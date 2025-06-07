Derby result and report | Relentless Lambourn too strong

Lambourn , winner of the Chester Vase on his previous outing, was sent straight into the lead by Wayne Lordan and had matters in control a long way out.

The 13/2 shot won by three and three-quarter lengths from 50/1 chance Lazy Griff who had also chased Lambourn home in the Chester Vase.

Tennessee Stud was third at 28/1, while New Ground, one of two contenders from France, was fourth at 50/1.

Delacroix, who had beaten his stablemate Lambourn in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown in March and was sent off the 2/1 favourite under Ryan Moore, never threatened to make an impact from the rear and finished ninth.

The absence of 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court meant that 18 set off in the Derby but, despite the large field, very few got involved.

Lordan, riding a horse with proven stamina, kicked on early in the straight and moved clear entering the final three furlongs. Everything in behind was hard at work by that stage and Lambourn kept up the relentless gallop to win unchallenged.

It was a first Epsom classic victory for Lordan who had been narrowly denied in the Oaks on Friday when Whirl was beaten a neck by stablemate Minnie Hauk.

The winning rider said: "I never thought it was going to be as easy as it was, but I was happy to take it. He was out in front, going a good even gallop, his ears were pricked and he was obviously enjoying it. I’ve seen from his other races that he saves plenty, so I was happy to go forward really early, and I thought he got to the line really well. He’s a horse who is going to stay well, so I think going forward is the option with him.

"When you are growing up the Epsom Derby is always the one. When you get a ride in it you are happy, when you get on one that you think has a chance you are pleased, but when they come and win it it’s special.

"I suppose the one for me was always the Breeders’ Cup on Iridessa, but I think this is going to top it. I’m in a privileged position with Aidan at Ballydoyle to get the chance to ride horses like this."