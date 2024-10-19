Kind Of Blue won the British Champions Sprint Stakes | report and free video replay

The inexperienced Kind of Blue hasn't always delivered as much as seems likely at the business end but the three-year-old proved that he has learned and improved with the experience, on this occasion putting his head down and battling on gamely to repel the challenges of Swingalong and Flora Of Bermuda.

As Audience and Art Power cut out the running deep into the race, the eye was drawn to Kind Of Blue travelling well for James Doyle for whom this was a first Group One success in the Wathnan silks.

The recent purchase by Wathnan Racing had just his third career start in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, running well in fourth, and went on to acquit himself creditably in pattern company; latterly finishing a close second in a Group One at Haydock.

Kind Of Blue is related to two winners of the race in Deacon Blues and The Tin Man, both trained from the same stable as him, and Fanshawe said: "All trainers get attached to families that do them well and this is a family that has done us tremendously well.

"I'm really grateful to QIPCO for putting this whole meeting on. I'm really grateful to the The Tin Man, Deacon Blues and now Kind Of Blue family, the Hoppers and the Morrises who bred all these ones and this is the third sprinter to have won one of these races here and it's some achievement.

"He's a really, really improving colt. It was a team effort to get him here. He's really going the right way. The last furlong seemed a long way in front but he's a very talented sprinter."

Doyle added: "He was (tough). No better man to prepare a champion sprint winner here at Ascot than James. The team have done an incredible job and a special thank you to Daniel Muscutt who has been a massively important part of this horse's life.

"He's done incredible things in a short period of time but Daniel was impeccable and showed all his qualities, he talked me through how to ride the horse and I can't speak highly enough of the chap.

"We were hoping this Group One winner would come this year, we've had some near misses, but we've had to wait until fairly late in the season to get one. We've had some ups and downs but it's nice to get a Group One winner for the team."

The million dollar question

For Swingalong it was the third time she has been runner-up at the highest level this season, beaten less than half a length on each occasion.

Burke said: “Three seconds in Group Ones is a bit frustrating. She’s a fantastic filly, so consistent. That’s not really her ground but she’s so tough, she handles any ground really. It’s very deep, it’s probably the softest ground she’s ever run on, but once she’s in that rhythm she just doesn’t stop whatever the ground is.

“The million dollar question is if she stays in training and it’s up to her owner, Sheikh Juma. Whatever he decides to do, I’ll be happy. If she’d won today I’d have said she’s done enough to head for the paddocks, but there’s no reason why she can’t go on for another season because physically she is very sound, touch wood.

“I wouldn’t like to recommend either way. I’m delighted but frustrated in equal measure.”