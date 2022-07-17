Lily Pond caused a minor upset in the Kilboy Estate Stakes at the Curragh.
A field of nine fillies went to post for the nine-furlong Group Two, with William Haggas’ British raider Purplepay all the rage as the even-money favourite.
A €2,000,000 purchase in December, the daughter of Zarak had since run well in both the Irish 1,000 Guineas and and the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, as well as winning a Group Two in France.
However, while she travelled smoothly into contention in the hands of Tom Marquand, Purplepay failed to pick up when required and was ultimately well beaten in fifth place.
Dundalk maiden winner Lily Pond, who had come up short in three previous outings in Pattern company, was an 8-1 shot for the formidable combination of Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.
After tracking pacesetting stablemate Galleria Borghese, the Galileo filly dug deep late on to repel the challenge of Seisai by half a length.
O’Brien and Moore were completing a big-race double following the earlier success of Order Of Australia in the Minstrel Stakes (follow link for full report, reaction and video replay).
“We tried the last day to go up in trip but it was just too far,” said the Ballydoyle handler.
“We knew after the last day that her trip was between nine and twelve furlongs. This was a lovely race and she was very well.
“She’s a very tough, consistent filly but I’d say probably a mile and a half is as far as she wants to go. She’s very comfortable from nine to twelve.
“I’m delighted with her, she’s a very well-bred filly.”
Considering future plans, he added: “She could go up into a good mile and a quarter race now. That’s a Group Two today so she could step into any of those races from now on.
“She could be there for Arc weekend for the mile and a quarter fillies’ race (Prix de l’Opera).”
Vernet recorded the narrowest of victories after a thrilling climax to the Barberstown Castle Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.
Fourth behind subsequent Group Two winner Statuette on her racecourse debut at Navan in May, Joseph O’Brien’s 16/1 shot denied Clounmacon by a nose in the hands of Declan McDonogh.
“She’s a good, hardy filly. She had a good run first time over five-and-a-half (furlongs) in a good maiden and we thought when she went seven she’d show some progress,” said O’Brien.
“She had to be tough there today. It was very close, just a bob of the heads. It’s great to win a maiden with her. We’ll head for some black type now. I thought she showed plenty of pace so I wouldn’t be against coming back to six with her.”
The Owning Hill handler was on the mark again later in the afternoon, with Nusret getting off the mark in the Aquaturf Maiden under an ice-cool Mikey Sheehy.
The 9/4 chance was not winning out of turn after finishing second three times this season, most recently being beaten a nose at Limerick.
Hot favourite Over The Rainbow (8/11) was under pressure before the home turn and while she stuck at it admirably, Nusret cruised to the front and was pushed out to score by a length and three-quarters.
O’Brien said: “He had been running consistently well and we’ve been learning about him. The race set up lovely for him and Mikey gave him a lovely confident ride.
“We could look at one of those nice handicaps on Irish Champions Weekend and there is a good chance he will go hurdling at some stage. He has plenty of size and could be a nice horse for that job as well.”
Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen teamed up to land the AK Bets ‘Better Prices Than The Corporates’ Handicap with 4/1 chance Kerkiyra seeing off Nectarine by a neck.
“Ben said when she got to the front she kind of pricked her ears. Instead of going and winning she kind of parked herself a bit,” said Murtagh.
“In fairness to her every time they came to her she battled on well. He said she hit the line well and he knew he’d won. She’s probably still learning and I think we’ll step her up in class now. Hopefully she can improve and step up.”
Murtagh and Coen looked to have a good chance of doubling up in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap, but their 3/1 favourite Miss Mirabell could finish only fifth behind Mick Mulvany’s Red Heel (14/1) and 7lb claimer Wesley Joyce.
Mulvany said: “She was sick earlier in the year after her first run. I thought she worked very well the other day and I was confident enough coming today that we were going to have a big run.
“We’ll probably go to the fillies’ Listed race in Galway. I can see the handicapper giving her a few pounds for that.”
The Willie McCreery-trained Are We Dreaming justified 3/1 favouritism in the Finlay Volvo Handicap, with Billy Lee the winning rider.
