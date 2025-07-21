Menu icon
Jan Brueghel and Calandagan - set to clash again
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes: Entries for Ascot showpiece

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon July 21, 2025 · 2h ago

Jan Brueghel and Calandagan remain on course for a rematch in Saturday’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

They feature among eight acceptors for Saturday’s Group One contest and will be meeting for the second time this season after the former came out on top in a thrilling duel for the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Since then Calandagan has returned to winning ways with a stylish success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Aidan O’Brien again looks set to run Continuous as a pacemaker for Jan Brueghel and also has dual Derby winner Lambourn and Pretty Polly heroine Whirl still entered in the race.

Kalpana was second behind Whirl at the Curragh and is set to represent Andrew Balding and owners Juddmonte, while Charlie Appleby is ready to run Godolphin stalwart Rebel’s Romance. The remarkable globetrotter has enjoyed plenty of domestic success this season having won the Yorkshire Cup and Hardwicke Stakes on his last two starts.

The possible field is completed by Jessica Harrington’s Green Storm, who also holds an alternative entry in the Sky Bet York Stakes on the same afternoon.

King George - Paddy Power bet: 7/4 Calandagan, 15/8 Jan Brueghel, 4 Kalpana, 13-2 Rebel’s Romance, 12 Lambourn, 14 Whirl, 25 Green Impact, 100 Continuous

