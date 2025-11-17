Kopek De Bordes 7/4 favourite for Arkle at Cheltenham after winning at Navan

Kopek Des Bordes followed in Final Demand’s hoofprints by running out an impressive winner on chasing debut at Navan.
24 hours after his stablemate had sauntered to victory under Paul Townend, last season’s Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hero barely came out of a canter to win the Pat Sheils Memorial Irish EBF Beginners Chase.
The jockey’s main concern was trying to get the 2/9 favourite to settle through the early stages as he took a keen hold, going to the front as they turned down the back straight.
He had to put himself right at the next fence but there were never any further moments of concern, Willie Mullins’ charge putting the race to bed going to the final obstacle.
Another fluent leap followed there as he sauntered 13 lengths clear of Lovely Hurling (9/2). Shraheen finished third at 50/1.
Sky Bet now make him their 7/4 favourite for the Arkle from 9/4, Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners saying: "The Arkle betting came to light with two excellent performances from Kopek Des Bordes and Lulamba at Exeter.
"It will be fascinating to see the routes both take to Cheltenham."
The winning rider told Racing TV: “I didn’t think he did a whole lot wrong. He had respect for his fences but at the same when time when he saw them he wanted to attack them without doing anything stupid.
“He got in close, figured it out, and I think he learned an awful lot today but when I let him down in the home straight, that was the most taking part. You need both sides of it but that was the fun part.
“He takes a little bit more riding than yer man yesterday (Final Demand) because he’s a two-miler who attacks and goes and the engine is definitely there. I’d love to be on his back wherever he goes."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.