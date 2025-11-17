Kopek De Bordes 7/4 favourite for Arkle at Cheltenham after winning at Navan

24 hours after his stablemate had sauntered to victory under Paul Townend, last season’s Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hero barely came out of a canter to win the Pat Sheils Memorial Irish EBF Beginners Chase.

The jockey’s main concern was trying to get the 2/9 favourite to settle through the early stages as he took a keen hold, going to the front as they turned down the back straight.

He had to put himself right at the next fence but there were never any further moments of concern, Willie Mullins’ charge putting the race to bed going to the final obstacle.

Another fluent leap followed there as he sauntered 13 lengths clear of Lovely Hurling (9/2). Shraheen finished third at 50/1.

Sky Bet now make him their 7/4 favourite for the Arkle from 9/4, Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners saying: "The Arkle betting came to light with two excellent performances from Kopek Des Bordes and Lulamba at Exeter.

"It will be fascinating to see the routes both take to Cheltenham."