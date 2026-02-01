Leopardstown review and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the key races from Leopardstown on Sunday as the Dublin Racing Festival belatedly got under way in testing conditions.
Back books Cheltenham ticket
Sean Bowen made a successful trip to Leopardstown as he guided Backmersackme to a one-length victory in the highly competitive Grade 3 O'Driscolls Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase.
The 14/1 chance, trained by Emmet Mullins, made smooth progress around the inside of the track turning for home and when Bowen asked for maximum effort the seven-year-old powered to the head of affairs.
Win Some Lose Some (33/1) and Waterford Whispers (7/1) came from the pack to lay down a challenge but Backmersackme was not for catching.
Paddy Power introduced the winner at 10/1 for the Festival Plate at Cheltenham in March, while offering 8/1 (also first show, NRNB) for the National Hunt Chase.
Bowen said on ITV Racing: "I've been back and forth (England and Ireland) with the abandonments over the past couple of days but it was worth it, getting a winner.
"He's a strong stayer and he out-stayed them. There were a couple I could have ridden and I thought I might have been on the wrong one but my agent said no so fair play to him.
"I think the aim before today was the National Hunt Chase which is obviously another mile up in trip and he needed every yard of that today.
"It's my first time here (Leopardstown), I've had a few successful trips to Ireland now though and it's nice to get another one."
Mullins said: "He's improved. It's all come together now and I suppose over the trip the slower ground helped. The tongue-tie on today probably helped on the slower ground too.
"I'd say that (National Hunt Chase) should still be on the cards, it's a 0-145 handicap, we'll have a bit more weight but it should be OK."
Cousin completes hat-trick
Cousin Kate made it three wins on the bounce with another good performance in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy And Maureen Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle.
The Denis Hogan-trained five-year-old daughter of Maxios was sent off a 13/2 chance under 7lb claimer Michael Kenneally and was never too far off what looked a steady early tempo in the two miles and two furlong contest.
After moving to the head of affairs turning in, she was kicked into a clear lead approaching the last and although 25/1 chance Dameauscottlestown closed the gap nearing the finish, the winner had three-quarters of a length in hand when it mattered most.
Third went to Whimsy (16/1), who made an error soon after halfway, with Maxios Prime (20/1) back in fourth.
Hogan said: "It's the place you want to have winners and I'm thrilled for the whole family, the Mulryans; they've had a tough year and, obviously, Hughie is no longer with us. He bought this filly. She's just done nothing but improve this year and this is brilliant. Good claimer on board, gave her a great ride. Eoin Staples was claimed by Gavin [Cromwell] unfortunately for him but brilliant for us to get a big day here.
"I think it's been five or six horses that I know of that Hughie bought in recent years that have gone on to be very good this year and he had a good future as a bloodstock agent and he loved it. Pity he's no longer here but this one's for Hughie."
Elliott on fire
Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy backed up their Irish Champion Hurdle win with Brighterdaysahead as 10/1 chance Bowensonfire landed the Listed Padel At Leopardstown Golf Launching Spring 2026 Handicap Hurdle.
The in-form six-year-old had to battle bravely to see off heavily-supported 7/4 favourite I Started A Joke but came out a length and three-quarters to the good, following up his course and distance win from the big Christmas meeting.
Elliott said: "He showed a bit of good today. That's where he'll go now, the County Hurdle, drop him in and he'll come home strongly.
"Jack is a world-class jockey and we're so lucky to have him. Very unassuming, he doesn't say very much, but everyone is delighted for him."
Kennedy said of Bowensonfire: "I gave him no chance, I didn't think he'd walk on the ground so it shows what I know!
"I came to the inside, he needs to be dropped in but he likes a bit of room as well, and I knew everyone was going to be keeping out for some better ground so I just had to make that sacrifice but it ended up working out for me in the end.
"My lad, he's funny, he's a bit of a rogue, he wouldn't kill himself in front so when something comes to him he goes on."
