Live Ascot blog: Trackside Live coverage for King George day

Follow the live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team for King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes day at Ascot.
1.10 - British EBF Crocker Bulteel 'Confined' Maiden Stakes
Paddock Notes
3 Havana Smile - compact and closely put together, no fitness questions. Green and having a look round, occasional hesitation. A nice type but will learn plenty for today.
4 King of Thunder - notably fit for debut, good level of rib definition. Not the biggest walker, but moves well. Has been green, neighing but well-managed.
5 New Monarch - physically forward with plenty of height, and presents like a colt ready for the day, despite his size. Wears red hood but has been very straightforward.
6 Wechaad - come in with two handlers and has a bit of presence about him. A touch on his toes at times, well balanced. Whilst looks capable of producing a good performance, he’s going to keep improving for experience.
