for free now! #ITV7 — ITV7 (@itv7) June 4, 2022

At Her Majesty's pleasure 1125: Martin Dwyer is talking to Rachel Casey about riding for The Queen and the delight and joy in doing so. There were one or two anecdotes in there that I only had half an ear on as he talked about the honour in being part of the guard of honour. He did add that several members of his family had stayed with The Queen....................before clarifying 'at Her Majesty's pleasure that is'. Casey seemed a little nonplussed and quickly changed the subject. The Queen doesn't have a runner at Epsom and won't be in attendance but she will be represented by a runner at each of Doncaster, Worcester and Chepstow. Have they all been laid out for this weekend do you think? Fancy a Royal trixie?

Your super handy guide and top tips for Epsom Derby Day. #Ad https://t.co/fRUvUx0KWs



#18+ #BeGambleAware — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 4, 2022

Power moves! 1118: Via Twitter there are some market movers for Epsom Downs from Paddy Power and they are as follows: 1400: Blue Trail 5/1 from 11/2 1435 Mrs Fitzherbert 11/4 from 10/3 1510 Mutasaabeq 15/8 from 5/2 1545 Live In The Dream 15/2 from 8/1 The Racing TV team have been discussing the Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Cazoo) and while it hasn't had my full attention, I did hear that both expected Potapova to improve considerably from her reappearance second to Roman Mist. There are concerns that it could be a messy, tactical race.

"It's hard to find too many chinks in his armour" | 2022 Cazoo Derby preview and best bets

All change at Ballydoyle 1103: Angus McNae fancies Stone Age to win the Cazoo Derby but adds that Changingoftheguard has been underestimated having won at Chester in a fast time and he's currently drawing comparisons with Serpentine. Surely we won't see a repeat of the 2020 Derby. McNae believes 'he will not come back if they let him go', later adding 'he is massively underestimated this horse'. Changingoftheguard will wear cheekpieces for the first time and McNae believes they've been fitted because they want him to be on his mettle and make the running; McNae has seen nothing to suggest that Changingoftheguard needs them to improve his attitude or to help him concentrate. He hands back to the trio on course who are being drowned out by a band / the PA system before my screen freezes.

The sun is breaking through ☀️



Welcome to @CazooUK Derby Day 🤩#CazooDerby pic.twitter.com/XLG0dZFqhs — Epsom Downs Racecourse (@EpsomRacecourse) June 4, 2022

They've moved on to the draw by the time the picture returns but at least the 'background' music has ceased. There are some warm words about Star of India (I spoke too soon about the music) who I think is rather more interesting than Changingoftheguard given their respective prices. Stone Age failed to win at two but is fast setting that record straight and was very impressive last time, as you'd expect given his market position and the plaudits that he's received. His experience is certainly not a hindrance and a lack of racing is being held against Desert Crown in some quarters. He is very easy to like and he's on the improve are two phrases that have been shouted out above the music. No conclusions have been drawn just yet. Yates makes the point that they all need to improve from their trials but thinks Piz Badile needs to improve significantly. Stanley 'can't make a decision' which seems a fairly rare admission and one that I'm quite happy to hear to be honest! It's refreshing. Yates 'really hopes' Desert Crown wins for reasons beyond the financial while Baker likes Walk Of Stars.

🎙️ @DaveOrd and @chamberlinsport reflect on the Cazoo Oaks before looking ahead to the Derby...



👀 They both fancy the same horse in the big one pic.twitter.com/Ttab3eYRk9 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 4, 2022

Walk the walk 1045: Variations of 'it's a guessing game' are being trotted out this morning with the point being made that the Cazoo Derby comes very early in the careers of these young colts and it's very hard to know how far and how quickly they will progress. Dave Yates is chatting through the race with Tom Stanley and George Baker and made the point about how green Walk Of Stars was at Lingfield. He wouldn't be surprised to see Nahanni take a big step forwards. Baker is quite complimentary about Walk Of Stars and doesn't think he was as bad as has been made out at Lingfield; he believes the larger field will help and he'll prove to be an easier ride for James Doyle. Stanley largely agrees but is concerned that Dubawi has yet to produce an Oaks or Derby winner. Is that just a quirk?

"I think he is the horse to catch"



Stone Age could have a coming of age moment today#ITVRacing | #TheOpeningShow pic.twitter.com/WUbOLJdez7 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 4, 2022

Desert Crown's Dante is next to come under the microscope and he was hugely impressive at York. Yeats makes the point that Desert Crown 'was only just ready to run at York' after a spring setback (according to his trainer) although he makes the point that that caution is in keeping with the general modus operandi in racing ahead of trials. There's a lot of love for Sir Michael Stoute and Desert Crown would be a popular winner. Baker cites his loyalty to Richard Kingscote, revealing that a number of jockeys were putting out feelers trying to get the ride on Desert Crown in the Dante. The consensus is that he's the right favourite but there's a difference of opinion as to whether he is backable or not with Baker a nay and Yates more taken by the 9/4.

Stagnant markets 1026: It all looks to be fairly quiet on the market movers front at Epsom on the Oddschecker page. Perhaps people are waiting to hear if there will be a going change after those morning showers. Mutasaabeq continues to be popular in the Diomed Stakes, Midnight Legacy has been backed to reprise last year's victory in the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap and Commanche Falls has been cut to give weight and a beating to his rivals in the finale. As for the Cazoo Derby, Desert Crown looks solid at 9/4, Stone Age is a general 9/2 (with a little 5s) but there has been some support for Nations Pride who remains a best of 13/2. It is 9/1 Changingoftheguard, 11/1 Piz Badile and 16/1 and upwards the remainder. It promises to be a competitive race.

Watson misses Derby day 1017: Bad luck for Jason Watson who won't be having his first ride in the Cazoo Derby having been injured at Doncaster yesterday when unshipped on the way to post. “It was on the way to the start at Doncaster last night, King’s Crusader got loose before the second race,” said Watson’s agent Chris Dixon. “He’s gone to see the doctor and we don’t know exactly what the damage is but all we know is he won’t be riding in the Derby. “We’ll just have to see how long he’ll be out and obviously it’s the worst time of the season to be injured so we hope it won’t be long. “Masekela was a nice ride to pick up, he was inexperienced but his form with Native Trail stood out. He’s a very talented horse. “Jason is just looking forward now, there’ll be other years for him, hopefully. Masekela's trainer Andrew Balding said: “It happened last night I believe, Andrea Atzeni will ride I think.” That has not yet been confirmed and nor have jockeys for Watson's other mounts, Escobar and Alligator Alley. As well as the jockey changes, there are two non-runners with Stevenson out of the opener and Premier Power the last.

🗣️"We've had 3mm here since 8am this morning." @ACooperClerk is about to walk the course again at @EpsomRacecourse and says he expects the ground to change to good, good to soft in places ahead of racing 👇#CazooDerby pic.twitter.com/CMukJGJFj9 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 4, 2022