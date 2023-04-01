Our man provides a runner-by-runner guide to the top 25 horses entered in Saturday's Lincoln.

Migration (25/1) Big improver in 2021, bagging quality 10-furlong handicaps at Goodwood and York, before starting last season with a neck second in the Spring Cup (7f) at Newbury. Well held in two autumn starts and now has something to prove, especially as he's top weight and still 3lb higher than when last successful.

Tacarib Bay (20/1) Borderline pattern-class at his peak and one win from 10 starts as a three-year-old last term probably doesn't do him justice. Ran well in defeat on several occasions and again performed with credit when only beaten a couple of lengths into fifth in the Wolverhampton trial earlier this month. Soft ground suits, but not much room for error off his current mark.

Brunch (40/1) Been a cracking handicapper for the yard over the past three seasons and even won a Listed race along the way. The assessor has looked in charge for a while now though and he was only eighth in this event from the same mark 12 months ago.

Saga (20/1) Arguably should have won the Britannia at Royal Ascot last summer but subsequent hike in the weights for that agonising near-miss saw him struggle in next three starts. Gelding operation over the winter needs to have sparked some improvement, which isn't out of the question, but he's got it to prove at present.

Awaal 11/2) Another one who has been gelded since last seen, although he was on a real upward curve in 2020, defying a 157-day layoff to win in tremendous style on his handicap debut on heavy ground at Redcar in late-October. Bumped up 9lb for his troubles but looks an obvious one to step up again at four and stable clearly know the time of day. The more rain the better, reportedly.

Witch Hunter (40/1) Been on the go on the all-weather since November and generally performed very well, winning once. Yet to race beyond seven furlongs, though, and he's been edging up the weights for being beaten lately which is never easy to combat. Others are much preferred.

Greatgadian (50/1) Not won on turf since summer of 2021, adding a couple of Chelmsford victories to the CV last spring before finding things tough in some top-notch handicaps on the grass. Made a positive return to all-weather action this winter (without winning, admittedly) but looks a touch vulnerable to some of the less exposed ones in here.

Atrium (12/1) Bit of a straight-course machine and no doubt connections have Royal Ascot in mind this time around but this are going to get tougher after he signed off in 2022 with back-to-back 1m handicap wins at Newbury and this track. Revised rating of 100 demands another career best and while that's perfectly plausible, he might just have to settle for a supporting role first time back (needed run on seasonal debut last term).

Atrium (light blue silks, far side)

Boardman (50/1) Rock-solid handicapper over 7f and the mile in the north. Won second time out for the past two seasons so no surprise if the recent comeback run in the Wolverhampton trial was used as a stepping-stone for this valuable pot. The handicapper is clearly keen to have another look as he's been left on the same mark, which is still 4lb higher than when last successful, so hard to see him bagging top spot in race this competitive.

Safe Voyage (40/1) Brilliant servant to the John Quinn yard and heartening to see him back for more as a 10-year-old this season. Ended the last with a highly creditable fourth in the 20-runner Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day at Ascot so clearly still capable but suspect he'll remain there to be shot at for the time being.

Empirestateofmind (25/1) Stable and owner-mate of Safe Voyage and seemingly more likely to take up his engagement as he's been third and second in two starts at this track, the latter of which saw him finish just half a length behind Atrium here in September. Backed that up with another rock-solid runner-up effort at York in October and, given yard's ability to eke more from their older horses, another bold bid would come as no surprise.

Montassib (16/1) Looks versatile ground-wise which will stand him in good stead and yard clearly in good shape after trainer won the Irish Lincolnshire at the Curragh last weekend. This lightly-raced five-year-old missed the whole of 2021 but made up for lost time with wins at Wetherby and Haydock early on last season. Maintained his form really well in the face of some difficult handicap assignments into the summer/autumn and likely there's more to come starting out off 1lb higher mark this year.

Baradar (9/1) Won twice as a juvenile for Roger Varian in 2020 before being sent to Johnny Murtagh last season but after no joy in five appearances, owners switched him to George Boughey in the autumn and he struck gold at the first attempt in a 7f course handicap. Raised just 4lb which looks fair (fourth and fifth have won since) but he's back into a deeper race now and also has to prove he full stays the mile.

Bopedro (14/1) Another more mature campaigner who has been around a few yards but looks significant he's joined Lincoln-winning trainer David O'Meara for whom he showed some promising signs in five starts last year. Ended the 2022 campaign with a staying-on second to Totally Charming over 7f here in October and although back up 1lb for that, he's still decidedly well handicapped on the pick of his form for Jessica Harrington in Ireland. Has won in big fields and on a range of going descriptions so plenty to like from an each-way perspective.

