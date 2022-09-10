Timeform's Irish handicapper Billy Nash looks ahead to Saturday's quality Leopardstown card with a couple of each-way fancies in the handicaps.
1pt e.w. Final Voyage in 2.05 Leopardstown at 20/1 (bet365, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Dutch Schultz in 5.30 Leopardstown at 7/1 (General)
FINAL VOYAGE is an interesting runner in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Sovereign Path" Handicap as Irish Champions Weekend kicks off at Leopardstown on Saturday.
He was unfancied when a promising fifth on his stable debut at Cork back in April and shaped as if likely to be better for the run when fifth again (beaten 1½ lengths) over an inadequate six furlongs at Dundalk last month.
He's somewhat surprisingly been dropped 3lb since and while all wins for previous connections have come on the all-weather, he handled good to soft fine at Cork.
He'll need some luck from stall six as higher numbers have often fared best in this race over the years, but he is drawn alongside the likely pacesetter, Spanish Tenor, so could get a good tow into things.
DUTCH SCHULTZ stands out in the concluding Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Petingo" Handicap.
Gavin Cromwell's horse was an eye-catching third at Galway on his reappearance, and may have got up for second but for some interference.
Entitled to come on for that run and still unexposed (has 'p' on Timeform rating), the drop down in trip is not a worry here as the race looks likely to be run at a strong gallop - it definitely will be if Efferknock Fizz gets a run - and the promising rider Robert Whearty takes a very handy 7lb off his back.
Published at 1455 BST on 090922
