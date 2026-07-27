Kieran Shoemark Thursday Goodwood rides: Horse-by-horse guide

Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes was a remarkable race to ride in.

I had a lovely trip round on Ten Bob Tony, we were just letting the race unfold in front of us. Obviously the pace was on and we were well strung out but I could see Bow Echo in front of me and Gstaad not far in front of that so I was happy with my position.

Just coming inside the three to the two-and-a-half I thought for a moment Bow Echo was beaten. He just looked like he’d come under pressure. Maybe that was Billy (Loughnane) getting him organised and we were also receiving a bit of pressure on our outside from Christophe Soumillon on Puerto Rico.

But then I was just amazed by how the winner found this extra gear. He was able to pick up and win. It was remarkable.

All credit to Ten Bob Tony, though, he's hit the line strong at the end of the mile. I’m proud of him. It shows the Queen Anne was no fluke and I felt we were a little unlucky not to run down Opera Ballo in third. He’s clearly improving, he’s putting it all together now.