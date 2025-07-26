Live Ascot blog: Trackside Live coverage for King George day

Paddock Notes

3 Havana Smile - compact and closely put together, no fitness questions. Green and having a look round, occasional hesitation. A nice type but will learn plenty for today.

4 King of Thunder - notably fit for debut, good level of rib definition. Not the biggest walker, but moves well. Has been green, neighing but well-managed.

5 New Monarch - physically forward with plenty of height, and presents like a colt ready for the day, despite his size. Wears red hood but has been very straightforward.

6 Wechaad - come in with two handlers and has a bit of presence about him. A touch on his toes at times, well balanced. Whilst looks capable of producing a good performance, he’s going to keep improving for experience.