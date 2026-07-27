Kieran Shoemark Thursday Goodwood rides: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist reflects on Ten Bob Tony's fine fourth in the Sussex and looks ahead to his latest rides at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes was a remarkable race to ride in.
I had a lovely trip round on Ten Bob Tony, we were just letting the race unfold in front of us. Obviously the pace was on and we were well strung out but I could see Bow Echo in front of me and Gstaad not far in front of that so I was happy with my position.
Just coming inside the three to the two-and-a-half I thought for a moment Bow Echo was beaten. He just looked like he’d come under pressure. Maybe that was Billy (Loughnane) getting him organised and we were also receiving a bit of pressure on our outside from Christophe Soumillon on Puerto Rico.
But then I was just amazed by how the winner found this extra gear. He was able to pick up and win. It was remarkable.
All credit to Ten Bob Tony, though, he's hit the line strong at the end of the mile. I’m proud of him. It shows the Queen Anne was no fluke and I felt we were a little unlucky not to run down Opera Ballo in third. He’s clearly improving, he’s putting it all together now.
Thursday
16:10 River Spey
I think he was slightly flattered in my opinion at Windsor two starts ago. He fell out of the gate and they went 44mph and it fell into his lap and he won. He then had an awkward start on the July Course at Newmarket, I haven’t ridden him for the last three or four starts, and never got into the race.
I’d be worried about the sharp five here. He needs to break a lot cleaner to be involved.
16:45 The Ginger Kid
I think he has a great chance. I won on him at Nottingham and then he went to the Coventry. I felt he took a false step and I looked after him. I thought he was unlucky next time at Chester under Ashleigh Lewis. I think he’s unexposed going into a nursery and I like his mark.
17:20 Siena Storm
She cost plenty in the breeze-ups and should relatively know her job. It’s a tough ask coming here in a competitive maiden like this around Goodwood, there’s a lot to take in but she’s been showing us the right signs at home and is quite laidback which bodes well. I’m looking forward to getting on her.
17:55 Storm Point
I won on him at Newbury and thought he was a very well handicapped horse. I still do as I’m prepared to put a line through his last run. I have no reason for it, he just didn’t turn up on the day and I think we’ll see a different proposition on Thursday.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.