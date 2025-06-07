Menu icon
David Ord
Lambourn wins Betfred Derby: David Ord reaction

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat June 07, 2025 · 43 min ago

Our man's account of a Betfred Derby afternoon that ended with Lambourn running his Classic rivals ragged.

It’s a Derby day when eyes are trained to the skies or glued to the weather apps for much of the morning.

2mm of overnight rain was the bottom end of expectations.

By midday it hasn’t been added to. A small shower as they head out for the first barely troubles the judge.

Those in the know, whose job it is to predict these things, keep saying three o’clock. The rain is coming – but at three o’clock.

ITV have the option to move their presentation team to the Royal Box for the afternoon. They consult those in the know. They are staying outside. That’s the sort of backbone that wins you a BAFTA.

In whispered tones last night there was talk of contingency plans to push the big race back if thunderstorms rolled in, let them clear the area, then we race. That could be 6.30 and I need to be in Ealing for eight.

