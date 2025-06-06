Oaks result and report | Minnie Hauk beats Whirl in Epsom thriller

Minnie Hauk got the better of a thrilling tussle with stablemate Whirl to reward Ryan Moore's faith and provide trainer Aidan O'Brien with a one-two in the Oaks.

Whirl, an impressive winner of the Musidora Stakes at York, was sent straight into the lead by Wayne Lordan and set out to ensure a good gallop that would provide a thorough test for Charlie Appleby's 1000 Guineas winner, Desert Flower, who was stepping up half a mile in trip. Desert Flower, the 11/10 favourite, was pushed along on the turn for home and never looked like landing a blow on Whirl or Minnie Hauk who settled down to battle it out inside the final couple of furlongs.

Whirl, who had been overlooked by Moore at Epsom despite the form of her Musidora win looking stronger than that of Minnie Hauk's Cheshire Oaks success, refused to lie down, but Minnie Hauk edged ahead close home to win by a neck as the 9/2 second favourite. Whirl returned at 15/2, while O'Brien's other representative, Giselle, finished fifth at 13/2. It took a bit of time for Minnie Hauk to assert, but Moore was impressed by how she travelled and feels like there should be even better to come. He said: "She's still learning a bit, she didn't have much racing at two. Aidan had a lot of faith in her and said she'd come on a lot since Chester. "She travelled round strong. The filly in front didn't quit at all. I picked her up quite easily but then I was a bit green in front and she just wanted to roll down the camber, but when the other filly came back she went on again. She's a talented filly and obviously stays very well. "Her mind's good but she's still learning. I'm very happy with her and hopefully she'll build on this."

Minnie Hauk, ridden by Ryan Moore (left), wins the Oaks from Whirl