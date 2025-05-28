Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Kyprios - career hailed by Timeform
Kyprios - career hailed by Timeform

Kyprios retirement: Timeform reaction

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed May 28, 2025 · 3h ago

Timeform feel Kyprios deserves to be remembered as one of the great stayers following the news of his retirement.

Coolmore issued a statement on Tuesday morning confirming the seven-year-old’s racing career was over after he aggravated an old ringbone lesion.

It meant he bowed out the winner of 17 of his 21 career starts and last nine in succession. It was a haul that included two victories in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and Prix Du Cadran.

At the time of his retirement Kyprios was Timeform's highest-rated horse in training in Britain or Ireland with a rating of 128. Rosallion and White Birch were next best on 126

He won more Group One races (eight) than any horse Aidan O’Brien has trained and while other stayers have retired with higher ratings in recent times, Timeform’s Dan Barber told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I think we appreciate his greatness and should celebrate it.

“Clearly ratings trump everything as far as we’re concerned to a large extent, but even on the figures he’s right up there as one of the great stayers of all time. His peak figure of 131 from the Prix du Cadran, and that 20 lengths rout, was subsequently pulled down slightly as further evidence emerged.

“But he ended up on 128 as his proven figure and there’s more to this too. We couldn’t find many other horses across history who went unbeaten through two seasons with at least four runs and won at least one Group One.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

“We’re in Frankel territory to name just one other.

"In 48% of his starts, which includes those earlier in his career when he wasn't the same force, he ran to a Timeform rating of at least 120. He won 15 times over a mile-and-three-quarters plus.

“Stradivarius did 18, granted, but that level of longevity when you’re tackling staying distances and the most demanding prizes on the Flat, is another attribute that very much puts him in the category of a great as far as we consider it."

Kyprios was one of the highest-rated stayers this century, along with the likes of Stradivarius, Kayf Tara and Subjectivist (all 130), but Le Moss (134) and Ardross (135), two of the greats from the late-1970s and 1980s, achieved higher figures.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING