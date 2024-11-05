Knight's Choice sprang a huge surprise when edging out Warp Speed to win a thrilling renewal of the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Ridden by Irishman Robbie Dolan and trained in partnership by John Symons and Sheila Laxon, the outsider made relentless late headway to hit the front close home and deny the Japanese raider in the dying strides. Okita Soushi took third ahead of Zardozi with Absurde faring best of the European raiders in fifth. He was held up in second last by Kerrin McEvoy before finishing late against the far rail but could never land a telling blow. Stablemate Vauban (11th), Onesmoothoperator (12th) and Sea King (14th) all failed to make an impact from the rear of the field.

Knight's Choice – Lexus Melbourne Cup – Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, Race 7