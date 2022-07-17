Lily Pond caused a minor upset in the Kilboy Estate Stakes at the Curragh.

A field of nine fillies went to post for the nine-furlong Group Two, with William Haggas’ British raider Purplepay all the rage as the even-money favourite. A €2,000,000 purchase in December, the daughter of Zarak had since run well in both the Irish 1,000 Guineas and and the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, as well as winning a Group Two in France. However, while she travelled smoothly into contention in the hands of Tom Marquand, Purplepay failed to pick up when required and was ultimately well beaten in fifth place. Dundalk maiden winner Lily Pond, who had come up short in three previous outings in Pattern company, was an 8-1 shot for the formidable combination of Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore. After tracking pacesetting stablemate Galleria Borghese, the Galileo filly dug deep late on to repel the challenge of Seisai by half a length.

O’Brien and Moore were completing a big-race double following the earlier success of Order Of Australia in the Minstrel Stakes (follow link for full report, reaction and video replay). “We tried the last day to go up in trip but it was just too far,” said the Ballydoyle handler. “We knew after the last day that her trip was between nine and twelve furlongs. This was a lovely race and she was very well. “She’s a very tough, consistent filly but I’d say probably a mile and a half is as far as she wants to go. She’s very comfortable from nine to twelve. “I’m delighted with her, she’s a very well-bred filly.” Considering future plans, he added: “She could go up into a good mile and a quarter race now. That’s a Group Two today so she could step into any of those races from now on. “She could be there for Arc weekend for the mile and a quarter fillies’ race (Prix de l’Opera).” Rest of the action... Vernet recorded the narrowest of victories after a thrilling climax to the Barberstown Castle Irish EBF Fillies Maiden. Fourth behind subsequent Group Two winner Statuette on her racecourse debut at Navan in May, Joseph O’Brien’s 16/1 shot denied Clounmacon by a nose in the hands of Declan McDonogh. “She’s a good, hardy filly. She had a good run first time over five-and-a-half (furlongs) in a good maiden and we thought when she went seven she’d show some progress,” said O’Brien. “She had to be tough there today. It was very close, just a bob of the heads. It’s great to win a maiden with her. We’ll head for some black type now. I thought she showed plenty of pace so I wouldn’t be against coming back to six with her.”

