Kyprios - one of the abiding memories of day one
Kyprios - retired after brilliant career

Coolmore announce retirement of star stayer Kyprios

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue May 27, 2025 · 20 min ago

Coolmore have announced the retirement of star stayer Kyprios.

In a statement on the X social media platform they said: "Due to an aggravation of an old ringbone lesion we have decided to take no chances with Kyprios and although he is currently sound and doing well the decision has been made to retire him from racing."

In a brilliant career, the Aidan O'Brien-trained seven-year-old ruled supreme in his division, winning 17 of his 21 career starts and his last nine in succession.

His big-race haul included the 2022 and 2024 Gold Cups at Royal Ascot, two Goodwood Cups, Irish St Legers and Prix Du Cadrans. He won the Vintage Crop Stakes and Saval Beg three times and last season added the QIPO Long Distance Cup to his CV.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

