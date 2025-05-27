Coolmore announce retirement of star stayer Kyprios

Coolmore have announced the retirement of star stayer Kyprios.
In a statement on the X social media platform they said: "Due to an aggravation of an old ringbone lesion we have decided to take no chances with Kyprios and although he is currently sound and doing well the decision has been made to retire him from racing."
In a brilliant career, the Aidan O'Brien-trained seven-year-old ruled supreme in his division, winning 17 of his 21 career starts and his last nine in succession.
His big-race haul included the 2022 and 2024 Gold Cups at Royal Ascot, two Goodwood Cups, Irish St Legers and Prix Du Cadrans. He won the Vintage Crop Stakes and Saval Beg three times and last season added the QIPO Long Distance Cup to his CV.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.