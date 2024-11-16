He quickly asserted on landing and was clear by the last, cantering up the hill to win by an easy 11 lengths.

Jumping well for Harry Skelton on the inside, he travelled strongly behind Lookaway and Western Zephyr before being pulled off the rail to challenge between horses approaching the penultimate fence.

Last season's County Hurdle runner-up had opened his account over fences at Stratford in October and produced a very professional performance in the Grade Two contest.

The winning jockey said: "He was good, travelled great, jumped really well. It was much better today to get a lead, Stratford I made the running, it was fine but he was much more on it today and concentrated a bit better with that lead.

"We always hoped he'd go on and be a much better chaser and hopefully it's looking to be that way. I couldn't fault him today, did everything you'd want him to do. How good he is remains to be seen but he's the best we've got and hopefully we're back here in March and we'll take on the Irish but that's a different level!"

The Skelton team suffered a reverse with Valgrand on Friday who was no match for Potters Charm and Skelton revealed that they would revert to two miles, adding: "He obviously just didn't stay, I thought he would, and we'll be back here for the County Hurdle."

Brother Dan, the winning trainer, said: "Absolutely delighted, it's lovely to see.

"He went in there a skinny price and he was the highest rated but it's still good to see him go round as nicely as he did; he was brave when he needed to be, accurate when he needed to be and I thought it was quite comprehensive and the winning distance was sufficient to start talking about Arkles.

"I always felt he was always going to be better over a fence, he was biding time and getting experience over hurdles. When he ran on this card last year he pulled up at the top of the hill with chronic ulcers so it has been a learning curve for all of us - horse and human - and we're putting all that knowledge to good use now and this is where you hopefully progress.

"He'll go to Sandown for the Henry VIII; being a Midlander I quite like Warwick for the Kingmaker and then the Arkle. I won't fully commit to the Kingmaker; that day with Newbury on the same day, he'll have to be where Harry is and it wouldn't be 100/1 that he actually ran in the Game Spirit.

"We are talking about something in February and we're in November so don't hold me to that please!"