Leopardstown review and free video replays

Back books Cheltenham ticket

Sean Bowen made a successful trip to Leopardstown as he guided Backmersackme to a one-length victory in the highly competitive Grade 3 O'Driscolls Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase.

The 14/1 chance, trained by Emmet Mullins, made smooth progress around the inside of the track turning for home and when Bowen asked for maximum effort the seven-year-old powered to the head of affairs.

Win Some Lose Some (33/1) and Waterford Whispers (7/1) came from the pack to lay down a challenge but Backmersackme was not for catching.

Paddy Power introduced the winner at 10/1 for the Festival Plate at Cheltenham in March, while offering 8/1 (also first show, NRNB) for the National Hunt Chase.

Bowen said on ITV Racing: "I've been back and forth (England and Ireland) with the abandonments over the past couple of days but it was worth it, getting a winner.

"He's a strong stayer and he out-stayed them. There were a couple I could have ridden and I thought I might have been on the wrong one but my agent said no so fair play to him.

"I think the aim before today was the National Hunt Chase which is obviously another mile up in trip and he needed every yard of that today.

"It's my first time here (Leopardstown), I've had a few successful trips to Ireland now though and it's nice to get another one."

Mullins said: "He's improved. It's all come together now and I suppose over the trip the slower ground helped. The tongue-tie on today probably helped on the slower ground too.

"I'd say that (National Hunt Chase) should still be on the cards, it's a 0-145 handicap, we'll have a bit more weight but it should be OK."