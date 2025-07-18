King George preview: Jan Brueghel versus Calandagan at Ascot

There's a mouthwatering renewal of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes in prospect at Ascot next Saturday.

It features a rematch between Jan Brueghel and Calandagan who fought out the finish to the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom last month. Fought was the key word as the Ballydoyle colt dug deep to fend off his strong-travelling French rival by half-a-length. Calandagan has since run out a smooth winner of the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and has a good record at Ascot having been a brilliant winner of the King Edward VII at the meeting last season before chasing home Anmaat in deep autumn ground in the QIPCO Champion Stakes. So who comes out on top this time? We asked our racing team. Matt Brocklebank - Jan Brueghel I realise Calandagan appeared to have his swagger back when winning in France last time but I’m struggling to envisage a scenario in which the Coronation Cup form isn’t upheld at Ascot. Jan Brueghel won all four starts last year, culminating in the St Leger defeat of Illinois, but there was still a hint of the unknown about him prior to last month’s Epsom win. That really rubberstamped his spot in the upper echelons of the older middle-distance horses and, to me, he only looks to be going one way.