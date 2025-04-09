Key questions ahead of 2000 Guineas trial the Greenham at Newbury on Saturday

Can Gosden unearth a Guineas horse?

There’s been plenty of chat around why Nicky Henderson has never trained a Grand National winner but arguably a bigger mystery is how John Gosden has never won the QIPCO 2000 Guineas.

Since 1997 he’s only had nine runners in the season’s first Classic, a race right on his doorstep, and while history tells us it doesn’t slot in with his Modus Operandi, being so early in the campaign, you have to presume it’s an itch he wants to scratch before Thady takes over full time.

It’s not like he hasn’t run top-class milers in the race. Cape Cross, Raven’s Pass, Kingman and Roaring Lion were all beaten for Gosden in the Guineas and all four won Group 1 mile races after Newmarket, but the Classic came too soon for the quartet.

One of them came close, really close, when Kingman was beaten half a length by Night Of Thunder, a horse he had previously beaten in the Greenham and subsequently beat in the St James’s Palace in 2014. He was the one that got away.

Anyway, most of Gosden’s Guineas horses ran in a trial and most were beaten, but Kingman roared home by over four lengths in the Greenham and the Clarehaven yard have two five-day entries in the Newbury trial this Saturday.

Both of them are by Kingman. Chancellor, the favourite for the Greenham, who isn’t in the 2000 Guineas, and Field Of Gold, who is reportedly missing the Newbury race in favour of running in the Craven, who is.

Field Of Gold achieved more at two, winning the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown and finishing fourth in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp, Gosden seemingly preferring the mile at Newmarket for his Guineas prep next week.

Chancellor won a mere Doncaster novice on his third start and was denied his shot at Group 2 glory when he broke out of the stalls in the Champagne Stakes at the same track (when well backed) last September and was withdrawn.

He passed a stalls test at Kempton on Monday, a procedure that gave him the green light to run at Newbury. If he wins the Greenham and wins it impressively, Kingman style, Gosden will have to see if a supplementary fee for a Classic he’s yet to win is in the Chancellor’s spring budget.