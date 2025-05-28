Kyprios retirement: Timeform reaction

Coolmore issued a statement on Tuesday morning confirming the seven-year-old’s racing career was over after he aggravated an old ringbone lesion.

It meant he bowed out the winner of 17 of his 21 career starts and last nine in succession. It was a haul that included two victories in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and Prix Du Cadran.

At the time of his retirement Kyprios was Timeform's highest-rated horse in training in Britain or Ireland with a rating of 128. Rosallion and White Birch were next best on 126

He won more Group One races (eight) than any horse Aidan O’Brien has trained and while other stayers have retired with higher ratings in recent times, Timeform’s Dan Barber told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I think we appreciate his greatness and should celebrate it.

“Clearly ratings trump everything as far as we’re concerned to a large extent, but even on the figures he’s right up there as one of the great stayers of all time. His peak figure of 131 from the Prix du Cadran, and that 20 lengths rout, was subsequently pulled down slightly as further evidence emerged.

“But he ended up on 128 as his proven figure and there’s more to this too. We couldn’t find many other horses across history who went unbeaten through two seasons with at least four runs and won at least one Group One.