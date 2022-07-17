Aidan O’Brien’s 2020 Breeders’ Cup Mile hero was an authoritative winner of the Group Two contest 12 months ago, since when he has been campaigned exclusively at Group One level.

During that time he has been placed in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp and the Queen Anne Stakes, finishing just under six lengths behind the brilliant Baaeed when third at Royal Ascot last month.

Dropping in class back on home soil, Order Of Australia was the 4/5 favourite in the hands of Ryan Moore and produced a dominant front-running display.

Paddy Twomey’s high-class mare Pearls Galore, previously successful in Listed and Group Two company this term, did her best to keep tabs on the leader, but he was ultimately much too strong and passed the post with three and a half lengths in hand.

Pearls Galore stuck to her guns to repel Dr Zempf and hold on for second.