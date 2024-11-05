Knight's Choice sprang a huge surprise when edging out Warp Speed to win a thrilling renewal of the Lexus Melbourne Cup.
Ridden by Irishman Robbie Dolan and trained in partnership by John Symons and Sheila Laxon, the outsider made relentless late headway to hit the front close home and deny the Japanese raider in the dying strides.
Okita Soushi took third ahead of Zardozi with Absurde faring best of the European raiders in fifth.
He was held up in second last by Kerrin McEvoy before finishing late against the far rail but could never land a telling blow.
Stablemate Vauban (11th), Onesmoothoperator (12th) and Sea King (14th) all failed to make an impact from the rear of the field.
The winning rider said: “I watched every Melbourne Cup from the last 40 years the other night and thought my best chance was if I can get him to stay the trip hopefully he can rattle home and quicken and produce the sectionals he can go on a good track.
“He’s proven everybody wrong today. I can’t even put this into words. This is the biggest race in the world and to win it, with my family here, is amazing.”
Symons added: “We wouldn’t have been here if we didn’t think we could win. What a great ride by Robbie, he stayed in, took the risks and came through the pack. I was worried he got further back than we talked about but it was a great ride.
“What a thrill, what a thrill. You work with these horses 24-7, you know where you’ve got them and you’d be disappointed if he didn’t run a good race but what position? To run top five in a race like this you walk away happy. To win it is a dream come true.”
For Laxon it was a second Melbourne Cup victory, having saddled Ethereal back in 2001.