Al Mubhir (7/2) Newmarket maiden winner (sole start at two) who had hinted that he might have a lot more to offer prior to a fairly explosive handicap success when dropped back to this 1m trip at Haydock in October. Clearly relished the heavy conditions on that occasion so an unsettled forecast looks a plus for him and every chance he can take this step up in class in his stride from just a 7lb higher mark (his dam won Listed races).

Croupier (25/1) Looks a bit of a lurker as he was ticking along as a steady rate of progression before putting in a massive effort to win going away at Chelmsford in mid-October. The handicapper has reacted with a 7lb rise but hard to know if that'll be enough to anchor him, provided he's stepped up again as you might expect for a four-year-old colt. Has won twice on turf too but was good ground both times so the prospect of genuinely soft here might be an issue.

Jimi Hendrix (12/1) Promising at two and definitely going the right way in the spring of his three-year-old campaign before losing his way at the back-end of the summer and not reacting well to a step up in distance in the autumn. Been gelded over the winter so connections hoping he's refreshed and ready to resume his progress, but it looks a tough enough race in which to bounce back.

Wanees (10/1) Won in first-time hood on seasonal/handicap debut at Sandown last April before two subsequent lesser efforts encouraged connections to have him gelded. That paid off handsomely at the first time of asking, sticking on well to get the better of reopposing Montassib at Haydock (good to soft) in September (replay below). Looks to have been laid out for this since and not hard to see him managing to cope with a 3lb higher mark. Unquestionably one of the more obvious contenders for top spot.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Eilean Dubh (33/1) Enjoyed a remarkable time of things last year, landing four decent handicaps all over a mile. Rating took an inevitable rise, though, and he was comfortably held on his reappearance in the Wolverhampton trial earlier this month. Is surely going to need a bit of respite from the assessor before returning to the winners' enclosure.

Koy Koy (28/1) Another one who made a winning start for this yard when getting up by a short-head at Newmarket last July. Behind Atrium at Newbury and Awaal at Redcar subsequent to that so while he's back on a fair-looking mark - just 1lb higher than for the HQ win - he'll need to pull out a bit more first time back here, having been gelded during the off-season.

Toshizou (20/1) Formerly trained by Joseph O'Brien and snapped up by the shrewd Nicky Bradley for 22,000 guineas from the autumn horses-in-training sale. Fascinating to see how he gets on as he clearly has plenty of ability but wasn't the easiest to train by all accounts. No doubt a project for later in the season and one to monitor for now.

Encourageable (33/1) Won a Wolverhampton novice last April and picked up first handicap success in a small-field mile event at Thirsk in early-September. Beaten three lengths by reopposing Wanees off this 5lb higher mark at Haydock last time out and he lacks the obvious class and potential of some of these so likely to start among the outsiders.

Air To Air (33/1) Campaigned purely at 7f last season and couldn't add to his Yarmouth reappearance win last June in four subsequent 2022 starts. Back from 58 days away with a creditable second at Newcastle in January but now has another break to overcome and isn't obviously well treated from a mark of 94 (3lb higher than for Yarmouth score).

Revich (50/1) Experienced campaigner with 42 career starts to his name and five wins during that period probably doesn't do him justice as he's run some belters in defeat in really good company. Down the field in this last year, having been sixth the year before, and strong suspicion 'his time' to win a Lincoln has now been and gone.

Dark Moon Rising (50/1) Looked to be going places at the start of his three-year-old season and, on reflection, certainly wasn't disgraced when fourth to subsequent Derby hero Desert Crown in the Dante Stakes at York last May. Struggled for anything like consistency since then, however, including when weakening back down in trip on his seasonal return at Wolverhampton (behind a bunch of these). Can only be watched for the moment.

VERDICT Click here to place your bets on the Lincoln with Sky Bet Al Mubhir looked a soft-ground monster when storming home in the Haydock mud when last seen and it's hard to believe the handicapper has now got him exactly where he wants him off a 7lb higher mark. Stablemate Montassib could go very well too if ready to rumble first time back but he's got a job on in reversing form with Wanees, who appears another massive player on his seasonal return. Bopedro made plenty of appeal at long odds a week ago but he's probably about the right sort of price now, while Croupier is quite a hard horse to get a handle on as he seemed to improve out of recognition at Chelmsford in October. However, Croupier's trainers Simon and Ed Crisford can also call upon AWAAL and he looks certain to go well, with James Doyle already booked to do the steering. He beat the subsequent Britannia winner Thesis in a Lingfield novice last May and everything seemed to click into place when faced with testing ground on handicap debut at Redcar. He's got genuine Group-race potential and could be very hard to beat.