French challenger Rayif, easy to back and reluctant to load, flashed home from a long way back to round out the places with the winning margins a length and a quarter and a neck. Needle Match ran a remarkable race in fourth, rallying bravely to be beaten a neck for minor honours at 150/1.

Ten Bob Tony, who was never far away from the winner, tried to follow him through but was never getting to Talk Of New York who had the rail to help.

Buick moved Talk Of New York out from behind runners to gain clear sight and then asked his mount to quicken. He took lengths out of the field while the hard-ridden 7/4 favourite Gstaad went backwards having, perhaps, been to the well once too often this season.

He settled well in midfield for William Buick as pacemakers Needle Match and Hawk Mountain led the field, racing more towards the centre of the course while the remainder edged towards the inside rail.

Third in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, Talk Of New York (3/1) was dropped in grade by Charlie Appleby for his next two starts and gained a confidence boosting win at Newmarket last time.

Appleby said: “He has just taken time to mature and to get into that racing brain, but I felt we saw that at Newmarket in the prelims as much as anything. That day we had tailored for us as the pace was there and we got on to that rail, but it was more how he came out of the race and subsequently how he had been since then to today.

“He has been one of those slightly challenging rides for William. Even this week we said do we take the hood off, but I thought we are not brave enough yet, however thankfully he is responsive with the hood.

“When I saw him walking around the paddock people said 'is he a bit quiet?', but that is how you want them as you want them to conserve that energy when they are stepping up to the level he has had to today. Needless to say thankfully he has done the right way around.

“William was always confident as he said the pace was lovely as it was nice and even. The great thing about him today he said was that he never fought me. He said I could drag him across, get the tail and he got a lovely draft into it. I could see William’s body language as when he started to move out to the right I thought he has got plenty of horse as he is looking for his run now.

“William said he sent him early because he is never really explosive, but when he quickens he just maintains that gallop. I’m delighted for all the team. It is great to have a winner on Champions Day as I don’t have many runners here, so it is nice to have one.

“We will put him away for the winter now and we will look forward to next year. I’ve always felt we can hopefully work back from Belmont next year.”

Buick added: “They have done an incredible job with the horse. He has always had that raw talent. He has had to learn along the way and things haven’t always gone right for him. Last time in the Joel Stakes, and today, we are just seeing the finished article of a bit of an immature three-year-old that has always had that raw ability.

“I love the way he was so strong throughout the race and so strong throughout the line. That is probably the easiest ground he has run on, which probably shows how versatile he is as well.

“I was kind of happy the whole way, but I was happy the moment that I got on him. He is that kind of horse that gives you that confidence. It is nice for it to come together, and what a day for it to come together.

“The long and short of it is he is a top class miler, but he has always been that. I see no reason why he won’t improve. He is only just getting the hang of it now so he will have a very exciting four year old career.

“He is very good at this trip, but I will leave what trip he goes in the future to Charlie and the team and see what they come up with.”