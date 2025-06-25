Kieran Shoemark rides Prague in Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Criterion Stakes

Menu icon
Prague returns in triumph at Newmarket
By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed June 25, 2025

Prague is set to make what trainer Dylan Cunha hopes is the first of two summer visits to York on Saturday.

He's an intended runner in the £100,000 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Criterion Stakes, the first time the track has staged the Group Three contest.

It will be the first time Prague has been tested at this distance and if he proves fully effective, connections intend to bring him back for the £600,000 Sky Bet City of York Stakes, which is set to be staged as a Group One for the first time this August.

Cunha said: "He’s in great form – as well as I’ve ever seen him. He’s training really well. The drop to seven furlongs is just that he’s quite keen in his races, we just want to teach him to settle. We’ve been going a mile and a mile and a quarter with him, but his mother was actually a six-furlong Group Three winner.

“We’re thinking he might just be that keen because we might be going too far with him. So, it’s an experiment. If he runs in the first two, he’ll go to the City of York. If it’s too short, he’ll run in the Strensall. He’s definitely going to York twice in the next two months!"

Cunha had hoped to have Jim Crowley aboard Prague for his seasonal bow, but the jockey looks likely to be required elsewhere by owners Shadwell, who retain him. Instead, Prague will be ridden for the first time by Kieran Shoemark.

The trainer added: “Jim would have ridden him, but he’s booked for Shadwell. So, Kieran then messaged for the ride and I said, ‘absolutely’. He rides quite a bit for us so he's a great replacement for Jim.”

