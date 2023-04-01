The Ed Ware-owned Croupier and the Shaikh Duaj Al Khalifa-owned Awaal both hold entries in the mile event, with both having won on their final starts last term, at Chelmsford and Redcar respectively.

While Croupier is as big as 25/1 for the first headline event of the Flat season, Awaal is an 11/2 shot – although ground conditions will determine whether they line up on Town Moor or not.

Ed Crisford said: “We have two good chances, but we are obviously on weather-watch. There is a lot of rain due, which will be good for Awaal. We will just have to see how the next few days go.

“Croupier should be sneaking in off bottom weight nearly, but both of them have the right sort of profile for a Lincoln horse.”