Kieran Shoemark Qatar Racing British Champions Day reflections

Ten Bob Tony ran massive again to finish second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. He’s been a model of consistency. When he won the Queen Anne at 50/1 people thought it was a fluke – but who’s laughing now?

He’s backed it up time and time again, proved he belongs at this level and run another screamer. I thought the winner, Talk Of New York, was very good. He showed a great turn of foot whereas we just kept galloping.

But he’s run huge, I’m so proud of him, and he’ll be back for all these big mile races again this year.