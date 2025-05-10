Lingfield Saturday review: Morcar wins for Punting Pointers followers

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Lingfield where Morcar was on target for followers of our Punting Pointers feature.

July Cup plan as Generation goes back-to-back Marco Botti watched on with delight as Great Generation moved a big step closer to making an appearance in this year’s July Cup following the successful defence of her title in the William Hill Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes. 12 months after denying Stenton Glider by a neck in the Group Three contest, the daughter of Holy Roman Emperor was at it again under Marco Ghiani when successfully conceding weight all around to her five rivals. Buried amongst rivals for much of the race the Cayton Park Stud Limited-owned filly, who also secured Group Three honours in last year’s Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes, came with a power packed late run to take out the seven furlong feature. Victory looked to be heading the way of the Roger Varian-trained Jabaara, who had wrestled control of the race away from early pace-setter Spiritual, but with one late thrust close to the line the 11/2 chance forged on to score by a neck.

Botti said: “It worked out quite well. This is the ground she wants. I walked the course and I thought it was beautiful ground with a nice covering of grass. The plan was to take time as she really has that final burst and final turn off foot. Marco (Ghiani) did well as I said, be patient and don’t move too soon as we know she has a really good turn of foot, but she picked up well. She tries very hard, but she will come on for this race hopefully. “For me on ratings there was not much between all six fillies and I feared the three year old (Cathedral) as she had a massive advantage at the weights, and it was not easy for us carrying the penalty. To come back here and win in a good style is exciting for the season.” Although Great Generation holds an entry in the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot next month Botti hinted that a trip to Newmarket’s July Course the following month could be her main midsummer aim. He added: “She has got enough toe for six furlongs. It is something we will have to discuss with her owners as it could be a possibility to drop her back to six furlongs, but let’s see how she comes out of it then regroup. I would say she is stronger this year. With fillies from three to four you like to see them strengthen up and she has definitely got stronger.” “I keep saying one race that would suit her is the July Cup as the stiff finish at the July Course will suit her down to the ground. I would love to run her there, but there is Ascot as well. There are a few options over seven furlongs for her in August at York and there is also the Hungerford Stakes.”

Prince Of India completes the double

There was further success together for messrs Botti and Ghiani after Prince Of India secured a first success on turf in the William Hill Lingfield Handicap.

Backed as defeat was out of the question the even money favourite was good value for his neck success over Tattie Bogle in the seven furlong affair. Botti said: “He is definitely progressing. I was a bit concerned about the quick ground for him as he wants a bit more give in the ground as he is a big, heavy topped horse. He showed a good attitude and I thought he did well. Luckily, the horse next to him gave him a good gap and he was able to manoeuvre out and get a clear run. Once he got that clear run I knew he would hit the line hard.”

Morcar gets on top at Lingfield

Morcar strikes for Pointers team Alec Voikhansky may have had a slow start to the year, but he hopes he can now get some momentum behind him after steering Morcar to glory in the William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap. After spending the best part of the winter nursing a broken arm the three pound claimer showed what he is capable of aboard the Richard Hannon-trained gelded son of Saxon Warrior. Appearing to be travelling best of them all entering the closing stages of the 10 furlong prize the 9/1 chance, a winning tip for our Punting Pointers duo, was forced to dig deep to hold Hamlet’s Night at bay by half a length to secure a second course and distance win.

Voikhansky said: “We have always thought quite a bit of him and I’m really happy for the horse, and his owners Sam and Johnny de la Hey that he has got a nice race like this. He loves that quick ground and he loves it around here. He really wanted it when the other horse came to him. He has blinkers on, but that is not because he is ungenuine. When I got after him he kept on delivering until the line. “He travelled so great. I just waited until after the two pole before going on him. He changes gear and then he can only keep on at the same pace after that as he can’t keep quickening to the line. I hoped nothing would close in on him and it has worked out well. “I broke my arm in the winter so I was off for a couple of months. I hope I will have a good season. I just want to ride as well as I can and build more contacts and get my career going again.”

Candyman Stan is in control at Lingfield

Stan makes journey worthwhile The long drive back to Cornwall promised to sail by much quicker for owners Sandie and David Newton after Candyman Stan made it two wins from as many starts this campaign in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap. Adopting the same front-running tactics that saw him make a winning return at Brighton last month, the well-backed 6-5 favourite once again was not for passing out in front under Jason Watson in the extended one mile three furlong contest. Although faced with a late challenge from Charlie's Choice the Andrew Balding-trained Study Of Man gelding found plenty for pressure before crossing the line with a length-and-a-half to spare to set up a potential trip to Epsom Downs.

